Mizuno RB566 Golf Ball Review

Our verdict on the Mizuno RB566 ball promising more hang time

Mizuno RB566 golf balls
(Image credit: Matthew Moore)
Golf Monthly Verdict

The Mizuno RB566 does what it says on the sleeve. It stays in the air longer and flies higher. Its innovative 566 micro dimple design looks unusual but is aerodynamically sound. This ball will help any golfer who struggles to get the ball in the air and wants more carry in the long game

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Height. Simple. This ball launches and flies higher than most

  • +

    Excellent short game feel

  • +

    Only £20 to £25 per dozen

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Better players may find it too soft

  • -

    Better suited to cold weather golf than warm dry conditions

Matthew Moore

By

In this Mizuno RB566 golf ball review, I tested it on the golf course, practice range and short game area to check out Mizuno’s next generation soft compression golf ball.

First off, the Mizuno RB566 comes in a beautiful deep blue box emblazoned with the Japanese company’s iconic RunBird logo. Unboxing the ball was a surprise. They look completely different to any ball I’ve seen before. Each dimple looks to be surrounded by tiny micro dimples as if it’s been pin pricked hundreds of times.

This design inspired the ball’s name. Mizuno says there are 566 dimples in its innovative micro-dimple design which helps to delay the rate of descent past the apex of the flight and produce more distance.

Combined with a larger, high-energy core, this reduces driver spin and increases launch for a more efficient ball flight, balanced performance and more hang time.

In a straight test of 10 seven-irons against some of the best mid-price golf balls, the Mizuno RB566 launched slightly higher and reached a higher peak flight. They flew equally as far as competitor balls but weren’t noticeably longer.

Mizuno RB566 golf ball and golf club

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

With driver, on course and on the range, I noticed a significant change in ball flight. The RB566 flew high and straight, with less right to left shape. It’s fair to say it straightened my ball flight and gave me the confidence to swing more freely.

Around the green, this ball comes off the face with a nice soft click and has a responsive feel. It grabbed quickly on mid-range pitches and full wedge shots but released more on shorter chips.

The ionomer cover is super soft and after 18-holes the ball looked bright, suggesting a good level of durability. Looks wise, it’s smart and the blue number and logo stand out on the tee and putting green.

The extra flight and carry you get with this ball would make it an excellent option in Autumn and Winter when ground conditions are softer. It’s also available in yellow and orange colours, which are easier to find among the rough, leaves and mud.

In Summer, RB566 would suit players with mid to slower swing speeds but anyone could play it in colder conditions and benefit from its hang time and all-round playability.

The RB566 has an RRP of £25 per dozen and was unexpectedly good, particularly at that budget friendly price point.

 

Latest News

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.