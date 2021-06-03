Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball

The Srixon Z-Star is one of the best golf balls on the market and is now a well established brand in itself after first launching back in 2009, replacing the Z-URC and Z-URS.

The 2021 version has a slightly thicker cover to help with greenside control and a FastLayer Core that is soft in the centre and firmer around the edges to improve ball speed and distance while keeping spin low.

The Z-Star is Srixon’s ultimate greenside spin golf ball, with the Z-Star XV, which Hideki Matsuyama used in his 2021 Masters win, offering up higher and longer shots.

This doesn’t mean that the Z-Star doesn’t go very far, as we were very impressed with its long game capabilities and the mid-flight it produces does help you get a penetrating ball flight.

In the UK, the Srixon Z-Star golf balls are between £5-£10 cheaper than their competitors, making them a very good in the premium golf ball market.

With that lower price point, we’re not quite sure what you are sacrificing as the ball performs exceptionally well in every department.

The greenside spin on offer is fantastic and even with well-used wedges we noticed plenty of grab and stop on the second bounce.

The mid-flight characteristics mean the ball never balloons on you and flies very well through the wind, just as you would hope from a premium golf ball.

In terms of durability, we wouldn’t say it is fantastic but certainly nothing to be worried about. There were no splits or chips in the cover.

After play, the Z-Star was ever-so-slightly discoloured and had a few marks after finding bunkers and wooded areas.

The three-piece urethane ball comes with a soft feel but certainly not too soft or as soft as more budget options.