It's Ryder Cup 2025 Week And PRG Golf Has Some Of The Coolest Official Merchandise To Get Your Hands On
These limited edition Ryder Cup 2025 goodies feature Team USA and Team Europe branding, plus a special '1927' collection and eye-catching artwork from renowned golf artist Lee Wybranski
It's finally here - the 45th Ryder Cup tees off on Friday at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York. Team captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will be hoping their respective sides will write themselves into Ryder Cup history with a win at what is a renowned, fearsome and fiendishly difficult course.
With the ticket allocations for golf fans sold out in record time, if you didn't manage to grab some tickets, count yourself fortunate; match-day tickets cost in excess of $500. So watching the Ryder Cup on TV is probably the best way, and our How to watch the Ryder Cup guide has all the information on how to do that.
Wherever your allegiances lie, whether that's Keegan Bradley and his Team USA or Luke Donald's Team Europe, there's a ton of Ryder Cup-branded merchandise and souvenirs to be had, and some of the best around comes from bespoke golf accessories brand PRG, who are the official team suppliers to both the US and European teams for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
So if you want to own products that will be used by the players on both teams, from mallet putter covers to official shoe bags and driver covers, then below I've selected some of the standout merch, but would suggest you snap them up fast, as they are bound to be popular with fans of both teams.
Team USA
This official mallet putter cover of the 2025 USA Ryder Cup Team will be used by players using the best mallet putters at Bethpage Black. This unique two-tone design includes the official 2025 USA Ryder Cup team shield fully embroidered on the front, along with the custom USA text embroidered on the flap of the mallet. Constructed using a high-quality leatherette material accented with a classy red quilt stitch pattern, making these Team USA designs highly collectable.
Featuring the classic Red, White and Blue of "Old Glory" itself, Team USA fans won't find a better or more patriotic piece of Ryder Cup merch than these. The unique design includes the official 2025 USA Ryder Cup team shield fully embroidered on the front, along with the custom USA text embroidered on the back. They will accommodate the best golf drivers up to 460cc, along with your best fairway woods and hybrid/rescue clubs.
The PRG Golf Ryder Cup 2025 Official Shoe Bag is a premium golf shoe bag designed for travel, practice and everyday use. Constructed from a high-quality leatherette material for durability and style, it will protect the best golf shoes of the Team USA players throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup, and comes with a full color embroidered with official 2025 USA Ryder Cup team branding.
Team Europe
Featuring the classic Team Europe colorway, this PRG Golf 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe Headcover is crafted from high-quality materials. It features a durable yet supple polyurethane construction, ensuring long-lasting protection for your golf club, and showcases your allegiance to Team Europe with a limited edition design.
The official Ryder Cup 2025 Team Europe Blade Cover features the Team Europe color combination and detailed quilt stitch embroidery. It'll fit most blade putters and some smaller heel-shafted mallet designs, and will be seen being used by the European players using the best blade putters at Bethpage Black.
Available in various drivers, fairway woods and the best hybrid club sizes, the official 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe wood covers are crafted to honor the heritage and passion of the European team. Featuring a quilt stitch and two-tone designs crafted with the traditional Team Europe colorway they also showcase the official 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe shield in full color embroidery.
The PRG Golf Official Ryder Cup 2025 range has plenty to choose from, including the Limited Edition '1927' Collection in honor of the first ever Ryder Cup, which was held at the Worcester Country Club in Worcester, Massachusetts.
There is also a fine selection of Bethpage Black inspired Lee Wybranski-designed products, including the 2025 Ryder Cup Lee Wybranski Vintage Mallet Putter Cover, which is a stunning, eye-catching design from the acclaimed golf artist, and that collection is worth checking out.
