Every golfer needs a towel. One of the best golf accessories for your bag, a good towel helps keep your clubs clean, especially in muddy conditions, and always come in handy for wiping down your shoes or grips and anything else you may encounter during your round like wet benches.

There’s plenty of different options to go for whether you’re looking to match your golf bag brand to your towel, whether you want a big towel, one that’s multi-functional or a smaller trifold design.

If you don’t have a good one yet, don’t fret because below we have provided some of the best golf towels on the market.

Best Golf Towels

Titleist StaDry Performance Towel

This features a Tour-inspired design and woven ribbed pattern and the familiar Titleist logo adds a simple touch of class.

It fits easily over your clubs through a large centre slit and the large design means you’re never going to run out of space when the weather turns on you. Super absorbent and is also good value.

Callaway Golf Cotton Tour Towel

Match this Callaway tour towel with your Callaway clubs or bag. It measures 30” x 20” and is made from 100% cotton for softness and absorbency. It features a loop for easy hanging or attaching a clip and comes in a stylish design.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99

UK Buy Now at Clarkes’ Golf for £17.99

TaylorMade Tour Towel

As seen on the PGA and European Tours, this TaylorMade tour towel is huge at 24″ x 42″ and made from a soft Terry cotton material. There’s no loop or clip so will be best stored between your clubs. We like the mix of TaylorMade logos.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £19.99

Ping Tri-Fold Towel

This tri-fold design is very handy as you can keep all the dirt from your clubs inside the towel and leave the outside looking nice and fresh. It’s also very thin at just 5″ so it won’t interfere with your bag and pockets. It often comes in the black and white colourway pictured above but you can also get a Ladies version in pink and grey too.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99

UK Buy Now at Express Golf for £14.99

Cobra Players Towel

Pay homage to Bryson or Lexi with this striking towel from Cobra. The dashing yellow has always stood our from the crowd and, with bags, becoming ever more colourful these days this is a great addition to the bag and it also comes at a nice price.

It is woven with a waffle texture to help remove the dirt and it has a clever built-in hanger over your clubs rather than the usual clip.

TaylorMade Cart Towel

This grey TaylorMade towel is a great option if you want something nice and plain. It’s 15″ x 24″ and is a soft Waffle-Weave Construction. It comes with a loop for functionality and works well with the best TaylorMade golf bags in the current range.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $17.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99

J. Lindeberg Towel

As you might expect this is one of the pricier options but, again with Lindeberg, it is up there in terms of look and efficiency. Absorbs superbly and it even comes with washing instructions which is handy given its colour (tumble dry on low heat, do not dry clean).It is pricey but you might want to take the sensible option that this is the first step to looking after your clubs and those all-important grooves a bit better.

Odyssey Golf Tour Towel

This tour towel from Callaway/Odyssey is a must-have if you’re a big Odyssey putter fan. Made from absorbent microfiber, it comes with a loop for hanging on your bag and is 30″ x 20″ in size.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $24.05

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £17.93

Nike Golf Jacquard Towel

Nike might not make clubs, bags or balls anymore but they’re still a huge name in golf. This towel looks very cool and it’s functional with a useful clip to easily attach it to your bag. It’s made from 100% Cotton Velour and is 16″ x 24″ in size.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $16

Motocaddy Deluxe Trolley Towel

Do you use a Motocaddy trolley? Match it up with the best golf towels too with this model. It easily clips on to your golf trolley or bag for easy access when you need it. It’s 160mm x 270 x 20 in size and comes with two hanging loops.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £9.99

PowaKaddy Velour Tri-Fold Towel

If you’re a PowaKaddy user then this will match your trolley perfectly. The trifold design doesn’t take up much space and there’s an easy hanging brass clip for attaching to your bag or trolley. It’s made from high quality velour to help keep your clubs clean.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale for £11.95

Under Armour Golf Towel

This trifold Under Armour towel features two different sections – a plush section for water absorption or polishing, and a textured section for cleaning loose dirt or mud and scrubbing patches for the tougher, dried-on dirt. It comes with an open loop for easy attachment if you already have a clip to use.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $18.60

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £22

Inesis Golf Towel

This two-sided towel is a great value offering and, for the money, is a bit of a no-brainer. The inner plush loop side, which ideally you will wet, quickly cleans the grooves after each shot and then the outer microfibre side quickly dries it. Easy to clip on your bag and a great purchase or gift.

Wilson Staff Trifold Towel

Pair your Wilson Staff bag or clubs with this towel, available in white and black. It’s a trifold design so very functional and small and comes with a clip for easy attachment to your bag. The towel is made of light absorbent microfiber.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £7.99

Callaway Tri Fold Towel

If you’re a fan of the trifold design then this Callaway towel will be for you. It’s a classic design made from absorbent cotton that will look sleek on your bag. It’s machine washable too for after those muddy days.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $17.99

UK Buy Now at Sports Direct for £9.99

U Suck At Golf Layups Are For Basketball Golf Towel

This towel will be a great reminder to go for it on a risk/reward hole – if that’s your style! A very funny towel that is made from microfiber and functional – it’s light weight, ultra absorbent, and quick drying.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99

PXG Camo Players Towel

Become one of the troops with this cool PXG camo towel! It’s made with a microfiber waffle-weave that dries quickly and it is 19″ x 37″ in size.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £45

