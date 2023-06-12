G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes Review

At Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of golf shoes over the past few months and we have noticed that the hybrid golf shoe - one that can be used both on and off the golf course - has become all the rage. It seems every brand has a casual, sneaker-like model that fits into this category and G/FORE is no exception with the release of the new G.112 golf shoe. We managed to get our hands on a pair to see how it performed.

First things first, let’s discuss the looks. The shoe has a design similar to that of the Stan Smith from adidas and I am a huge fan of that shoe so it was a good start. But as you can see from the images there are some subtle differences too. Chief among which is the spiked rubber wrap on the outside of each shoe. Now to be honest when I first saw this I was not a huge fan, and despite the design actually growing on me the more I looked at it, I wished G/FORE had just kept the design simple there. If they had I would have given the shoes the highest praise possible because the rest of the shoe looks so fantastic. That being said from above you can barely even see the spikes so this is only a minor point. The other slight differences are the writing and slightly raised outsole towards the heel, both elements I really liked.

Linking with the looks, I really do think these shoes can be worn off the golf course too, especially in the white and navy blue color I tested. It is the most restrained finish but if you want something louder then there are an amazing 24 different colors for men, and 6 for women to choose from! As such if you want a pair that really stand out, then the G.112 is definitely a model to consider. Of course the louder the finish, the more limited the versatility, but in the model pictured here, there is no issue in wearing them out.

Now we come to the star of the show for me, the comfort. I took the shoes pretty much straight out of the box, onto the golf course and there was no break in needed. The cushioned interior and insole felt excellent, especially towards the heel which means you won’t worry about blisters or annoying rubbing. Speaking of insoles, I have tested G/FORE shoes like the MG4+ and Gallivanter in the past so knew what to expect, but for those of you unaware, G/FORE uses insoles with nubs that protrude outwards on the footbed. These can feel strange at first but once you are used to them, they feel good and offer a massage-like effect on your feet. Additionally the mesh lining was a nice feature and aided breathability throughout testing. G/FORE says this lining is antimicrobial too but I found this hard to really test!

For a spikeless golf shoe, the grip and stability was pretty solid. The spikes I referred to earlier wrap around the entire outsole whilst the design towards the heel is more square and wider to give extra rigidity and traction throughout the swing. Admittedly this shoe performed well in dry conditions and admirably in the wet but if you want top of the range stability when the weather is at its worst, models in our best waterproof golf shoes guide would perform better. That being said, it is still 100% waterproof thanks to the PU leather. Finally my last point on the spiky outsole, it is rather difficult to clean.

Overall, for me this is extremely close to everything I want in a casual golf shoe. The performance in areas like comfort, grip and protection was pretty good across the board (excellent in the case of comfort). But the only thing holding it back, and this is a subjective point, are the spikes for me. I am just not sure they are needed.