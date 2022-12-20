Best Golf Quarter Zips 2022

Best Golf Quarter Zips

The golf quarter zip should be a staple clothing item in any golfer's wardrobe. Delivering warmth, comfort and style, quarter zips can be worn all-year-round for any kind of temperatures. From those sub-zero days on the course, for that chilly twilight round in the spring; having a good quarter zip can help you both look good and feel good on the golf course. Akin to some of the best golf tops (opens in new tab) or best golf sweaters (opens in new tab) most quarter zips are also versatile enough that they can be worn off the golf course in social settings, adding either a sporty or a smart look to any outfit.

Particularly in colder conditions though, these mid layers can deliver a very handy extra layer of warmth that'll keep you feeling comfortable on the course. Additionally they also work well on those days when it is too hot for a thicker sweater, and too cold to just wear a polo.

Here at Golf Monthly, we've been lucky enough to test out a few of the best quarter zips on the market and in this guide we'll be bringing you a list of some of the top models you can buy right now. If you're in the market for some new warm golf gear though, you should also be sure to take a look at our guides on the best golf beanies (opens in new tab) and best golf base layers (opens in new tab).

Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Zip View at Under Armour US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 6 (Black, Gray, Navy, Petrol Blue, Blue, Red) + Supremely comfortable

+ Great styling

- Zip pocket difficult to open This is easily one of Under Armour’s most impressive and stylish products. The Storm SweaterFleece offers up supreme comfort with a soft, stretchy fit in all areas that really is a joy to wear both on the course and away from it. Once you try it on, you’ll not want to take it off. It’s packed with technology too - surprisingly it repels water, which you wouldn’t think when you see it and put it on, considering the fabric material it's made of. We love the styling with the two-tone colorway and the zipped chest pocket is a very handy addition, although it is nigh-on impossible to open with one hand due to the material folding in on you. It also comes in five different colorways, so golfers who enjoy this can purchase multiple variants that all look great and different from each other. Ping Marshall Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXXL

Colors: 4 (Black, Stormcloud, Quarry, Blue) + Very warm and water resistant

+ Cool styling

- No pockets The Marshall mid layer from Ping will keep you nice and warm on all but the coldest days and it's also been engineered to be water resistant, too. The fit is perhaps on the snug side so if you like a looser-fitting garment then we’d recommend sizing up. But on the whole it does fit well thanks to it's stretchy material which helps it feel very easy to flex in when hitting shots. The bottom cuff can be adjusted tighter around your waist, which is a nice touch. We also loved the texture of the polyester print and the added detailing around the wrists, which matches the zip and colors on the collar. Overall, the Marshall comes in four colors with black, gray and two blue options. There are no pockets to speak of unfortunately, one of the only real drawback of this excellent golf quarter zip . (opens in new tab) G/Fore Daytona Mid Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 2 (Navy, Grey) + Classic premium styling with a twist

+ Performance fabric offers warmth and is easy care

- More color options would be welcome G/Fore is perhaps best known for its eye-catching designs with attitude and while this midlayer has a lot of style it’s at the more understated end of the brand’s collection and will appeal to a wider range of golfers. There’s still touches of flair though - notably the brand’s signature 'Daytona' tricolor stripe details on the zippers and the rubberized Circle Gs logo on the neck. Even though this is a low key design with some fantastic detailing that shows it's quality, it is an exceptional technical garment. The super stretchy material allows total freedom in your swing and it also offers a lot of warmth thanks to the luxurious ‘mossed’ interior. Also worth highlighting is the perfect arm and body length. J Lindeberg Methis Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 3 (Yellow, Red, Purple) + Extremely mobile

+ Surprisingly warm

- No safe color options If you’re looking to stand out on the course this off-season while attempting to play your best, then look no further than the Methis half zip. It comes in three bold color options but this top is by no means style and no substance. It’s one of the most stretchy mid layers you’ll ever try, which means it doesn’t matter that the fit is more snug than most too. It really moves with you as you swing while keeping the majority of the cold temperatures at bay. On very chilly outings, you’ll need to add a base layer or sweater but the Methis combined with a polo shirt will suffice on most days. As well as being super stretchy, it’s also very stylish. Callaway Heather Stripe Sweater Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 4 (Dark Navy, Black Heather, Mazarine Blue, Dark Lichen) + Good Thermal protection

+ Multiple color options

- No side pockets This sweater is packed with technology. It’s extremely lightweight, yet a thermal layer helps keep you warm in testing conditions. It features Opti-Dri which is designed to wick away moisture to keep you dry and it also showcases Callaway’s Swing Tech which provides reduced restriction and extra stretch to allow you to swing freely. It's a stylish sweater with eye-catching heather stripe. The soft, thermal layer makes it very comfortable if you wear with just a polo, but room to move means it will also work well as a mid-layer with a base layer or lightweight sweater underneath. Stuburt Active Tech Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 3 (Black, French Navy, Slate Grey) + Breathable

+ Lightweight

- Not very fashionable for off course Stuburt continues to work to make its products more fashionable, and this mid-layer is no exception, with a contrast chest and back panel that gives the product an almost camo feel. The reflective Stuburt badge is something that will not appeal to everyone, but it is a standout feature. This mid-layer is clearly a golf product and not one that you would think would be worn out to the pub. However it is a very solid performer, with thermal and windproof properties, and it easily fits over thin or thick polo shirts, while also being quite comfortable under a waterproof jacket. The price of the product is also one that will appeal to many. FootJoy ThermoSeries Mid Layer View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 3 (Grey/Stone, Charcoal/Grey, Navy/Slate) + Very lightweight

+ Moves in tune with the golf swing

- Would have to be worn with multiple layers on a cold day This is a stylish, half-zip mid-layer which works well during the changing seasons. It is easily light enough to store in your golf bag without adding any real extra weight and the half zip design makes it easy to put on/take off during the round. We really liked the modern dotted styling which looks great in all three available color options. The grey and stone version (pictured here) works particularly well with navy trousers creating a smart, modern look for the course. (opens in new tab) Peter Millar Perth Seeing Double Quarter Zip Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 1 (Blue) + Classic quarter zip but with an eye-catching print

+ Very versatile - looks great on and off course

- Skulls print design won't be for everyone The Perth quarter zip has been a stable best seller in the Peter Millar range for many years and is one of, if not the best, performance quarter zips on the market. The reason we really like this variation is the custom skull print that has been hand-designed in the brand’s Pilot Mill studio. The cool design which is noticeable but not too prominent gives it an stylish edge and makes this a genuine off course garment. Perth quarter zips offer warmth but they are also moisture-wicking to help you stay cool when the temperature tick up a few notches. You also get benefits of this being easy-care benefits so all you need to do is wash and hang up to dry. Galvin Green Chester Sweater Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 2 (Grey Melange, Navy Melange) + Very comfortable and looks great

+ Can be worn off the course

- Need to take care when washing This is not a garment we would immediately associate with Galvin Green; rather, it’s more of an old-school sweater that adds terrific variety to the brand’s apparel line-up. The Chester is made with sustainable merino wool that feels premium as soon as you put it on. It’s not a full zip top but delivers lots of stretch to move with your body as you move, whatever the activity. Despite being quite a lightweight product, when on the course, it provides enough warmth as temperatures drop. The fit is also natural but that doesn’t mean to say it is baggy in any way. Oscar Jacobson Lexinton Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXXL

Colors: 4 (China Blue, Electric, Black, Navy) + Trendy design

+ Stretchy material helps with fit

- Anyone with a thick polo shirt or similar will find the close fit uncomfortable An attractive mid-layer that has plenty of tech to help you feel comfortable out on the course. The garment is made from 76% recycled plastic and 24% Elastane Blend, which means it is very stretchy. When testing it combined well with a polyester-style polo shirt, a thicker polo or undershirt would be too bulky and would impact how this product would look. The Jacquard chest panel is a very interesting design choice, as it is an almost net-like structure that would let cold air within but also allow sweat to escape. This will clearly catch the eye of anyone looking for a high-quality mid-layer at this price point. OceanTee Slim Fit Manta Top Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 3 (Grey, Blue, Red) + Extremely soft and comfy

+ Made from recycled materials

- Slim fit may not suit every golfer OceanTee's Slim Fit Manta mid layers are made from 100 percent Merino wool which is firstly naturally biodegradable but is also one of the most comfy materials you can wear on the course. And having worn this product ourselves, we can certainly vouch for that. The material is soft and warming and stretches to the movements of your swing. While this is a slim fit fleece, it may not be the best fit for every golfer, but it delivers a very smart aesthetic, thanks to the exceptional detailing on the fleece, with its zipper boasting a very cool florescent yellow color. It’s also 100 percent plastic free, and is a great option for any player conscious about reducing their carbon footprint. Mizuno Winter Breeze Quarter Zip Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 4 (Grey, Blue, Purple, Green) + Smart look and feel

+ Flexible and good for all seasons

- Lack of elastic at base of body can lead to a loose/shapeless look As a winter top, this comfortable ¼-zip has a surprisingly thin feel to the material but still offers warmth and comfort. It is distinguished by the black back and upper sleeves which go well with the choice of four main colors for the front. The un-elasticated cuff and base offer a relaxed fit, and this contrasts well with the more athletic fit round the torso. There is a subtle Mizuno logo front and back, and I found that despite the snug upper-body fit, there was no hindrance on my swing. The styling drew compliments from my playing partners, and the thinness of the material means it can easily be teamed with a combination of base-layer, shirt and/or over-top. Castore Peacoat Golf Vita Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: 3 (Peacoat, Azure, Mist) + Soft and stretchy fabric

+ Snug, tailored fit

- Bold styling This soft and stretchy mid layer has clearly been designed with the golfer in mind. The fit is snug yet the material has a substantial amount of give in it, so as to not impede your range of movement in any way. It’s comfortable thanks to the ergonomic rib collar and the fabric has an element of water resistance to it, meaning you won’t have to reach for the waterproofs during a light shower. The Castore graphic across the chest is bold and won’t be to everyone’s taste, although we quite like it as a point of difference in the market. This is a highly appealing mid layer at a great price from a new brand that is not just taking the sports world by storm but the golf world too!

How we test

We test golf quarter zips (opens in new tab) in the same manner as we do all other pieces of golf apparel and equipment - comprehensively. In relation to the apparel, we put products to the test out on the golf course to see if the design works as it should when having to play in different conditions and play different shots. This is a good way of seeing if a model interferes with the swing at any point too. We then try and use the top off the course as well to see if they are versatile enough to be worn in a social setting. The final point we wanted to mention here is no manufacturer can pay for a good review because our thorough testing team tells it how it is.

How to choose a golf top

What are some of the things to consider when buying a golf quarter zip? Let's take a look.

Type

Depending on your style preferences, there are a range of different kinds of quarter zips available to you! Perhaps you might want a sporty option that will expand and stretch as you play, or why not get yourself a smarter option, that you may also want to wear in social situations. There are a variety of kinds of mid layers available, each offering different attributes - so pick the right one for you!

Material

Linking with the above point, knowing what you are after will help you decide what material to go for. The fleece models above will keep the cold at bay whilst ones with more spandex in them will help you move easier and won't restrict the golf swing in any way. Additionally we have found the models with cotton in them are often the best for wearing out and about as well, and they are very easy to wash.

Movement

Ultimately this comes down to making sure you get the right size because you don't want something that is too baggy which could catch your hands during the swing, and you don't want something too tight either because that will restrict the swing. As such, we would recommend trying on models and taking swings in them to see if you still offer the same range of movement.

Looks

This is an important factor to consider. Do you want to stand out or just have a more understated look? We think there is something for everyone above.

Versatility

This is another important thing to consider. Do you want to use the quarter zip just on the golf course, or be able to use it anywhere? Many of the models above can do both which is a good way of getting more for your money.

Budget

Finally be aware of your budget so you can find a top that fits into it nicely. Importantly there are models above which come with premium, and value price points so there is something for everyone.

FAQs

What makes a good golf quarter zip? Quarter zips need to offer warmth and mobility by not being too constricting on your golf swing. The best mid layers will act as a great layer that you can pack under a lightweight golf jacket for example and add an extra level of warmth for those colder days on the course.

Should mid-layers be tight? That depends on the fit you're looking for. Ideally, a golf mid-layer should offer ample stretch to allow you to comfortably swing the golf club. Most manufacturers build their mid-layers out of a stretchy polyester material that can offer a tight fitting look.

Should I buy a cotton or synthetic quarter zip? That comes down to your preference as a golfer and there are positives and negatives to each. Cotton is a much warmer material than most and offers a very smart style - yet when it gets wet it can be hard to dry again and will leave you feeling cold on the course. Synthetic materials do the opposite, more often than not they come with moisture wicking technology that will dry quickly, and can be a little more comfortable than cotton.

