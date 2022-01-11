Best White Golf Shoes

White golf shoes are probably the most common colour golf shoe out there. They're a classic style and will go with pretty much any outfit you like to wear out on course. But, there are so many white golf shoes, which ones are best?

Well, we are here to help and the below guide walks you through the best white golf shoes currently on the market. We think white golf shoes are best used in the summer or in any sort of dry conditions as there's much less mud around to stain the bright white colours. Of course, we've got a guide to the best black golf shoes too if you're after a warhorse on your feet to play during the muddier winter months.

Our guide is separated into the best spikeless shoes, best spiked shoes and best women's shoes that all come in white. Of course, most of these models also come in different colourways, but we've highlighted our favourites that come predominantly in white.

So, whether summer is on the horizon or you're about to head off on a golf holiday, here are the best white golf shoes out there right now.

Best White Golf Shoes

Spikeless White Shoes

Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Colours: 4 Men's, 3 Women's, 1 Junior Reasons to buy + Really stylish, athletic look + Plenty of traction and waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - Shoe upper could have more padding

Bolder in terms of aesthetics than you will find elsewhere in the range, the FootJoy FUEL golf shoe aims to combine those modern, athletic looks with the high level golf-specific performance you’d expect from one of the best golf shoes of 2022.

The synthetic upper might not have the refined look of the premium leather alternatives like the Premiere Series but the benefit is how hard wearing it is. We tested the white, blue and grey colourway and thought it was an incredibly versatile option that could be worn with trousers and shorts, in all seasons.

Read our full FootJoy FUEL golf shoe review

Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes Sophisticated Look Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 2 Men's (White, Navy) Reasons to buy + Made to the highest standard + Very comfortable and waterproof Reasons to avoid - Style might not be to everyone's taste

The distinctive design of Duca del Cosma is back with the Elpaso model, but it’s not a case of all style and no substance. Featuring a breathable and soft Arneflex insole, which is basically memory foam coated in cow leather, the foot is well cushioned, while the microfibre upper is waterproof, making it a versatile shoe.

Available in two stylish colour options with contrasting piping on both, this is a shoe for wearing on and off the course.

Read our full Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes review

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes Best Summer Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option : Yes Colors: 4 Men's (White, Black, Grey, White) 4 Women's (White, Black, Pink, White) Reasons to buy + Stylish and extremely comfortable + Ample grip from different lies and protection from the elements Reasons to avoid - More expensive than most of the other shoes on the list

Three years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, the H4 has been given some big upgrades, making it one of the best shoes Ecco has ever made. The leather upper has a premium feel and the GORE-TEX membrane is breathable and fully waterproof.

Traction and stability come from the new MTN Grip outsole, which features Ecco’s Fluidform technology as well as TPU inserts that secure the foot comfortably in place. Additionally, the H4 design is sportier and more athletic than its predecessor, making it suitable for wear on and off the course.

We found them to be extremely comfortable and Ecco really nailed the looks. The shoe looks traditional in a lot of ways but also has pops of colour and subtle features that add to the shelf appeal.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 golf shoes review

Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12 Colours: 3 (Black, White, White/Yellow) Reasons to buy + Class-leading comfort thanks to Boost technology + Seam-sealed waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - Not as breathable as some

The chassis of the shoe is a shape and style we think most people will be familiar with, with its profile on the feet of Tour players like Dustin Johnson making this a very desirable looking shoe. You can immediately feel how well made this shoe is out of the box too. The premium full-grain leather upper is incredibly soft and fully waterproof, making for a comfortable fit on your feet with the peace of mind that they'll stay dry no matter the conditions.

Of course, one of the best spiked golf shoes will give you the best grip in wet conditions, but the Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 did a great job in a variety of conditions. We were sure to try it out in dry, damp and wet conditions and are pleased to report a comfortable amount of grip in all conditions.

Read our full Adidas Tour360 XT SL 2.0 golf shoe review

Skechers GoGolf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoes Best Value Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes : 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 3 Men's (Black, Grey & White) Reasons to buy + Outstanding grip and waterproofing + The best-looking model from Skechers' 'Elite' series Reasons to avoid - Perhaps lacking breathability

This shoe is fully waterproof and features a durable grip outsole that provides 236 points of contact with the ground, so is not to be overlooked in this list.

Skechers’ Go Golf Elite Tour SL shoe also comes with a low-profile sole, meaning golfers will feel close to the ground, but that doesn’t come at the cost of comfort, which is provided by the lightweight Ultra Go cushioning and Goga Max insole.

The flexibility of the outsole also makes these very easy to wear and they offer trainer-like comfort but with enough structure to provide you with a stable base to hit from.

Admittedly there may be a slight trade-off with breathability here but the positives definitely outweighed the negatives here.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoes review

Spiked White Shoes

Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Colours: 2 (White, Black) Reasons to buy + Great support around the ankle + Low-profile, athletic design Reasons to avoid - White colourway very prone to staining

The headline with these spiked shoes is all about stability through the golf swing. The shoe has a super supportive insole and we could feel how still and stable our feet and ankles were throughout the golf swing.

This technology in the insole means these shoes are incredibly comfortable out of the box and took us very little time to break in. The full-grain leather upper is soft and breathable too meaning this shoe will be as comfortable during the height of summer as they will be in the depths of winter.

Read our full Puma Ignite Proadapt Delta golf shoe review

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes Best For Traction and Stability Specifications Sizes: 7-12 Waterproof : 100% BOA Option : No Colors: 2 Men's (White, Black) Reasons to buy + Excellent grip and stability + Lightweight and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Not a lot of colour options

Under Armour’s HOVR Drive shoe, features new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0) that maximise traction and provide all-day comfort. It also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times.

Inside the shoe, HOVR technology supports the biomechanics of the golf swing while delivering soft, but responsive underfoot cushioning that is further enhanced by the compression mesh energy web that moulds foam to your foot for maximum comfort step after step.

Finally we think the Drive is a really good-looking shoe. The classic white with the silver trim is really classy and will go with pretty much any outfit.

These are definitely up there with the best Under Armour golf shoes on the market.

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe review

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes Best Lightweight Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: Yes (also ZG21 Motion model) Colors: 5 Men's and Women's (Black, Grey, White/Silver, White/Green) Reasons to buy + Extremely lightweight + Lots of performance on offer for the price Reasons to avoid - Limited colour options

Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas is straight onto our list as it is comfortably one of the best golf shoes of recent times.

It weighs just 13 ounces, making it 20 per cent lighter than adidas’ Tour360 XT shoe and lighter than many of its competitor’s models.

As well as the renowned Boost technology, the new Lightstrike cushioning, which has been used in other sports, provides comfort and stability throughout the swing. The four-layer upper is waterproof, while the ultra-thin TPU outsole features strategically placed cleats to optimise traction.

adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, and whilst we’re not experts on where spikes should go, we can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers.

Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes Best For Colour Choice Specifications Sizes: 3-15 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 8 Men's (Black, White, Blue, Red, Lime, Sail, Aurora Green), including special edition models Reasons to buy + Outstanding stability, grip and comfort + Good colour choice Reasons to avoid - Unusual floppy tongue and very snug around the heel

The Nike Infinity Tour shoes were inspired by Brooks Koepka's habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up.

Nike borrowed design inspiration from other sports (running, basketball) to create a golf shoe that is as comfortable as they come, and yet still gives stability, weather protection and also look great too.

We found the foam padding to offer excellent comfort, but it is noticeably tight around the Achilles to stabilise the heel so be prepared for that when trying them on or testing them. This may take a bit of time to get used to, as does the long tongue section.

There is no doubt though that they feel more like a performance golf shoe rather than a trainer that’s been adapted for golf, whilst the stretchy skin also helps keep out water as well.

For more of the best Nike golf shoes, be sure to have a read of our specific guide on the current range.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour shoe review

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoes Ideal for golfers that want a spiked waterproof golf shoe Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 3 Men's (Black, Grey & White) Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Spiked for increased grip Reasons to avoid - Lacks wow factor

If you want a spiked waterproof leather upper shoe then the Go Golf Torque Pro brings this to the course with the usual Skechers comfort. Full grain leather is combined with the synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection to keep your feet dry.

The flexible traction sole features a ‘Dynamic Diamond’ design with 7 replaceable Softspikes to ensure that you have as much grip as possible. The comfort comes from the Ultra Go midsole and GOGA Max insole combining to provide cushioning. An excellent all round shoe with some flashes of colour from the sole brightening up the understated styling.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro golf shoes review

Women's White Golf Shoes

Ecco Golf Women's Biom H4 Shoe Specifications Sizes: 3.5-8.5 Colours: 5 (White, Pink, Navy, Red, Grey) Reasons to buy + Splashes of colour very appealing + Premium feel and performance Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest Ecco shoe

Danish company Ecco has done it yet again with its latest iteration of the Biom Hybrid shoe. One of the first things we noticed was the premium feel on offer, with the leather upper and foam inlay delivering out-the-box comfort that is virtually unmatched. It is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes of 2021 and likely beyond.

Of course, it's also hard to miss the vibrant TPU inserts on either side of the midsole. We love this feature as it strikes a perfect balance when it comes to modern aesthetics that have a broad audience appeal. And the same colours stand out on the outsole.

On the course, the grip of the three-section outsole impressed, while there is good stability on offer where it’s needed most: around the midfoot and heel. This gave us a solid base from which to swing from any lie.

Should you get caught in the rain, this shoe will keep your feet completely dry and it also comes in a range of colours. All this comes at a price but we think it's well worth it.

Read our full Ecco Women's Golf Biom H4 Shoe Review

Specifications Sizes: 3-9 Colours: 2 (White/Blue, Black) Reasons to buy + Elegant looks + Wide and BOA options available Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a softer underfoot feel TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon

FootJoy’s latest shoe release lives up to the reputation the brand has created for itself. Making a splash in both the women’s and men’s sphere, the launch of the Premiere Series was one of the most hotly anticipated in recent memory.

Straight away, we loved the overall look as it reminded us of the old FootJoy Classics. And in the white and blue colourway we were in shoe heaven. Just feeling the leather upper out of the box is enough to know the upcoming experience is going to be an enjoyable one.

In saying this, with a product as classic-looking we did anticipate a blister on the first outing. However, the stability and OrthoLite FitBed ensure the main sensation is one of extreme comfort. When playing, we found the elements on the outsole - lots of multi-directional traction points and seven cleats - delivered grip in all conditions.

Skechers Go Golf Pro V.2 Shoes Specifications Sizes: 2.5-8 Colours: 4 (Navy/Turquoise, Grey/Purple, Black/White, White/Pink) Reasons to buy + High levels of traction + Excellent comfort straight out of the box Reasons to avoid - Lacks shelf appeal

As worn by World No. 7 Brooke Henderson, this spiked model in the women’s Go Golf range is not to be overlooked. In a classic style with side stitching and a perforation detail trim, the Pro 2 boasts a low-profile outsole with replaceable softspikes for unparalleled traction in all conditions.

The brand’s lightweight Ultra Go and Goga Max cushioning guarantees the renowned comfort we've come to expect from Skechers and the synthetic leather upper is waterproof so kept our feet completely dry.