From Air Max To Jordan 1s, Nike's Most Iconic Golf Shoes Have Up To $70 Off – Grab A Pair Of The Best Nike Golf Shoes While You Can
Some of our all-time top-rated Nike golf shoes are available at a fraction of the cost in the Nike Sale
Conor Keenan
The best Nike golf shoes lean heavily on the legendary shoe designs from the brand's historic sneaker range, with classic silhouettes of Nike Air Max and Nike Jordan clearly noticeable in the Nike lineup of golf shoes.
At Golf Monthly, our shoe experts love the Nike range and they always earn top marks, delivering performance, comfort, and stunning good looks. It can be quite rare to find a Nike golf shoe deal, but right now at Nike you can grab up to 44% off a wide selection of Nike golf shoes. This includes the Nike Air Pegasus '89 which bagged a perfect 5 out of 5 score, reduced to a bargain $72.97 as well as the Air Max 1 '86 OG with over $70 off.
So if you prefer your golf shoes to have a more casual street-like style, then Nike is a brand you'll want to consider, and they feature predominantly in many of our best casual golf shoes and best golf sneakers golf shoe buyers' guides.
Below, I've picked out some of the standout Nike deals. There is limited sizing on some, but with some colorways carrying up to 44% off, I'd suggest that if you see a pair you like, grab them straight away.
You can't mention Nike without Michael Jordan, and the iconic NBA star is also a massive golf fan with his name emblazed on the highly collectable and sought-after Jordan golf shoe range. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Nu Retro G scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 in our review, and oozes classic Jordan vibes. It's available in 5 color choices with the Red/White/Black Chicago Bulls colorway 'Dunking', a massive 39% off.
Read our full Nike Air Jordan 1 Nu Retro G Review
Air Max is Nike royalty and a streetwear legend. Featuring the classic 4-window design that lets you look at the large Air unit underneath. They scored highly for comfort, with a modern, premium look that will see plenty of wear away from the golf course. Testing highlights also included a brilliant locked-in feel that gave plenty of confidence during the swing. Available in 5 colors with up to 44% off, grab them while you can.
Read our full Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G Review
The Nike Air Pegasus '89 scored a perfect 5 out of 5 score and is top of our list as an all-time favorite Nike golf shoe. The classic styling and stunning looks are backed up with versatility on and off the course. They delivered a comfortable and grippy performance, and for sneaker-style golf shoe lovers, you'll be hard pushed to find a better shoe. Available in 8 color choices, there are varying discounts and sizes.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Review
Another highly rated Nike golf shoe is the Roshe G Next Nature, which scored well for its lightweight build and classic Nike design. It's made from sustainable materials, and in testing, delivered brilliant grip for a spikeless shoe, even when damp underfoot. However, it lacked in waterproof performance, so best suited as a summer shoe. Available in 3 color choices, but only the Blue/Black has the 29% discount.
Read our full Nike Roshe G Next Nature Review
In our testing, we thought the Nike Infinity Tour 2 was one of the best all-round golf shoes you'll find. Highlights included the comfort and stability on offer, and the fresh, modern styling that really catches the eye. The grip is outstanding and gives excellent traction while walking and swinging from different lies. It comes in 5 color choices with up to 29% off depending on the model you choose.
Read our full Nike Infinity Tour 2 Review
The Nike range is not just golf shoes; the brand have a vast array of golf apparel, including some of the best golf polo shirts, trousers, shorts and accessories. Nike has good discounts across the Nike golf range, which is worth a look. Below you'll also find the Nike golf shoe deals from other retailers.
However, if Nike isn't the brand for you, we have other brand-specific shoe buying guides, including Puma, Adidas and FootJoy.
