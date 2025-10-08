Hurry! With Only A Couple Of Hours Left The Most Comfortable Golf Shoe We've Tested Has Up To 25% Off

Everyone loves a bargain and, when it comes to golf shoes, if you know your size in a brand that you are familiar with then there are some great offers to snap up this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Already we have seen loads of discounts on top models from adidas, Nike, Puma, and even Reebok. Not to be outdone, FootJoy has joined the party as I've found the athletic-looking Quantum with a 25% discount on both men's and women's models.

FootJoy’s Quantum golf shoe was launched in 2024 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the best women’s golf shoes on the market. Certainly, of all the shoes from the brand, this one is the most athletic looking. The sole has a unique, soft, bubbly texture that reminds me of bubble wrap and I also love the tonal upper with purple accents on the heel pull-tab, toe cap, and sole.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Ranked as one of the best golf shoes anywhere on the market, the main performance element here to discuss is the comfort. Why this shoe is one of the most comfortable on the market is down to the SofFOAM midsole, which is the brand's softest foam ever.

The leather is incredibly soft and the reinforced heel area is noticeably stronger to provide extra support. The Ortholite Impressions FitBed is another great feature, as it molds to the shape of your foot over time, making it one of the best FootJoy golf shoes you will find in their range.

What's more, Quantum boasts advanced traction technology with multiple shapes and patterns on the sole, which helps optimize performance against rotational and lateral swing forces. Put simply, I felt completely in control, even on slightly damp ground.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Overall, I was impressed with the performance and comfort. It makes for an exceptionally easy walk and is waterproof with a one-year warranty, making it a great option to consider, especially for under $120. But act quickly because with only a few hours left of the 2025 Big Deal Days sale, I expect these to go back to full price very soon!