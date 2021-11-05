Titleist Pro V1 vs Pro V1x Balls

The Titleist Pro V1 golf ball is one of the most revered equipment franchises in the sport with the leading majority of tour pros and amateurs choosing to tee it up over anything else year after year.

The Titleist Pro V1 was originally launched in 2000 and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball followed three years later. Since then, there have been countless new iterations gradually improving the performance, making it undoubtedly one of the best premium golf balls.

What sets the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball apart it its all round performance from tee to green, optimised for both distance off the tee and control around the greens, as well as the excellent feel and impressive durability.

But with two models both being among the best golf balls money can buy at the same price, it can be difficult to know which one is right for your game so we've come up with this guide to steer you into the model that ticks the most boxes for you.

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Golf Balls: Deals and Details

RRP

Titleist Pro V1 - £50/$49.99 a dozen

Titleist Pro V1x - £50/$49.99 a dozen

Number of Dimples

Titleist Pro V1 - 388

Titleist Pro V1x - 348

Layers

Titleist Pro V1 - 3

Titleist Pro V1x - 4

Looks

The Pro V1x, other than its name, is distinguished by the red play number under the Titleist logo versus the black play number on Pro V1. It’s unlikely you’ll notice the few dimples on Pro V1x, but there are 40 fewer should you wish to count them.

Feel

The Pro V1 ball does feel fractionally softer than the Pro V1x, which is especially noticeable around the green. The Pro V1x has a slightly more clicky sound, which many good players prefer, especially on and around the greens.

Flight

Off the tee is where you’ll notice the biggest difference between the two balls. The Pro V1 has a lower peak height - we found it flew around two yards lower than the Pro V1x during testing. On iron shots, the trajectories become more similar.

The Titleist Pro V1 ball also spins a little less. The difference between them in terms of spin profile has reduced in the more recent generations, but you’re looking at a difference of between 100-300 rpm with the driver and possibly more with the irons.

Distance

Which model flies longer will be player dependent. Golfers with a low launch might benefit from the extra height of the Pro V1x, but if that low launch comes from a negative attack angle then this often comes with extra spin, which is where the lower spinning Pro V1 would come in handy.

There won’t be massive differences in carry between the balls but getting the right one through a ball fitting and testing could see you gain 5-10 yards so it’s worth going through the process.

Control

Both balls spin really well around the green but our launch monitor testing has shown that we get a fraction more short game spin with the Pro V1x.

Which golf ball should you go for?

Choose the Pro V1 if…

- You struggle with excessive driver spin

- Your peak height needs to come down

- You prefer a softer feel green side

Choose the Pro V1x if...

- You want to see a higher flight

- You want more stopping power into greens

- You prefer a firmer feel green side

