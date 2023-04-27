Cole Haan GrandPro AM Golf Shoe Review

The Cole Haan GrandPro AM is a very classy looking sneaker-like golf shoe that has been designed to withstand a round of golf and also be just as good away from it.

It's a fully waterproof, spikeless shoe that is lightweight and has good comfort. Is it up there with the most comfortable golf shoes? Perhaps. Cole Haan says it has been designed with 'systematic layers of proprietary cushioning compounds' that "softly pad each step." I did find it to be very nice and lightweight to wear and experienced no pain - although a similar shoe that I own - the adidas adicross Retro - definitely beats the GrandPro AM for comfort.

It's certainly up there with some of the best golf sneakers you can buy as it's truly gorgeous once you see it in the flesh. The detailing looks exceptional and even the laces have extra detailing that takes it up a level. It's a stunning shoe that really has the versatility to be worn basically anywhere. I've worn them so many times away from the course, doing the food shop or at the pub, that it's easy to forget that they are a golf shoe. Buy these and you'll get a lot of wear out of them.

(Image credit: Future)

Also with Cole Haan being perhaps a lesser-known brand I've had playing partners ask what they are and where they can buy them. If you're someone who likes to have something a little different then these will be right up your street. The GrandPro AM comes in three color options and I had it in the white, with the lovely yellow detailing and sole. The all-black also looks superb.

I recently tested them on a rainy day, as you can see in the image below, and I got decent traction from the many small rubber lugs on the bottom, but in the harshest of weathers I'd say you'd benefit from wearing a more stable or spiked pair.

(Image credit: Future)

By no means was I slipping about but on the wettest of courses you might find this. They were very comfortable to wear and did the job, but the real use for these shoes will be on the course during the drier summer months and out in the park, in town or for dinner and drinks. For the premium price tag, you get good value for money as the GrandPro AM feels very well made and its minimalist styling will work with plenty of different outfits.

I was told to go down a size prior to ordering the GrandPro AM and I'm glad I did, as they certainly do come up big. I'd recommend going down at least half a size. The back is also quite low on the ankle so if you do have a shoe that's slightly too big for you, it could start slipping up and down whilst you're walking.

(Image credit: Future)

I've also noticed the leather is starting to show the early signs of cracking and folding from a few rounds of golf so I'd definitely recommend cleaning them - which is very easy due to the make-up of the shoe - and perhaps even adding a touch of whitener. I've gone over them with a wet cloth and they're back to looking fresh. Shoe trees wouldn't go amiss either to keep the premium leather in good shape.

Overall, the GrandPro AM is a fantastic golf shoe-come-sneaker that has been expertly designed and well thought out. It has clean styling and looks great with the added detailing, is nice and lightweight, offers decent grip and can be worn in many different walks of life.

(Image credit: Future)

Is it one the best golf shoes on the market? There are certainly more stable and better performing models out there around this price point but if you love the style and looks of the GrandPro AM and want a good all-rounder to wear off the course too then you'll be very happy.

The spikeless golf sneaker market is a crowded one but the Cole Haan GrandPro AM definitely has a place in it if you're looking for a classy, minimalist look or just like to have something a little different. I for one am a big fan, good job Cole Haan.