Rasmus Hojgaard Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Dane Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the rising stars of the game - get to know him a little better with these 20 facts
Rasmus Hojgaard has been making plenty of headlines for his exploits on the DP World Tour since turning professional in 2019.
As well as several impressive victories in the years since, some records have fallen along the way as he continues to make his mark on the game along with twin brother Nicolai.
Here are some facts you may not be aware of about the Dane.
Rasmus Hojgaard Facts
1. Rasmus Hojgaard was born on 12 March 2001 in Billund, Denmark.
2. He took up the game at age of four along with his identical twin brother, Nicolai, as a result of their father wanting to spend more time with them.
3. As a youngster, Rasmus also enjoyed swimming, soccer, handball, badminton and table tennis.
4. In July 2016, he won the Danish International Amateur Championship. A week later, he helped Denmark finish third in the European Boys' Team Championship. Just another week after that, he won the McGregor Trophy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. More amateur success followed, including victory in the 2017 European Boys' Team Championship for Denmark. Then, in September 2018, he and Nicolai were part of the winning Danish team at the Eisenhower Trophy. Later that month, Rammus played in the Junior Ryder Cup.
6. Hojgaard turned professional in 2019 and initially competed in the Nordic Golf League before joining the Challenge Tour.
7. Later in the year, he earned his DP World Tour card via Q-school.
8. Hojgaard’s maiden professional win came in December 2019 at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. With that triumph, he became the first player born this century to claim a title on the circuit.
9. At 18 years, 271 days, that also made him the third-youngest DP World Tour winner, with only Matteo Manassero and Danny Lee achieving it at a younger age.
10. Another record fell with that win – it came in his fifth DP World Tour start, making him the fastest Dane after Thomas Bjorn to win on the Tour, who took 29 events.
11. He became the second-youngest player after Manassero to win more than once on the DP World Tour when, at the age of 19, he claimed victory in the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship.
12. A month later, he made his maiden Major appearance in the US Open at Winged Foot, but he missed the cut.
13. A third DP World Tour win came in the 2021 Omega European Masters. After Nicolai won the Italian Open a week later, it meant the pair became the first brothers to win in successive weeks on the DP World Tour.
14. Rasmus had been named in the Continental Europe team for the 2023 Hero Cup – a match organized to help Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald cast his eye over potential players for the Marco Simone contest. Unfortunately for Rasmus, he had to withdraw through injury. His replacement? Brother Nicolai, who eventually made the European team, while Rasmus missed out.
15. Despite that, it remains an ambition of Rasmus and his brother to play together in the Ryder Cup.
16. Another DP World Tour win came for Rasmus in the 2023 Made In Himmerland in his homeland, making him the first Dane to achieve it.
17. A year later, he had arguably his biggest win to date, when he made four birdies in his last five holes to edge out Rory McIlroy and Manassero in the Amgen Irish Open.
18. In a 2020 interview with Golf.com, Hojgaard revealed that McIlroy is his favorite player.
19. In 2023, Rasmus and Nicolai signed with Callaway Golf.
20. Later that year, the pair became the first twins to play in The Open.
Rasmus Hojgaard Bio
|Full Name
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Born
|12 March 2001 - Billund, Denmark
|Height
|6ft 1in (1.87m)
|Turned Pro
|2019
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Previous Tour
|Nordic Golf League, Challenge Tour
|DP World Tour Wins
|5
|Career High World Ranking
|63rd
|Best Major Finish
|T60 (2024 Open)
Rasmus Hojgaard Professional Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|DP World Tour
|2019 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
|-19 (Playoff)
|DP World Tour
|2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship
|-14 (Playoff)
|DP World Tour
|2021 Omega European Masters
|-13 (one shot)
|DP World Tour
|2023 Made In Himmerland
|-13 (Playoff)
|DP World Tour
|2024 Amgen Irish Open
|-9 (one shot)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Chicago Sets New US Attendance Record
Over 15,000 fans attended Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday in the final regular event of the LIV Golf season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard Pips Rory McIlroy To Win Irish Open
In an epic final day at Royal County Down, Hojgaard fired an incredible back nine to beat home hero, McIlroy, by just a single stroke
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Calum Hill Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The Scottish golfer has claimed a number of wins since turning professional in 2017 - here are some facts about the DP World Tour player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about Andrew Johnston - commonly known as 'Beef' - via these facts about his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cedric Gugler Facts: 8 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Golfer
Get to know Challenge and DP World Tour player, Cedric Gugler, with these eight facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Smith Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Jordan Smith took up golf late, but he soon made up for lost time with a rapid rise to prominence - here are 15 things you may not know about the DP World Tour pro
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish Golfer
Get to know experienced DP World Tour player, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, a little bit better with these 14 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Alex Fitzpatrick Facts: 20 Things To Know About The English Golfer
Wake Forest alumnus Alex Fitzpatrick is carving out a successful career in Europe. Get to know him better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Hae Ran Ryu Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
The South Korean only earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season, but she already has two wins on it – here’s what we know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Niklas Norgaard Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour player Niklas Norgaard via these 12 facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated