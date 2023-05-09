Nike Roshe G Next Nature Golf Shoe Review
The perfect lightweight, spikeless summer shoe, with some impressive green credentials
A brilliant lightweight golf shoe to use during the summer months. The classic Nike design and range of colourways will suit a lot of golfers with only its lack of waterproofing letting it down.
-
+
Classic Nike design
-
+
Sustainable materials
-
+
Brilliant grip for a spikeless shoe, even when damp underfoot
-
-
What is the opposite of waterproof?
-
-
The sneaker look will not be to everyone's taste
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Nike Roshe G Next Nature Golf Shoe Review
If the sun is shining and the ground is dry, then this Nike Roshe G Next Nature could be the shoe for you to nip around your course in record time. It is ridiculously lightweight, and there is out-of-the-box comfort that I have rarely enjoyed better. There is one massive caveat to this… do not wear if the ground is wet… even a heavy morning dew would penetrate the full mesh upper. There are plenty of other waterproof golf shoes out there if you tend to play in changeable conditions.
I tested the shoes at Essendon Country Club on a rather dull and drizzly day, by the end of the round my feet had got soaked, but this was what I had expected having researched them beforehand. What was really surprising was the exceptional grip that the sole gave, Nike has designed a traction pattern on the sole that doesn’t appear to look super grippy, but whether it was the tee, fairway, rough or path, even in damp conditions, I didn’t slip once - really impressive! It was right up there with some of the other best spikeless shoes on the market and the low-profile nature meant they are easily worn off the course on harder surfaces too.
The classic Nike design is something that many will enjoy, there are several eye-catching colorways to choose from. I tested the black and white, but there are much more colorful options - the white and blue in particular I would think will be very popular. The product also has some impressive green credentials, for those who like their golf gear to be sustainable. Nike claims that the shoe is crafted with at least 8% “Nike Grind” material, which are scraps from the footwear manufacturing process. Much like many of the other best Nike golf shoes, it's good to see this model has a reduced carbon footprint in the production process.
I really think that if you play golf in a climate that allows it, or you only go to the course when the sun is out, then this golf shoe is a really good option. Lightweight, stylish and with plenty of grip, it's all the shoe you'll ever need for a summer round. But, we have warned you, don't wear these shoes in the wet!
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 being promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014, before becoming Sports Digital Editor for the Sport Vertical within Future in 2022. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including Strategy and Content Planning for the website and social media - Tom also assists the Cycling, Football, Rugby and Marine titles at Future. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National (name drop), Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Tom is an avid viewer of all golf content with a particularly in depth knowledge of the pro tour.
