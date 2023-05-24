Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe Review
Sam De’Ath tests the Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe to see if the iconic streetwear silhouette has been suitably adapted for the course
An excellent sneaker-style golf shoe that offers the ample comfort and stability. The versatility of the Air Max 270 G golf shoe is hard to beat thanks to minor refinements on the already popular street shoe.
Extreme comfort and stability
Sneaker-style aesthetics offer versatility
Easy to clean synthetic uppers
Snug fit, ordering a half-size up is recommended
Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe Review
If you embrace modern trends in golf attire like joggers and hoodies then the Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe will be right up your alley. Over the past couple of years the Nike Air Max 270 has undoubtedly been one of the most popular golf sneakers on the market and with a young wave of golf fans taking up the game, Nike has been refining and releasing some popular sneaker models as golf shoes. While offering a more current look to a younger audience, the performance on offer matches that of may of the best Nike golf shoes available.
In order to transition a sneaker into a high-performing golf shoe, a few tweaks had to be made. The overall look is so clean, it’s almost impossible to notice the difference between the golf shoe and the casual sneaker. Nike has actually kept a stitch-for-stitch copy of the sleeve-like upper on the 270 G golf shoe, which not only makes a superb looking shoe but keeps it functional for the course. Because of the sock-like entry to the shoe, It does fit fairly snug and so ordering half a size up would be advised if you want a comfortable, non-restrictive fit. The 270 G is extremely breathable and features a mesh covering that is not only water resistant but is easy to clean, helping you keep your shoes looking fresh no matter what conditions you face.
The large Max Air unit under the heel is every bit as comfortable as it looks and the soft foam midsole just adds to the cushioning of this sporty-style shoe. The Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe is one of the most comfortable golf shoes I have ever worn and has to be one of the best golf shoes for walking on the market. An additional benefit of the Max Air unit was that due to the base of it being larger than the insole of the shoe, there was a feeling of additional stability and support that rivalled some of the best spiked golf shoes I have worn.
In order to enhance the performance on an already comfortable sneaker, Nike has designed a sole pattern with rubber ridges and bumps, which offer excellent rotational traction while being green friendly. I have worn the 270 G golf shoes for multiple rounds now in both dry and damp conditions and felt equally stable in both. That lends to the versatility of this shoe, they wouldn’t look out of place away from the golf course - a trait many of the best spikeless golf shoes possess.
The Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe is one of the best golf shoes I have worn over the past few seasons and it's no wonder it is the shoe of choice among many Nike athletes across the world's leading tours. The 270 G golf shoe is available in various colorways and retails at $150/£134.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
