From Air Max To Jordan 1s, Nike's Most Iconic Golf Shoes Have Up To $70 Off – Grab A Pair Of The Best Nike Golf Shoes While You Can

The best Nike golf shoes lean heavily on the legendary shoe designs from the brand's historic sneaker range, with classic silhouettes of Nike Air Max and Nike Jordan clearly noticeable in the Nike lineup of golf shoes.

At Golf Monthly, our shoe experts love the Nike range and they always earn top marks, delivering performance, comfort, and stunning good looks. It can be quite rare to find a Nike golf shoe deal, but right now at Nike you can grab up to 44% off a wide selection of Nike golf shoes. This includes the Nike Air Pegasus '89 which bagged a perfect 5 out of 5 score, reduced to a bargain $72.97 as well as the Air Max 1 '86 OG with over $70 off.

Shop the Nike Golf Shoe Sale at Nike.

So if you prefer your golf shoes to have a more casual street-like style, then Nike is a brand you'll want to consider, and they feature predominantly in many of our best casual golf shoes and best golf sneakers golf shoe buyers' guides.

Below, I've picked out some of the standout Nike deals. There is limited sizing on some, but with some colorways carrying up to 44% off, I'd suggest that if you see a pair you like, grab them straight away.

Save $47.03 Nike Air Pegasus '89: was $120 now $72.97 at Nike The Nike Air Pegasus '89 scored a perfect 5 out of 5 score and is top of our list as an all-time favorite Nike golf shoe. The classic styling and stunning looks are backed up with versatility on and off the course. They delivered a comfortable and grippy performance, and for sneaker-style golf shoe lovers, you'll be hard pushed to find a better shoe. Available in 8 color choices, there are varying discounts and sizes. Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Review

Save $23.03 Nike Roshe G Next Nature: was $80 now $56.97 at Nike Another highly rated Nike golf shoe is the Roshe G Next Nature, which scored well for its lightweight build and classic Nike design. It's made from sustainable materials, and in testing, delivered brilliant grip for a spikeless shoe, even when damp underfoot. However, it lacked in waterproof performance, so best suited as a summer shoe. Available in 3 color choices, but only the Blue/Black has the 29% discount. Read our full Nike Roshe G Next Nature Review

Save $53.03 Nike Infinity Tour 2: was $180 now $126.97 at Nike In our testing, we thought the Nike Infinity Tour 2 was one of the best all-round golf shoes you'll find. Highlights included the comfort and stability on offer, and the fresh, modern styling that really catches the eye. The grip is outstanding and gives excellent traction while walking and swinging from different lies. It comes in 5 color choices with up to 29% off depending on the model you choose. Read our full Nike Infinity Tour 2 Review

The Nike range is not just golf shoes; the brand have a vast array of golf apparel, including some of the best golf polo shirts, trousers, shorts and accessories. Nike has good discounts across the Nike golf range, which is worth a look. Below you'll also find the Nike golf shoe deals from other retailers.

However, if Nike isn't the brand for you, we have other brand-specific shoe buying guides, including Puma, Adidas and FootJoy.