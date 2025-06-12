US Open Leaderboard, Live Scores And Updates: Day 1 From Oakmont

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 125th US Open is underway as the brutally difficult Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania hosts for the 10th time.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler enters the week as heavy favorite ahead of the likes of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and Masters winner Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau and McIlroy are out in the morning in two of the big US Open featured groups, with Scheffler starting his championship in the afternoon.

We've got a full day of action on Thursday with 156 players lined up to tackle Oakmont, so sit back and enjoy our live updates and scores throughout the next 12 hours.

US Open leaderboard

View full US Open leaderboard on the US Open website.

How to watch the US Open: Channels and timings

US (ET): USA Network (6.30am-5 pm); Peacock (5pm-8pm)

USA Network (6.30am-5 pm); Peacock (5pm-8pm) UK (GMT): Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (12.30pm-12am)

