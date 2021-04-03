This is our list of our current favourite golf shirts made by Nike.

Best Nike Golf Shirts

Nike may not make golf clubs anymore but it is a brand still synonymous with great golf because it currently outfits some of the best players in the world including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and of course, Tiger Woods.

Those top guys, along with several other Nike staffers, turn up to tournaments with some of the best golf tops and outfits in the game, and the brand also makes special edition garments for Majors. Not to mention Nike also makes some of the best golf shoes right now as well.

What is great about all of this is everyone can get these pieces of clothing and one rich vein we have found is in polos. As such, we have taken a look at some of the best Nike golf shirts below.

Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 3

A shirt worn by several Nike staff players out in the professional world of golf, and one that made our best men’s golf shirts guide, this striped polo is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market. Not only does it perform well and look great, but the versatility means it is a shirt for lots of social situations. As the name would suggest, it helps keep you dry with the Dri-FIT technology wicking sweat away and the back of the collar is perforated for breathability which is a nice touch.

Nike The Space Dot Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 3

Made from 65% cotton and 35% polyester, the Space Dot Slim Polo Shirt is designed to offer maximum ventilation and comfort on those warmer days. We are sure you agree, it also has a design that is sure to raise a few eyebrows and questions in the clubhouse so if that is the kind of garment you want to go for, then why not this one?

Nike NRG MSTR Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 3

If you want to inject some colour and unique styling to your game, then the Nike NRG MSTR is the polo for you. Designed to emulate the marking on a golf course map, the striped design, in several colours, will help you stand out. Of course none of this hinders the performance because all Nike polo shirts are built to perform and last, while the proven Dri-Fit technology material wicks moisture away to the outer reaches of the fabric in order to maintain your comfort levels by keeping you cool and dry. If you’re after something a bit funky then look no further than this lovely new polo from Nike.

Nike Tiger Woods Dry Course Jacquard Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 4

Additionally if you want a funky looking polo with the famous Tiger Woods branding, then why not try this Jacquard design. It has been engineered to the exact specifications of Tiger Woods and features a breathable fabric, dri-fit technology and four-way stretch. Of course it looks fantastic in red but there are also several other sublime colours as well just in case you don’t want to put that much pressure of trying to play in Tiger’s red!

Nike Dry Vapor Line Jacquard Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 4

A Nike shirt that also mimics the lines and markings of a golf course, this polo brings a touch of fashion to the fairways. We think it differentiates it from most other polos on the market whilst also being subtle enough to wear at any golfing establishment. It’s been made using predominately polyester (61% & 39% Nylon) which allows it to be both breathable and moisture-wicking.

Nike Golf Unisex Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 24

Keep things simple with this Nike Golf polo that is available in both men’s and women’s sizes. We think it is one of the best golf polos out there and it comes in a colossal 24 different colours so you are sure to find the right colour for you. The high quality technical pique fabric feels great to wear with its highly breathable knit construction, whilst the Dri-Fit technology helps increase airflow in key areas to keep you cool and collected on the course.

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Mock Neck Top

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

This is a shirt we’ve all seen striding down Augusta National’s fairways on a dramatic Sunday. This shirt has got a newly updated design and it features Dri-Fit technology for incredible moisture wicking performance, while the high degree of stretch through the soft jersey fabrication ensures maximum comfort and freedom of movement. Of course there is also TW branding with a classic Nike swoosh on the front, giving it a modern, sporty and yet still iconic look. If you know a Tiger fan, this is the shirt for them.

Nike Golf Dri-FIT Vapor Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: Various designs

Another popular model out on Tour, this is another rather muted and simple shirt by Nike which comes in a variety of designs such as the Striped (pictured above), and Graphic versions. It has the breathability and mobility you need to play at your best, and there is also Dry technology too which wicks sweat from your skin to help you stay dry and comfortable. The back of the collar is perforated for breathability in this high-heat area too which is a nice touch.

Nike Tiger Woods Dry Blade Print Polo

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 3

Crafted and tested by Tiger Woods, this Nike polo is a sweat-wicking design built to breathe and stretch – without clinging to your skin. It has also been specifically designed to help players stay cool on those scorching days on the golf course too, thanks to maximum ventilation and Dri-Fit technology. It comes in 3 nice colours and the Blade collar feels great on the neck.

It also works well with a base layer too as Tiger has shown in the past so be sure to check out our guide on the best golf base layers as well.

Nike Golf Striped Polo

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 12

One of the best men’s golf shirts to use both on and off the course, this Striped model has proven very popular amongst the world’s elite golfers. Much like the models above, it feels great on the skin, performs well and we particularly liked the dropped tail hem which means it looks great both tucked in and untucked. Unquestionably its versatility is the main advantage though because you can use it anywhere making it good value for money.

Nike Dry Victory Golf Polo

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 2

An understated design, what sets this apart is its 75% recycled polyester construction. Nike achieve this by taking recycled plastic bottles, which are then cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. These pellets are then spun into new, high-quality yarn, which is then transformed into a shirt that performs well, but with a lower impact on the environment.

We hope you found this guide on the best Nike golf shirts informative.