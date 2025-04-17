Celebrate Rory McIlroy’s Masters Win With Limited Edition TaylorMade Golf Ball
Celebrate McIlroy's career grand slam with his special edition TaylorMade golf ball - available for a limited time only!
Well then, have you got your breath back after Sunday? I'll admit, a tear or two may have fallen down my cheek after seeing the ball drop into the hole on the 18th to secure Rory McIlroy his first Masters win, the career grand slam and his first major in eleven years.
The release of emotion that followed will likely be one of the greatest scenes we ever witness in the sport as the Northern Irishman ticked off the final major he needed and achieved a feat only Tiger Woods has done since man walked on the moon. From a personal standpoint, I also would argue with any of my fellow countrymen that McIlroy not only cementing himself as the greatest sportsman or woman to come out of Northern Ireland, but the island of Ireland.
If you are a player who favors copious amounts of greenside spin and a very soft feel as well as good distance, the TP5 is well worth a try.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
The eagle eyed viewer or Rory fanatic (like myself) may have noticed McIlroy uses a slightly different golf ball than almost every player on tour - it's not a difference in performance I'm talking about, but the design. You almost certainly play with a golf ball with a number on it and maybe you're like me and always try and play the same number of ball - for example, I use the TaylorMade TP5 with the number one as much as I can as I'm a bit superstitious (I refuse to play a competition without two red dots below the number and a green line on the side).
However, Rory doesn't have any numbers on his golf ball. Instead, it simply reads his nickname - 'Rors'. To celebrate arguably the greatest golfing achievement in recent memory, TaylorMade have decided to release this special edition golf ball to public sale for a limited time only so if you're a bit of a golf collector like myself, I'd advise you move quickly!
The TP5x is a ball that excels in the wind and delivers incredible distance throughout the bag whilst also delivering a lovely soft feel.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Review
McIlroy's Masters win is his third victory of the 2025 season thus far after capturing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am back in February as well as The Players Championship last month. A golf ball change may well have been the catalyst for this success...
McIlroy switched golf balls ahead of the Pebble Beach Event from the TP5x to the TP5, sighting the lower launch, higher spin and exceptional feel as his reasons for doing so.
Hindsight is wonderful, but considering he's won two signature events and completed the career grand slam that has alluded him to this point in his career, I'd say it was good decision.
As Joe Ferguson wrote in his review of the TP5 last year, the TP5 "in the right circumstances and for the right player... will be really useful". Rory is a prime example of that.
The TP5x is a ball more suited to a wider range of players. Tangible improvements were made from the previous iteration of this golf ball included higher ball speeds and distance as well as an improved feel. If you need extra spin around the greens then the standard 2024 TP5 model will be the one for you, but there is still ample grip on any short game shot with the TP5x.
Both of these golf balls are available until this Sunday, the 20th March, so be sure to move fast to avoid disappointment!
