Best Golf Shoes To Wear At The Driving Range

Driving ranges have seen a huge increase in popularity over the last few years. With the post-Covid golf boom still very much apparent and more intuitive, accessible technology now available at most driving ranges across the world, avid and casual golfers alike are visiting driving ranges more than ever before.

While there is no dress code for a driving range, it is still important to wear an appropriate pair of shoes to make sure you have plenty of grip when swinging the golf club and don't injure yourself. While most will wear a causal pair of trainers to the driving range, the increase in popularity of spikeless, casual golf shoes means these golf shoes are a great option to wear to the range. This type of golf shoe still has a casual, sporty look to it, but offers much more grip and support than a normal shoe would. They are obviously much more appropriate for a golf course than a casual trainer too, so buying a pair of golf shoes that work great at the range and the golf course means you're getting more for your money with your next golf shoe investment.

Of course, if you don't have a pair of the best golf shoes yet, going to the driving range in a standard pair of sneakers or trainers is absolutely fine too. Below, we've listed some of our favorite golf shoes that we think are ideal for wearing at the driving range as well as on the golf course.

PUMA GS-Fast Golf Shoes The best shoes for comfort and to stand out Specifications Sizes: 7-12 Waterproof: 100% Colors: 6 (White; Black; White and Black; White and Blue; White and Grey; Black and Gold) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique styling + Excellent comfort and support + Offers decent grip on the ground + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Style may not be to everyone's tastes - Not the best for ventilation

PUMA have always been a front runner when pushing the boundaries to design trendy yet functional golf shoes and the GS-Fast, an update on their much talked about RS-G Golf Shoes (opens in new tab), certainly continues that trend. These are a statement shoe for those players wanting to complete a streetwear look on the course. Admittedly these shoes will not be everyone's cup of tea and we did get several comments about them from playing partners and other members of the golf course when we first tested them out.

But aesthetics aside, our testing procedures showed us that PUMA have put an awful lot of technology into these shoes, making them one of the most comfortable spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market. Their chunky sole provides exceptional level of cushioning as you walk around the course, while the mesh sock-liner prevents the risk of blisters arising on your feet.

The GS-Fast comes with a wide rubber outsole that is littered with a ton of small rubber studs. That means these shoes are better used as a summer golf shoe but still performed very well in slightly soft autumnal conditions with their grippy outsole providing solid traction on the turf. They are also completely waterproof and are very easy to wipe down after your round.

Whilst G/FORE is synonymous with outlandish designs and colorways, the MG4+ has a more understated yet modern look, making for a stylish, casual look on the course. This casual look then transfers perfectly to the driving range. Lightweight and completely waterproof, the shoe does not compromise in terms of comfort either, thanks to ForeFoam cushioning and a triple-density footbed which is "the ultimate massage for your soles."

When we put the shoes through their paces, they were comfortable from start to finish and performed about as well as possible on a debut outing and beyond. A common thing with spikeless shoes can be less stability and grip than spiked models, but there was never a situation in which this came to fruition in these shoes. This is thanks to the non-slip outsole, with the stability coming from the heel cup at the back of the shoe that really locks the foot in place without sacrificing any comfort. Available in a solid range of colors for men and women, this is an excellent golf shoe for someone looking for a casual option.

These are my go-to pair for the driving range. A design you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, the Air Max 90 G shoes are one of the best Nike golf shoes on the market. A combination of fused overlays, additional eyestays and strategically placed mesh captures the look of the original Nike Air Max 90. The mesh has a thin, flexible overlay that helps keep out water and makes it easy to clean your shoes, whilst an integrated traction pattern gives you exceptional grip in a variety of conditions.

Ecco Biom C4 Shoe Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 4 (White, Navy, White/Black, Grey/Blue) Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supreme comfort + Incredibly soft leather upper + All-over breathability + Suitable for all feet widths Reasons to avoid - Toe area prone to staining

One of the most technology-packed spikeless golf shoes we've tested this year, the Ecco Biom C4 seriously impressed us with its overall comfort, grip, style and breathability. It's built nicely on the foundations of the excellent Biom H4 (opens in new tab), which carries over into 2022, but the new sneaker style has won our hearts from a style perspective, and the performance is there to match.

The Biom C4 uses Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology that scoops fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool. This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole makes this the most breathable shoe (opens in new tab) we've tested in 2022 by some stretch. Another excellent touch from Ecco is that the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe. This will make the Biom C4 suitable for those with wider feet (opens in new tab) and there was still the same amount of comfort and cushioning with the first insole removed.

It's certainly a step in the more athletic direction for an Ecco shoe, and we think this aesthetic move will attract golfers of all ages into Ecco shoes - we think these are some of the best-looking golf shoes this year

Specifications Sizes: 7-12, 13, 14, 15 Waterproof: No BOA Option: No Colors: 8 (Static Black, Everyday Grey, Shadow, Soft White, Reflect Camo Black, Reflect Camo Charcoal, Reflect Camo Navy, Reflect Camo Cobblestone) Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable straight out of the box + Stable and supportive + Stylish looks and great color options Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof

The True Linkswear OG Feel spikeless golf shoes offer a unique playing experience, as they provide a feel that is almost as if you're playing barefoot. In our testing, however, while you definitely enjoy a heightened connection to the ground while both swinging and walking, the OG Feel shoes also proved to be extremely supportive and comfortable, and the comfort was there right out of the box.

The OG Feel shoes are lightweight in their design and we experienced no foot fatigue after wearing them. They're also available in eight stylish color options, all of which look quite sharp. It should be noted that the OG Feel is not a waterproof golf shoe, rather it was intended to excel in terms of its breathability, a performance promise that was realized in our testing.

Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes : 7-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 3 (Grey/Blue, Black/Red, White/Grey) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Provide an athletic, 'locked-in' feeling + Look excellent + Grippy yet low profile outsole Reasons to avoid - Slightly firm out of the box

The new Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 SL, put simply, is a spikeless version of the HOVR Drive 2. This shoe stands out thanks to the spikeless outsole. As was the case with the outsole on the HOVR Tour SL, Under Armour has once again nailed this aspect. Using a mixture of plastic and TPU nubs, the brand has created what I think is the most convincing spikeless outsole on the market.

It's another Under Armour from 2022 that creates a brilliant 'locked-in' feeling that is both comfortable and supportive. This is all aided by the molded heel cup and, while it looks rather large, does a great job of keeping your heel locked into the sole of the shoe when swinging. It's worth noting how lightweight these shoes are though. Combined with the breathable nature of the upper, these are a great shoe to wear when the weather gets hot. It'll still be a great shoe to wear if it's wet too - the fully waterproof upper and excellent outsole will keep you covered.

adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 6-14 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option?: Yes Colors: 7 (Brown/Purple, White/Yellow, Black/Green, Black/Grey, Grey/Green, White, Black) Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Adidas US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Striking looks + Exemplary support and grip + Good breathability for a synthetic shoe Reasons to avoid - No major performance difference over previous model

The brilliant adidas Codechaos has an all-new look for 2022. It's similarly bold to the 2020 model (pictured further down) but now comes with a new wraparound outsole that adds a unique look as well as more grip and stability. It's a super comfortable golf shoe too. It's one of those golf shoes that you forget you are wearing, such is the nature of the comfort, support and grip on offer.

It features adidas' Boost technology throughout the entire shoe - a technology we have become familiar with in the similarly excellent adidas Tour 360 22 and adidas Rebelcross golf shoes. As advertised by the brand, the Boost midsole gives instant comfort and the Codechaos 22 shoes took no time at all to break in.

Asics’ new Gel-Kayano Ace golf shoe is an impressive addition to the spikeless shoe category for 2022. It’s a lightweight design that has a modern, athletic look, but the Gel-Kayano Ace also offers stability and support that exceeds what might be expected from such a light shoe. That stability and support come from a design approach that is often used in high-end running shoes, as a wider toe box and snug-fitting midfoot and heel sections have been utilized.

The Gel-Kayano Ace’s sole also excels in terms of the traction it provides, as small rubber spikes and channels have been strategically positioned to maximize a golfer’s ability to stay in complete control during the golf swing. The Gel-Kayano Ace is also fully waterproof and available in four different colors for golfers to choose from.

Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 4 Men's, 3 Women's, 1 Junior Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Really stylish, athletic look + Plenty of traction and waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - Shoe upper could have more padding

Bolder in terms of aesthetics than you will find elsewhere in the range, the FootJoy Fuel golf shoe aims to combine those modern, athletic looks with the high-level golf-specific performance you’d expect from one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) of 2022. It's definitely one of the best FootJoy golf shoes to wear to the driving range, considering much of the range consists of a more traditional aesthetic. The synthetic upper might not have the refined look of the premium leather alternatives like the Premiere Series (opens in new tab) but the benefit is how hard wearing it is. We tested the white, blue and grey colorway and thought this was an incredibly versatile option that could be worn with trousers and shorts, in all seasons.

G/FORE MG4x2 Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-15 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colours : 5 (Navy, Black, White, Grey, Poppy) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Striking looks on and off the course + No discernible lack of grip compared to spiked models + Numerous colour options + Excellent comfort Reasons to avoid - Can be difficult to match with the right trousers - Hard work to keep the heavily textured areas looking clean

G/FORE (opens in new tab)is a relative newcomer with tons of style and attitude to help you stand out from the crowd. We’ve seen this with models like the Gallivanter (opens in new tab) and MG4+ (opens in new tab), and the brand’s flair is evident once again in the new spikeless MG4x2 shoes. This is a cross-trainer shoe, a multi-functional model designed for both on and off the course. A lot of golf shoes struggle to find the balance between on and off-course versatility; many end up failing on one or sometimes both tasks with either the style or performance being compromised. Not so with the MG4x2 shoes.

On the course, the Sawtooth sole design offers one of the most compelling spikeless outsoles on the market even in wet and soft underfoot conditions. They also feature a molded heel cup that prevents the heel from slipping, so your feet always feel really secure. Meanwhile, the upper is both breathable and waterproof, meaning your feet will stay dry from rain and not get too hot when temperatures rise

How we test

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing, and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team and golf shoe testing is headed up by Golf Monthly Staff Writer Dan Parker (opens in new tab).

This is the best way of testing a golf shoe as using it in the real world over a number of weeks allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies, and so on. We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, and which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home. We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

What to consider when buying spikeless golf shoes

There is a lot to consider when purchasing your next pair of spikeless golf shoes. Modern golf shoes feature a ton of technology that can make picking the right golf shoe for you a difficult decision. But that's why we're here to help. Below we have set out a list of key considerations that you need to keep in mind when purchasing your next pair of spikeless golf shoes.

1. Comfort

As you would expect, comfort is king when it comes to golf shoes. An uncomfortable golf shoe is useless so it is worth trying some models on before you buy so you know what you like the feel of. For example, some models have specific foam technologies or specific sole designs that are designed to house your feet in comfort all day when out on the golf course.

2. Grip/Stability/Traction

Spikeless shoe design has improved massively in these factors. Previously, spiked models were the only way to ensure grip and stability in difficult lies or when the weather makes ground conditions slippery. This is no longer the case because most of the models above have specifically designed traction patterns and lugs to make sure your feet don't slip.

3. Looks

This is entirely subjective but you need to make sure you like the look of your golf shoes and there is a model above for all different types of fashion sense. If you want a traditional design then something like the FootJoy Pro/SL will work well, whereas if you want to stand out a bit more, the adidas Codechaos or Spieth 5 from Under Armour are good choices.

4. Waterproofing

Most golf shoes these days offer a degree of waterproof protection but some are better than others so if you see yourself playing in the rain a lot of models like the Inesis, Ecco, or G/FORE are perfect for all-weather play.

5. Sizes

Be wary of different sizes because many brands like Payntr and Nike offer shoes that can come up quite small or large if you have got the wrong size. As such it is worth checking out brand websites to see how the shoes convert to size guides from around the world.

6. Price

The last factor to consider is price. With the models above we have tried to find shoes at all different price points so if you want a cheap model, you can get one. Or if you want to spend more, you can do that too. Importantly there is something for everyone.

FAQs

What shoes do you wear to the driving range? Any sporty style sneaker or trainer is appropriate. However, as we have outlined here, wearing a spikeless, casual golf shoe is a great option for the driving range as it gives you a solid amount of grip and plenty of ankle and foot support throughout the swing. While sneakers and trainers work fine, they are not built specially like golf shoe to support your feet through the swing.