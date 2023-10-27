Oscar Jacobson Greylands Lightweight Waterproof Jacket Review

When trying to test out any golf garment, especially waterproofs, you want to be able to test them in the correct conditions. Luckily for this particular set of waterproofs from Oscar Jacobson the summer of 2023 in England was the perfect place to try them out. This was highlighted by the end of my testing at the excellent Effingham Golf Club in Surrey. The team had met to take photos of all the garments that had been testing – and it poured!

This deluge reinforced the understanding that I had got that this was an exceptional product to keep dry in. It has a clear goal, to be lightweight and to stop rain water getting to the extra layers that would lie beneath it. So confident is Oscar Jacobson that they offer a 3-year waterproof guarantee on the rain jacket. It is easy to see why, there is very little to go wrong, the 100% polyester material is clearly waterproof, and it is helped by tapered seams and waterproof zips throughout.

The Oscar JacobsonGreylands Lightweight Waterproof Jacket helped me battle the wet weather at Effingham Golf Club in Surrey. (Image credit: Future)

Let’s be honest this is a very basic product, there is no thermal lining, and just the two side pockets. But it does stand out on the course, the flash of Cobalt blue on the jacket is something that I like, far too many waterproofs are very dull in color. This jacket would need assistance if it is wet and cold, any golfer would need some considerable layers to keep warm so lightweight is the product.

I found the jacket very easy to swing a club or roll a putt - not restrictive at all. (Image credit: Future)

For such a lightweight jacket the price is certainly not cheap, we do have a guide for best cheap waterproof jackets, but the outstanding waterproof performance does help explain the price - there are of course other cheaper options that are available, but will they all keep you as dry?

Well I survived the test day, and the jacket even helped me score reasonably well - if you are on the hunt for an excellent waterproof garment, then this is certainly one to consider. For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain pants, or best golf hoodies.