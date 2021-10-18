Best Golf Gloves For Sweaty Hands: Golf gloves that will keep your hands dry and cool and firmly attached to the golf club in testing, humid conditions.

Best Golf Gloves For Sweaty Hands

Finding the right golf glove can significantly enhance golfing performance.

In fact, in terms of return on investment the best golf gloves are among the best golf accessories for potentially improving your game.

If you have confidence in your grip and feel of the club, you can make a confident and positive swing at the ball.

We have produced guides to the very best golf gloves on the market right now, together with guides to the best wet weather golf gloves and the best winter golf gloves.

Here though we’re taking a look at a selection of the best golf gloves for sweaty hands. When the temperature or the pressure rises, the right glove could help keep your game on track.

If your hands are sweaty then you need to make sure that grip and feel are maximised.

There are a number of golf gloves on the market that are specifically designed, and feature fabrics to wick away moisture and improve grip in humid conditions.

FootJoy GT Extreme Golf Glove

Best all round pick

+ Great flex

+ Breathable to reduce sweating

– Not as soft as the Cabretta models

This high-tech glove offers exceptional grip and durability. Constructed from a combination of FibreSof material and APL leather, it’s built to last but not at the expense of fit and feel.

The clever use of moisture-wicking elastics helps to deliver a precise fit and the PowerNet mesh over knuckles and fingers greatly enhances flexibility.

Combine those features with the perforations for extra breathability and you have a glove that counters humid conditions extremely well. It’s definitely one of the best golf gloves for sweaty hands.

We like the touch of the magnetic ball marker on the back of the hand – it’s unobtrusive but easy to access, removing the need for fumbling in the pocket!

Overall, the FootJoy GT Extreme glove is a good crossover option, delivering good fit and feel combined with durability and resilience. It is also available in women’s sizes too which is why we included the GT Extreme in our best golf gloves for women guide too.

Under Armour Medal Golf Glove

Top For Lightweight Performance

+ Textured palm for enhanced grip

+ Lightweight and breathable to help move sweat away

– Not the softest feel

This all-purpose glove is a good all-round, versatile option offering excellent durability and value for money.

The synthetic materials used are both comfortable and hard-wearing and will stand up to most weather conditions.

The textured palm offers excellent grip and a nice tacky feel on the club.

It remains tacky even when the palms get sweaty.

It’s lightweight and fast drying and the stretch material across and between the knuckles delivers a great fit – that’s aided by the excellent, precise closure tab.

It’s a solid, lightweight everyday glove.

TaylorMade Custom Stratus Soft Glove

Best For Premium Performance

+ Highly breathable to reduce sweat

+ Sleek, stylish design

– Not the best in rainy conditions

This latest offering from TaylorMade has been designed to deliver high levels of breathability and durability together with a good degree of touch and feel.

The back of the hand is constructed from a synthetic material with stretch properties for extra comfort. It’s also very breathable so excellent for allowing air to circulate, keeping the hand cool.

The palm is leather for great feel and tackiness but the strategically placed micro perforations allow for maximum air flow – it’s ideal in hotter climates.

In addition, the wristband has moisture wicking properties to further soak away the sweat.

All in all, the TaylorMade Custom Stratus Soft Glove is one of the very best golf gloves for sweaty hands.

Srixon All Weather Glove

Best In Tough Conditions

+ Durable

+ Good stretch properties

– Less feel

This all-weather offering from Srixon is effective in warmer conditions as the synthetic leather construction wicks moisture from the skin to keep the hand cool and dry. Strategic perforations also aid with air flow.

Durable and tacky, it also performs in more challenging, wetter conditions.

The stretch qualities delivered by the Lycra inserts mean the glove offers excellent fit and comfort while the leather patches on palm and thumb help deliver good feel for an all-weather glove.

The closure tab allows for a precise and neat fit while the fitted cuff also aids with overall comfort.

This is an excellent all-round glove but it’s one that certainly works in hotter conditions – one of the best golf gloves for sweaty hands.

Mizuno Elite Glove

Best For Blend Of Feel And Durability

+ Soft Cabretta leather palm

+ Durable, breathable upper

– Not full leather

The Mizuno Elite glove blends premium leather with high-tech synthetic fabrics to deliver feel, durability and breathability.

The palm is soft Cabretta leather delivering exceptional feel and grip while the upper is made of a synthetic material that helps the glove maintain its shape and durability.

We found this glove to offer the best of both worlds, it’s built to last but it offers the feel you would expect from a premium product. We also found the breathability to be excellent, keeping your hand cool in pressure situations.

The FlexMesh material across the knuckles allows for great flexibility and freedom of movement. This is a very comfortable glove that performs well in most conditions.

Callaway Syntech Golf Glove

Top For Durability

+ All-weather performance

+ Moisture wicking

– Less feel than real leather

Callaway delivers a great blend of performance features in the Syntech glove.

It’s been designed to offer a high degree of flexibility, together with breathability, durability and grip.

The synthetic leather palm provides solid grip and that’s enhanced by the reinforced palm patches (also great for how long this glove will last.)

On the back of the hand, a flex-stretch suede material offers great comfort and fit. Working together with the X-Spann panels, breathability is excellent.

This glove is a very good choice for golfers who struggle with sweaty hands.

Further moisture reduction and breathability comes through the perforations on fingers and thumb, plus the stretch cuff which has moisture absorbing properties.

Cobra Microgrip Flex Golf Glove

Most Innovative

+ High levels of breathability

+ Durable

– Won’t perform in wettest weathers

This is a great tech offering from Cobra. The Microgrip Flex golf glove offers a heady blend of feel, durability and breathability.

For those who struggle with sweaty hands, the combination of synthetic fabrics and leather offer excellent air flow. The strategically placed perforations also help to keep the hand cool in warmer conditions.

The sheep leather palm and thumb inserts offer great feel but are also long lasting while the Lycra inserts allow for great freedom of movement.

The form-fitted wrist band is moisture wicking and enhances fit and feel while the closure tab is precise allowing for customised comfort.

Ping Sport Tech Golf Glove

Top For Moisture Wicking

+ SensorCool tech for wicking away sweat

+ Durable

– Lower feel than a premium leather glove

This is a great all-round glove from Ping. It’s been designed to perform in a variety of conditions, from wetter weathers to warmer climates.

The synthetic leather and Lycra construction features Ping’s SensorCool technology which has been specifically designed to enhance breathability and to wick away sweat.

The material is durable and the fit is comfortable. The closure tab allows for more precise fit requirements.

Zoom Weather Style Glove

Best For Stand Out Styling

+ Superb, versatile fit

+ Excellent feel

– Not as much in the way of thermal qualities

Developed in conjunction with Austrian Tour pro Marcus Brier, Zoom gloves are one-size fits all and have been engineered to fit like a second skin.

With FLEXX-FIT technology, essentially a Lycra-style section on the back that incorporates a mix of flex zones to fit the contours of a golfer’s hand, it does just that.

The back of the glove is stretch Lycra while the palm is a highly durable all-weather material. It keeps moisture away from the skin making this one of the best golf gloves for sweaty hands.

We like the fact that the glove’s structure is such that it doesn’t lose its shape, even when it gets wet. It’s a solid item of equipment.

Zoom Weather Style Glove Review