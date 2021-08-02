Make sure you have all of these accessories for your golf cart.

Best Golf Cart Accessories

Golf carts are purely designed to make a golfers life easier. They are all about convenience in terms of making things painless on your body, saving time and just giving you the ability to enjoy the game, (and the walk), more

But we can go a step further here too because the best golf carts have a wide range of accessories that aid convenience and add to your experience on the golf course.

Most cart brands these days create accessories to help you have a more bespoke and personalised feel out on the fairways.

From umbrella holders, to winter wheels, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf cart accessories.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker

Speakers at the golf course are becoming more and more popular of late and this wIngman from Bushnell is one of the best.

This bluetooth speaker combines Bushnell’s expertise in on-course GPS technology with a powerful and well built speaker.

The Wingman speaker comes with Bushnell’s Bite technology which allows the device to be magnetically secured to any appropriate surface – we found it best attached to one of the metal pillars of a cart. Don’t worry about the Wingman ever falling off a magnetic surface either as Bushnell’s Bite technology is incredibly strong with its seven pounds of pulling force.

The feature that sets the Wingman apart from the competition is its GPS feature that provides accurate yardages on the golf course.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

Desert Fox Golf Phone Caddy

Keep your phone safe and secure with this Desert Fox caddy. This excellent design fits all modern smart phones, can be installed in a few seconds, and is rugged enough to store in your golf bag between rounds.

Available in a number of different standard colours, you can also get designs to show support to troops, police officers, firefighters, and all other 1st responders too, or ones with funny quotes on them so you can really personalise your design.

Titleist Golf Hand Warmer

For when the weather turns cold this hand warmer from Titleist will keep your hands toasty for the next shot.

The design best lends itself to being attached around the waist however we found it also attaches onto a golf cart easily. Simply slip your hands in when you are not playing a shot and feel the warmth of the fleece lining and when the temperatures get seriously cold there is a zippered pocket that you can put hand warmers in for that extra bit of warmth.

Big Max Quick Lok Ball Holder

Featuring Big Max’s Quick Lok system which makes it much easier to secure any accessory to your compatible trolley, this ball holder can keep three balls close at hand when you perhaps need to hit a provisional or you just want to change your golf ball.

Motocaddy Essential Accessory Pack

The essential 4-in-1 accessory pack – this contains a device cradle, a drink holder as well as an umbrella and scorecard holder. Truly all the bases are covered here.

PowaKaddy Winter Wheels

These winter wheels offer you a way to keep using your golf trolley this winter without risking ruining your golf course and upsetting the greenkeeper.

They help minimise ground contact, making it easier for you too push through the wet floor and we also think PowaKaddy has nailed the looks of them because they look cutting edge and modern without compromising on performance.

Mr Heater Golf Cart Heater

Heat your golf cart with this Mr Heater golf cart heater. The unit features a wind resistant burner and pilot system for optimal heat output in windy conditions and when the golf cart is moving.

This fits nicely into your cup holder and it also features a unique safety tip over switch that minimises nuisance shut-offs when driving on bumpy cart paths.

Motocaddy Hot Mitts

A brand that makes some of the best electric golf trolleys out there, the same can be said of Motocaddy’s accessories. These Hot Mitts will really make a cold day on the links all the more enjoyable. These are ready to plug into any M-Series 28V electric cart featuring a USB port. Alternatively the Hot Mitts are also compatible with the Motocaddy Power Bank.

The electric heat layer is equally spread within a fleece insulate so the warmth can reach all parts of your hands and fingers. The controls are simple to use with three heat settings so you can regulate your temperature depending on the conditions.

Sun Mountain Cup Holder

Fit this onto your Sun Mountain cart to stay hydrated. If you have a good score going, do not let lack of water, beer, or whatever beverage you are drinking, be the reason you lose energy and fall short of victory. This holder can fit a 12-ounce can or a small diameter drink bottle.

Clicgear GPS/Phone Holder

This Clicgear GPS/phone holder is designed to securely hold your handheld devices so you don’t have to have them in your pockets or rummage around in your bag when you need them.

Sun Mountain Cart Rain Cover

One of the best golf cart accessories to get is a cover for your clubs. Let’s face it our pride and joys need protection from the elements. Built to protect your golf bag during a rainy round of golf, the water-resistant nylon cover wraps around your bag and is secured by Velcro straps. We particularly liked the E-Z Flip hood too which flips back nicely so you can get at your clubs when needed.

GolfBuddy Universal GPS Clip Cart Mount

This universal GPS mount accommodates all GolfBuddy GPS models excluding rangefinders. It instals easily on both push and electric carts and provides a stable, secure and easily accessible location for your GPS.

Big Max Cart Travel Cover

This Big Max cart travel cover is made from waterproof and tear-proof materials to help you protect your cart, and most likely the back of your car, from dirt and water. Due to its size, it can be used for both push and electric models.

Motocaddy M-Series Extended Lithium Battery and Charger

Not only is the Motocaddy lithium battery lightweight and compact, but it’s also designed to stay on the trolley when folded down – making it incredibly easy to transport to and from the course.

Clicgear Umbrella Holder

This umbrella holder screws easily into the mount on your Clicgear cart and given how often it rains when we are all out on the golf course, this cannot be understated in its importance.

Bag Boy Hand Warmers

Keep your hands cozy and warm on those cold days with these Bag Boy warmers. They have a plush interior with elastic pockets that can fit hand warmer pouches which could help you get over that thinned strike!

