Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Four

With one round to play of the Tour Championship, two players have a clear lead at East Lake.

Not for the first time this season, Tommy Fleetwood is flirting with the chance to claim his maiden PGA Tour win. His third round of 67 on Saturday ensured he begins the final round on 16-under alongside Patrick Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard.

Tommy Fleetwood is looking for his maiden PGA Tour title

Cantlay carded a 64 on Saturday to put him firmly in the running for his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 BMW Championship and second FedEx Cup title.

Cantlay's performance will also have given a timely nudge to Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley ahead of naming his captain's picks for the upcoming match at Bethpage Black.

As the co-leaders, Fleetwood and Cantlay are the last pairing to go off on Sunday, with a tee time of 1.44pm EDT.

Immediately before them is the duo of Russell Henley and Bradley, who may yet select himself as in the US team for the Bethpage Black match given his fine form.

Henley begins two behind the leaders on 14 under with Bradley three back on 13-under. They tee it up at 1.33pm EDT.

Defending FedEx Cup champion Scottie Scheffler begins the day four behind the leaders on 12-under. He's paired with Cameron Young, who is on 10-under. The duo begin at 1.22pm EDT.

Scottie Scheffler is the current FedEx Cup champion

The action begins at 11.00am EDT with the pairing of Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama.

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Tour Championship Tee Times Round Four

Round Four - Sunday. All times EDT

11.00pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka 11.11pm: JJ Spaun, Sungjae Im

JJ Spaun, Sungjae Im 11.22pm: Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman

Justin Rose, Jacob Bridgeman 11.33pm: Andrew Novak, Brian Harman

Andrew Novak, Brian Harman 11.44pm: Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland 12.00pm: Rory McIlroy, Harry Hall

Rory McIlroy, Harry Hall 12.11pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy 12.22pm: Harris English, Corey Conners

Harris English, Corey Conners 12.33pm: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre

Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre 12.44pm: Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia

Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia 1.00pm: Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor

Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor 1.11pm: Ben Griffin, Sam Burns

Ben Griffin, Sam Burns 1.22pm: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young 1.33pm: Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley 1.44pm: Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

How To Watch The Tour Championship

Round Four: 11am-6pm (ESPN+); 12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel) 1.30pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)