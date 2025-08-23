Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Four
Two players share of the lead with one round to play of the Tour Championship
With one round to play of the Tour Championship, two players have a clear lead at East Lake.
Not for the first time this season, Tommy Fleetwood is flirting with the chance to claim his maiden PGA Tour win. His third round of 67 on Saturday ensured he begins the final round on 16-under alongside Patrick Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard.
Cantlay carded a 64 on Saturday to put him firmly in the running for his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 BMW Championship and second FedEx Cup title.
Cantlay's performance will also have given a timely nudge to Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley ahead of naming his captain's picks for the upcoming match at Bethpage Black.
As the co-leaders, Fleetwood and Cantlay are the last pairing to go off on Sunday, with a tee time of 1.44pm EDT.
Immediately before them is the duo of Russell Henley and Bradley, who may yet select himself as in the US team for the Bethpage Black match given his fine form.
Henley begins two behind the leaders on 14 under with Bradley three back on 13-under. They tee it up at 1.33pm EDT.
Defending FedEx Cup champion Scottie Scheffler begins the day four behind the leaders on 12-under. He's paired with Cameron Young, who is on 10-under. The duo begin at 1.22pm EDT.
The action begins at 11.00am EDT with the pairing of Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama.
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Tour Championship Tee Times Round Four
Round Four - Sunday. All times EDT
- 11.00pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka
- 11.11pm: JJ Spaun, Sungjae Im
- 11.22pm: Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.33pm: Andrew Novak, Brian Harman
- 11.44pm: Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- 12.00pm: Rory McIlroy, Harry Hall
- 12.11pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
- 12.22pm: Harris English, Corey Conners
- 12.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.44pm: Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.00pm: Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor
- 1.11pm: Ben Griffin, Sam Burns
- 1.22pm: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 1.33pm: Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
- 1.44pm: Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
How To Watch The Tour Championship
Round Four: 11am-6pm (ESPN+); 12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel) 1.30pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
