ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart Review
Exceptionally robust and packed with features, we put ClicGear's most popular push cart to the test
The ClicGear 4.0 3-wheel push golf cart is definitely not the easiest to assemble, but once you've overcome this, its robust frame and overall size allows you to walk a course with confidence. It's effortless to push and is packed with features that hold accessories to help you enjoy a stress-free round. If you want a lot of trolley for your money, then this one has your name on it.
-
+
Sturdy
-
+
Feature packed
-
+
Travels smoothly
-
-
Tricky to open and close
-
-
Hefty in size
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart is the latest in the company’s popular model that first launched in 2006. Since then several upgrades have been made to the original design to make it even better and compete with the best push carts on the market. Tested over multiple rounds, here’s a review and video that will help you to decide if this trolley is the one to help you to move seamlessly from hole to hole.
Whilst this ClicGear model is promoted as weighing in at only 8.45kg, compared with other push and electric carts, it felt slightly on the heavy side when folded. However, it is very compact and doesn’t take up too much space in your car boot.
It did take me a good while to get the knack of how to open and close this cart and I highly recommend watching the instruction video before heading to the golf course. It’s not a simple two-click process, the tricky bit is rotating the front wheel into the correct place, but like anything, once you know how, it’s easy!
The ClicGear 4.0 stands out from the crowd due to its overall size, you get a lot of cart for your money. The frame, made of aircraft grade aluminium, is incredibly robust and it was very easy to load and secure my golf bag on the cart, which on this occasion was a BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart bag on test.
If you use a stand bag, the lower saddle has been modified to move the lower bag support up and away from the front wheel. This works with the upper saddle to allow better clearance between the bottom of some stand bags when they are placed on the trolley.
My favourite feature is the silicone strap system, as compared with traditional elastic style straps, these are far gentler to use, plus they performed well too, keeping the golf bag firmly in place. You might want to coordinate the frame color with your bag as it’s also available in yellow, black, silver, soft teal, or army brown.
In front of the handle is a storage console with built-in holders for golf balls, a pencil and tees, so it's great that you’ve got everything at your fingertips. There is also a storage net, which has been made larger as part of this model’s upgrade and I found this really handy for quick access to a drink bottle. It’s worth mentioning that this trolley does come with a bottle holder and an umbrella mount and it’s possible to add other Clicgear accessories like a GPS holder and a seat.
Despite its super sturdy look and feel, the Clicgear 4.0 is effortless to manoeuvre and it only needed a gentle push when going uphill! The wheels roll smoothly and quietly and it has an easy brake lever so there’s no chance of it setting off of its own accord. Overall, this model is a well-performing push cart that's packed with additional features, although some golfers might prefer a cart that is less hefty looking.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
Dutch Open 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the action from The Netherlands.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
In The Mag: FREE Ultimate Driving Guide, PLUS Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler Exclusives, Ollie On Seve, Nelly Korda Masterclass & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, May 26
By David Taylor • Published
-
Caddie Who Was Fired Within 24 Hours Sacked Again
Brent Henley, who made headlines in March after being sacked within a day, is unemployed again
By Mike Hall • Published