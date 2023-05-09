Nike Roshe G Next Nature Golf Shoe deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nike Roshe G Next Nature Golf Shoe Review

If the sun is shining and the ground is dry, then this Nike Roshe G Next Nature could be the shoe for you to nip around your course in record time. It is ridiculously lightweight, and there is out-of-the-box comfort that I have rarely enjoyed better. There is one massive caveat to this… do not wear if the ground is wet… even a heavy morning dew would penetrate the full mesh upper. There are plenty of other waterproof golf shoes out there if you tend to play in changeable conditions.

I tested the shoes at Essendon Country Club on a rather dull and drizzly day, by the end of the round my feet had got soaked, but this was what I had expected having researched them beforehand. What was really surprising was the exceptional grip that the sole gave, Nike has designed a traction pattern on the sole that doesn’t appear to look super grippy, but whether it was the tee, fairway, rough or path, even in damp conditions, I didn’t slip once - really impressive! It was right up there with some of the other best spikeless shoes on the market and the low-profile nature meant they are easily worn off the course on harder surfaces too.

The traction on the soles of the shoes are superb, giving excellent grip on all surfaces. (Image credit: Future)

The classic Nike design is something that many will enjoy, there are several eye-catching colorways to choose from. I tested the black and white, but there are much more colorful options - the white and blue in particular I would think will be very popular. The product also has some impressive green credentials, for those who like their golf gear to be sustainable. Nike claims that the shoe is crafted with at least 8% “Nike Grind” material, which are scraps from the footwear manufacturing process. Much like many of the other best Nike golf shoes, it's good to see this model has a reduced carbon footprint in the production process.

The Nike Roshe G Next Nature shoes helped me to a birdie at the par-3 8th at Essendon Country Club (Image credit: Future)

I really think that if you play golf in a climate that allows it, or you only go to the course when the sun is out, then this golf shoe is a really good option. Lightweight, stylish and with plenty of grip, it's all the shoe you'll ever need for a summer round. But, we have warned you, don't wear these shoes in the wet!