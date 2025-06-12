US Open Leaderboard, Live Scores And Updates: Day 1 From Oakmont

The 125th US Open is underway as the brutally difficult Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania hosts for the 10th time.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler enters the week as heavy favorite ahead of the likes of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Masters winner Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau and McIlroy are out in the morning in two of the big US Open featured groups, with Scheffler starting his championship in the afternoon.
We've got a full day of action on Thursday with 156 players lined up to tackle Oakmont, so sit back and enjoy our live updates and scores throughout the next 12 hours.
US Open leaderboard
- Scores to follow
View full US Open leaderboard on the US Open website.
How to watch the US Open: Channels and timings
- US (ET): USA Network (6.30am-5 pm); Peacock (5pm-8pm)
- UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (12.30pm-12am)
US Open quick links
- US Open Tee Times
- US Open Prize Money
- US Open Weather Forecast
- Perks Of Winning The US Open
- How To Watch The US Open
- Oakmont Country Club Facts
- Oakmont Green Speeds
- Oakmont Past Winners
Updates from...
BEWARE THE BUNKERS
A lot of talk about the long rough this week, but here's a reminder of how nasty some of the bunkers can be.
Didn't take long.Welcome to Oakmont. pic.twitter.com/tN2FOVPbhfJune 12, 2025
EAGLE!
Wow, what a start for Maxwell Moldovan! He's holed his second shot at the par-4 1st, which is 484 yards by the way.
TEE TIMES
And here are the tee times in full for round one of the US Open. It's going to be a long day.
FEATURED GROUPS
A reminder of some of the marquee groups that we have to look forward to. Looking forward to Shane, Justin and Rory - all good friends of course. Maybe the European Ryder Cuppers can feed off one another today and post a solid first round.
7.18am (12.18pm): Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
7.29am (12.29pm): Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
7.40am (12.40pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
1.03pm (6.03pm): Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
1.14pm (6.14pm): Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
1.25pm (6.25pm): Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
ZAC BLAIR OFF TO THE PERFECT START
Hello and welcome to the first day's play from Oakmont. Current leader +11.... Only messing. We are underway, though. We'll be bringing you early updates shortly and live updates all the way through until Sunday.
Zac Blair has birdied the 10th to get off to the perfect start. He leads the 125th US Open.