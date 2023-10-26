Puma Women's DRYLBL Waterproof Rain Jacket Review
We tested the Puma DRYLBL rain jacket in winter conditions to see how the performance stacks up
A lovely lightweight waterproof jacket that is ideal for staying dry on a showery day. We loved the simplicity of the styling and the attention to detail, like the seam-sealed zips, ensuring that you stay totally dry and warm during a round of winter golf.
A must-have addition to your winter wardrobe
StormCELL waterproof design stops any water from penetrating through - the ultimate barrier to the rain
Lightweight material means you’ll need layers
It’s that time of year again when the nights draw in and the game of golf is very much weather-dependent. If you, like me, enjoy playing golf all year round regardless of the weather conditions, for the exercise and the love of the outdoors come rain or shine, then one of the best golf rain jackets will be a wardrobe essential.
Puma’s DRYLBL rain jacket is a must-have addition to your golf bag. It’s really, really lightweight, so you can roll it up into the very smallest of pocket spaces. It’s actually made from 70% recycled materials, which is really commendable, contributing to a much better environmental footprint. Unlike other waterproof jackets I’ve owned in the past, it’s pleasingly quiet to swing in. No annoying loud plasticky rustling sounds.
Puma has utilised their patented stormCELL technology to ensure that every inch of your body stays dry. The rainwater literally runs off the jacket in beads, which is something we see in all of the best golf waterproofs. The clever seam-sealed zips stop any unwanted water leaking into the two side pockets where you’ll likely store your tees or pop your hands to keep them dry.
There are also strong Velcro adjustable cuffs and a discreet inside elasticated toggle pull cord to allow you to tighten the jacket around your waist. This is particularly important if you want to avoid any unwanted bagging when you lean over to line up and roll a putt.
The only criticism I can make is that the rain jacket only comes in one color offering - black. However, given that it pretty much co-ordinates with any outfit, I think it would be the most popular choice anyway.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
