ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The ClicGear 4.0 3-Wheel Push Golf Cart is the latest in the company’s popular model that first launched in 2006. Since then several upgrades have been made to the original design to make it even better and compete with the best push carts on the market. Tested over multiple rounds, here’s a review and video that will help you to decide if this trolley is the one to help you to move seamlessly from hole to hole.

Whilst this ClicGear model is promoted as weighing in at only 8.45kg, compared with other push and electric carts, it felt slightly on the heavy side when folded. However, it is very compact and doesn’t take up too much space in your car boot.

It did take me a good while to get the knack of how to open and close this cart and I highly recommend watching the instruction video before heading to the golf course. It’s not a simple two-click process, the tricky bit is rotating the front wheel into the correct place, but like anything, once you know how, it’s easy!

The ClicGear 4.0 stands out from the crowd due to its overall size, you get a lot of cart for your money. The frame, made of aircraft grade aluminium, is incredibly robust and it was very easy to load and secure my golf bag on the cart, which on this occasion was a BIG MAX Dri Lite Tour Cart bag on test.

If you use a stand bag, the lower saddle has been modified to move the lower bag support up and away from the front wheel. This works with the upper saddle to allow better clearance between the bottom of some stand bags when they are placed on the trolley.

My favourite feature is the silicone strap system, as compared with traditional elastic style straps, these are far gentler to use, plus they performed well too, keeping the golf bag firmly in place. You might want to coordinate the frame color with your bag as it’s also available in yellow, black, silver, soft teal, or army brown.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

In front of the handle is a storage console with built-in holders for golf balls, a pencil and tees, so it's great that you’ve got everything at your fingertips. There is also a storage net, which has been made larger as part of this model’s upgrade and I found this really handy for quick access to a drink bottle. It’s worth mentioning that this trolley does come with a bottle holder and an umbrella mount and it’s possible to add other Clicgear accessories like a GPS holder and a seat.

Despite its super sturdy look and feel, the Clicgear 4.0 is effortless to manoeuvre and it only needed a gentle push when going uphill! The wheels roll smoothly and quietly and it has an easy brake lever so there’s no chance of it setting off of its own accord. Overall, this model is a well-performing push cart that's packed with additional features, although some golfers might prefer a cart that is less hefty looking.