Puma Women's DRYLBL Waterproof Rain Jacket Review

It’s that time of year again when the nights draw in and the game of golf is very much weather-dependent. If you, like me, enjoy playing golf all year round regardless of the weather conditions, for the exercise and the love of the outdoors come rain or shine, then one of the best golf rain jackets will be a wardrobe essential.

Puma’s DRYLBL rain jacket is a must-have addition to your golf bag. It’s really, really lightweight, so you can roll it up into the very smallest of pocket spaces. It’s actually made from 70% recycled materials, which is really commendable, contributing to a much better environmental footprint. Unlike other waterproof jackets I’ve owned in the past, it’s pleasingly quiet to swing in. No annoying loud plasticky rustling sounds.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Puma has utilised their patented stormCELL technology to ensure that every inch of your body stays dry. The rainwater literally runs off the jacket in beads, which is something we see in all of the best golf waterproofs. The clever seam-sealed zips stop any unwanted water leaking into the two side pockets where you’ll likely store your tees or pop your hands to keep them dry.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There are also strong Velcro adjustable cuffs and a discreet inside elasticated toggle pull cord to allow you to tighten the jacket around your waist. This is particularly important if you want to avoid any unwanted bagging when you lean over to line up and roll a putt.

The only criticism I can make is that the rain jacket only comes in one color offering - black. However, given that it pretty much co-ordinates with any outfit, I think it would be the most popular choice anyway.

