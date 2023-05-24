Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe Review

If you embrace modern trends in golf attire like joggers and hoodies then the Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe will be right up your alley. Over the past couple of years the Nike Air Max 270 has undoubtedly been one of the most popular golf sneakers on the market and with a young wave of golf fans taking up the game, Nike has been refining and releasing some popular sneaker models as golf shoes. While offering a more current look to a younger audience, the performance on offer matches that of may of the best Nike golf shoes available.

Sam De'Ath on the course in the Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe (Image credit: Future)

In order to transition a sneaker into a high-performing golf shoe, a few tweaks had to be made. The overall look is so clean, it’s almost impossible to notice the difference between the golf shoe and the casual sneaker. Nike has actually kept a stitch-for-stitch copy of the sleeve-like upper on the 270 G golf shoe, which not only makes a superb looking shoe but keeps it functional for the course. Because of the sock-like entry to the shoe, It does fit fairly snug and so ordering half a size up would be advised if you want a comfortable, non-restrictive fit. The 270 G is extremely breathable and features a mesh covering that is not only water resistant but is easy to clean, helping you keep your shoes looking fresh no matter what conditions you face.

Fitted entry to the Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe (Image credit: Future)

The large Max Air unit under the heel is every bit as comfortable as it looks and the soft foam midsole just adds to the cushioning of this sporty-style shoe. The Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe is one of the most comfortable golf shoes I have ever worn and has to be one of the best golf shoes for walking on the market. An additional benefit of the Max Air unit was that due to the base of it being larger than the insole of the shoe, there was a feeling of additional stability and support that rivalled some of the best spiked golf shoes I have worn.

Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe heel (Image credit: Future)

In order to enhance the performance on an already comfortable sneaker, Nike has designed a sole pattern with rubber ridges and bumps, which offer excellent rotational traction while being green friendly. I have worn the 270 G golf shoes for multiple rounds now in both dry and damp conditions and felt equally stable in both. That lends to the versatility of this shoe, they wouldn’t look out of place away from the golf course - a trait many of the best spikeless golf shoes possess.

The sole of the Nike Air Max 270 G Golf Shoe (Image credit: Future)

The Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoe is one of the best golf shoes I have worn over the past few seasons and it's no wonder it is the shoe of choice among many Nike athletes across the world's leading tours. The 270 G golf shoe is available in various colorways and retails at $150/£134.