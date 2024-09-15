Rasmus Hojgaard Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Rasmus Hojgaard has been making plenty of headlines for his exploits on the DP World Tour since turning professional in 2019.

As well as several impressive victories in the years since, some records have fallen along the way as he continues to make his mark on the game along with twin brother Nicolai.

Here are some facts you may not be aware of about the Dane.

Rasmus Hojgaard Facts

1. Rasmus Hojgaard was born on 12 March 2001 in Billund, Denmark.

2. He took up the game at age of four along with his identical twin brother, Nicolai, as a result of their father wanting to spend more time with them.

3. As a youngster, Rasmus also enjoyed swimming, soccer, handball, badminton and table tennis.

4. In July 2016, he won the Danish International Amateur Championship. A week later, he helped Denmark finish third in the European Boys' Team Championship. Just another week after that, he won the McGregor Trophy.

5. More amateur success followed, including victory in the 2017 European Boys' Team Championship for Denmark. Then, in September 2018, he and Nicolai were part of the winning Danish team at the Eisenhower Trophy. Later that month, Rammus played in the Junior Ryder Cup.

Rasmus won the Eisenhower Trophy representing Denmark in 2018 alongside Nicolai (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Hojgaard turned professional in 2019 and initially competed in the Nordic Golf League before joining the Challenge Tour.

7. Later in the year, he earned his DP World Tour card via Q-school.

8. Hojgaard’s maiden professional win came in December 2019 at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. With that triumph, he became the first player born this century to claim a title on the circuit.

9. At 18 years, 271 days, that also made him the third-youngest DP World Tour winner, with only Matteo Manassero and Danny Lee achieving it at a younger age.

10. Another record fell with that win – it came in his fifth DP World Tour start, making him the fastest Dane after Thomas Bjorn to win on the Tour, who took 29 events.

Rasmus's maiden DP World Tour win came in the 2019 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. He became the second-youngest player after Manassero to win more than once on the DP World Tour when, at the age of 19, he claimed victory in the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship.

12. A month later, he made his maiden Major appearance in the US Open at Winged Foot, but he missed the cut.

13. A third DP World Tour win came in the 2021 Omega European Masters. After Nicolai won the Italian Open a week later, it meant the pair became the first brothers to win in successive weeks on the DP World Tour.

14. Rasmus had been named in the Continental Europe team for the 2023 Hero Cup – a match organized to help Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald cast his eye over potential players for the Marco Simone contest. Unfortunately for Rasmus, he had to withdraw through injury. His replacement? Brother Nicolai, who eventually made the European team, while Rasmus missed out.

15. Despite that, it remains an ambition of Rasmus and his brother to play together in the Ryder Cup.

16. Another DP World Tour win came for Rasmus in the 2023 Made In Himmerland in his homeland, making him the first Dane to achieve it.

17. A year later, he had arguably his biggest win to date, when he made four birdies in his last five holes to edge out Rory McIlroy and Manassero in the Amgen Irish Open.

Rasmus Hojgaard beat hero Rory McIlroy in the 2024 Amgen Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

18. In a 2020 interview with Golf.com, Hojgaard revealed that McIlroy is his favorite player.

19. In 2023, Rasmus and Nicolai signed with Callaway Golf.

20. Later that year, the pair became the first twins to play in The Open.

Rasmus Hojgaard Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Rasmus Hojgaard Born 12 March 2001 - Billund, Denmark Height 6ft 1in (1.87m) Turned Pro 2019 Current Tour DP World Tour Previous Tour Nordic Golf League, Challenge Tour DP World Tour Wins 5 Career High World Ranking 63rd Best Major Finish T60 (2024 Open)

