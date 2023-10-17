Sunderland Whisperdry Pro-Lite Jacket Review
We test out Sunderland's Pro-Lite Jacket which could be the ideal model for you to tackle those wet rounds.
If you want a simple looking golf rain jacket that has high-quality protection, outstanding adjustability and a lightweight feel, then the Sunderland Pro-Lite is definitely a model to consider.
-
+
Lightweight feel
-
+
Adjustability everywhere
-
+
Waterproof protection
-
-
Design a touch bland?
-
-
Small pockets
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Specifications
Sizes: S-2XL
Colors: 7 (Airforce, Evergreen, Blue, Navy, Gunmetal, Camo, Silver)
Sunderland Whisperdry Pro-Lite Jacket Review
I test a lot of golf apparel and when it comes to the Autumn and Winter months which means testing a reasonable number of golf rain jackets and rain pants. However one such brand I hadn’t tested before was Sunderland so I was excited to get my hands on the new range, and especially the Whisperdry Pro-Lite Jacket which is the garment sitting atop the tree in the range.
Starting with the looks, I think simplicity is the ethos used here and as such I do think it is slightly bland. Models from Galvin Green and adidas always offer something a little different so despite the Sunderland logo on the arm and the contrast zip color, I think a more distinguishable aesthetic could’ve been achieved here. But that being said, this does make it versatile so this is a subjective point for you guys to decide on. I do like how many colors it comes in though, up to seven, and you can also get this jacket with cool logos from the Ryder Cup and Open Championship too.
But a way more important point to move on to is the protection because this is what the best golf rain gear gets right. Pleasingly, the Whisperdry does, as after testing it in some complete deluges of rain, the waterproof protection was very good with water beading off well. I also think the wind protection was solid too thanks in part to all the excellent adjustability on offer from the jacket - including the inner storm flap, chin guard and cord-adjusting high neck, and the Velcro adjusters at the cuffs and waist. That being said, the lightweight nature of the jacket means you will definitely need to pair it up with more mid-layers, or a hoodie, to get sufficient protection from the cold weather.
During the golf swing the lightweight fabric, along with the stretch, made it very easy to move freely and swing in, especially in the variety of stances I found myself playing from in testing. This was also true when I was wearing layers underneath too, I cannot stand it when I can’t really swing freely because of several garments but this wasn’t an issue here.
The final point I wanted to mention which is a slight negative are the front pockets are slightly small but to me this is such a minor quibble that it would not stop me entirely from getting this jacket. In crucially important factors like protection and movement, it performs very well indeed, with only slight tweaks needed to make it a five star jacket.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
Ivor Robson: The Iconic 'Voice Of The Open' Has Died Aged 83
Golf is mourning the loss of a legendary starter who welcomed players onto the first tee at the Open for over 40 years...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
BMW Ladies Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Lydia Ko defends her title as one of a top-class field as the LPGA Tour heads to South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
Stacked Hero World Challenge Field Announced – Will Tiger Woods Take Last Slot?
A total of eight of the world’s top 10 are in the 20-player field, with just one name to be confirmed - will it be Tiger Woods?
By Mike Hall Published