Oscar Jacobson Greylands Lightweight Waterproof Jacket Review
We test out the excellent jacket from Oscar Jacobson, which they guarantee will keep you dry.
A very lightweight jacket, with one goal, to keep you dry. It does that superbly while also offering a touch of colour on what might be a cloudy day.
-
+
Simple but attractive styling
-
+
Thin lightweight material doesn’t impact swing
-
-
On a cold day extra layers would be required
-
-
Not many bells and whistles
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When trying to test out any golf garment, especially waterproofs, you want to be able to test them in the correct conditions. Luckily for this particular set of waterproofs from Oscar Jacobson the summer of 2023 in England was the perfect place to try them out. This was highlighted by the end of my testing at the excellent Effingham Golf Club in Surrey. The team had met to take photos of all the garments that had been testing – and it poured!
This deluge reinforced the understanding that I had got that this was an exceptional product to keep dry in. It has a clear goal, to be lightweight and to stop rain water getting to the extra layers that would lie beneath it. So confident is Oscar Jacobson that they offer a 3-year waterproof guarantee on the rain jacket. It is easy to see why, there is very little to go wrong, the 100% polyester material is clearly waterproof, and it is helped by tapered seams and waterproof zips throughout.
Let’s be honest this is a very basic product, there is no thermal lining, and just the two side pockets. But it does stand out on the course, the flash of Cobalt blue on the jacket is something that I like, far too many waterproofs are very dull in color. This jacket would need assistance if it is wet and cold, any golfer would need some considerable layers to keep warm so lightweight is the product.
For such a lightweight jacket the price is certainly not cheap, we do have a guide for best cheap waterproof jackets, but the outstanding waterproof performance does help explain the price - there are of course other cheaper options that are available, but will they all keep you as dry?
Well I survived the test day, and the jacket even helped me score reasonably well - if you are on the hunt for an excellent waterproof garment, then this is certainly one to consider. For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain pants, or best golf hoodies.
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 being promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014, before becoming Sports Digital Editor for the Sport Vertical within Future in 2022. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including Strategy and Content Planning for the website and social media - Tom also assists the Cycling, Football, Rugby and Marine titles at Future. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National (name drop), Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Tom is an avid viewer of all golf content with a particularly in depth knowledge of the pro tour.
