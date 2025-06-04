L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 MAX vs TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 MAX Putter $469.99 at DICK'S Sporting Goods $469.99 at Golf Galaxy US $599 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM One of the most popular L.A.B. putters and for good reason, the MEZZ.1 MAX is one of the most stable flat sticks money can buy. Although it may take some time to get used to, it's a putter users will fall in love with once they get dialed in, especially from short range. Pros Patented technology to help you keep the putter face square

L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 MAX Putter vs TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter

There's a number of new crazes gripping the game of golf, be that aimpoint, the return of mini drivers or the growing popularity of mallet putters. However, a new subsection of mallet putters has emerged - the best zero torque putters are now all the rage, with plenty of science and real world evidence backing up their rise both in the amateur and professional games.

L.A.B. Golf are credited with bringing the stroke balanced putter to the fore, helping to usher in a slew of competitors, all designed to keep the face more stable through impact. One of their most popular options is the MEZZ.1 MAX, a putter we gave a five star review last year thanks to the stability and consistency on offer.

In response to the growth of L.A.B. putters, competing brands have developed their own zero torque putters to try and fight fire with fire. We've seen some great releases in 2025 alone such as the Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square Jailbird Cruiser and the Evnroll Zero Z5s.

Another that has really caught our eye is TaylorMade's Spider 5K-ZT, one of the best putters from a looks perspective we've seen in a long time. It doesn't deviate too far from the classic Spider Tour look that has proven so popular with both professional and amateur players but adds a new sole chamber, alignment aid and even more customization options.

Both putters promise much, aimed at helping golfers of all abilities to get their ball rolling on the intended start line with regularity. But how do they shape up against each other?

Technology

Zero torque putters can take a while to get used to, especially if you're more familiar with a typical bladed design with toe hang. The biggest difference between zero torque and regular putters is where the shaft enters the head - both of these putters have it enter centrally into the head through the cg (centre of gravity) - this is what helps reduce torque and keeps the head square through impact, hopefully resulting in more putts dropping into the hole. It does, however, mean a vastly different visual experience at address.

Beginning with the L.A.B., the shaft is angled with a slight shaft lean which is then counteracted by the on-set of the head as well as a grip that has a built-in forward press so you don’t have to manipulate your hands at address. L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn also designed the head 20% bigger than the previous MEZZ model following feedback from tour players to offer more stability and forgiveness.

All of this coupled with L.A.B.'s lie and balance technology and you have a really user friendly putter. It took a while to get used to during testing, but only after experiencing the Lie Angle Balance technology in real time that I understood and appreciated the concept in action - it really works.

(Image credit: Future)

Onto the TaylorMade now, with the headline tech innovations included in this putter being hinted at in the name - 5K MOI, making it one of the most forgiving putters money can buy, and the 'ZT' indicates that it is a zero torque putter.

(Image credit: Future)

Constructed with 303 stainless steel in the front of the head and a low density 6061 aluminum in the back, TaylorMade's boffins have built a putter head that allows the CG to be moved forward and the shaft of the putter to be placed even closer to the face (only 25mm behind). This helps reduce on-set and therefore means only 1° of shaft lean is needed compared to other competitors that sometimes use up to 3°.

This could really benefit those players who are reluctant to try a zero torque putter due to how different they feel compared to regular putters, given there shouldn't be too much of a jump between switched from a regular Spider putter to the Spider 5K-ZT, for example.

Looks

These are two very cool looking putters, but in very different ways. The MEZZ.1 MAX has one of the most recognizable shaped heads on the market and can often be spotted in use by Adam Scott during PGA Tour events.

It's still an unconventional look, but you can't deny this isn't a cool-looking putter. The winged/fang design is enhanced now thanks to the 20% bigger head size and can be customized further when ordering from L.A.B. directly. Eight head colors are available, from the standard black (which I think looks like a TIE fighter from the Star Wars films) to brighter, bolder colors like orange, red and even neon pink!

(Image credit: Future)

In the battle of the better looking putter, we have to award the TaylorMade as the winner - it's absolutely stunning. We don't typically factor in headcovers in these head to head articles but I simply have to here because the electric blue premium headcover sets the tone for the rest of the putter.

Remove this headcover and you're met with one of the best looking and most premium putters we've tested so far in 2025. The reimagined Spider logo and scripting look superb on the sole of this cleverly-designed putter and the blue contrasts perfectly against the silver and black body of the putter. As previosuly mentioned, the new and improved sole camber has really enhanced the look of this putter at address, helping us set up in a neutral position behind the ball and feel as though it lies flat against the ground, regardless of your set-up style. This will help players of all abilities with confidence of the ball before the stroke.

It's clear win for the TaylorMade in the looks department.

Feel

Feel is a very important factor when it comes to selecting the right zero torque putter for your game because it will likely be a completely different experience to what you're used to with other mallets or the best blade putters.

The center shaft and forward lean can feel alien, thus leading to a lack of confidence before your putt and likely less putts holed. This was a bit of my feeling when I began testing the L.A.B. but after a short practice session and a few holes out on the golf course, I not only got used to the on-set design, but I fell in love with it. It started to feel a little like a cheat-code and the only way at the time I could describe it to my playing partners was that it felt as easy as ‘point and shoot’.

As mentioned, the larger head helps with the feel and adds to the forgiveness and stability on offer. Whilst not the nicest putter in terms of feel I've tested, it still provides a somewhat soft and slightly hollow feel due to the grooves on the face. This helped provide exceptional roll on the ball and therefore impressive consistency when putting from range.

(Image credit: Future)

What I loved about the Spider 5K-ZT is that it provided a feel that will appeal to a very wide range of golfers. The soft yet spring-like feeling from the face will take some getting used to, but I think this, combined with the large, confidence-inspiring head, will appeal to all golfers, from high-handicappers and beginners to better players looking to improve their performance on the greens.

Like the L.A.B., it took a little bit of time to get used to. The Pure Roll insert, for example, gets the ball hugging the putting surface a lot more than your regular putter which is great but it will take time for the user to familiarize themself with this feel. Like the L.A.B., a short practice session and nine holes later and I got comfortable with the feel on offer. Although I struggled with distance control early on, it improved significantly as the round progressed. The lack of shaft lean compared to the L.A.B. also means it feels more like a regular putter, but both putters provide a precise feel that will take some time to get used to but one that you will (hopefully) eventually get used to and benefit from.

Performance

Zero torque putters are all about performance, but which of the two proved more impressive? Well, after a relatively short time using the MEZZ.1 MAX, it felt like a cheat code. For those not as well-versed in video game terminology, it felt like I was using a piece of equipment that shouldn't be allowed within the rules of the game because of how good it was, but it is!

The stability and forgiveness of the MEZZ.1 MAX was seriously impressive, equal to if not more forgiving than some of the best mallet putters on the market. Although I prefer a naked putter design with no alignment help, I did enjoy using the alignment line on the L.A.B. - there's no question that I holed more putts from inside 10ft than I had done for a long time because of it.

The heightened levels of stability and natural urge to stay square to the target throughout the stroke will certainly help you start the ball on line more often and although it comes with a price tag that inflates the more customization you opt for, the total confidence the performance can provide is a near priceless commodity.

(Image credit: Future)

Much like the L.A.B., the combination between feel and visual design helped me with those short-to-mid-range putts with the Spider 5K-ZT. The Pure Role Insert milling, which is the exact width of a golf ball, coupled with the helpful visual alignment aids had me holing my fair share of putts from inside 15ft.

It does feel this putter is harder to keep square than the L.A.B, not because it easy to do so but more so that it's so hard to do so with the MEZZ.1 MAX in hand! My typical miss during testing was leaving the blade open and missing to the right but this could be a result of my lack of experience with zero torque or mallet putter given that I'm quite loyal to the blade-style of putter.

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, distance control on longer putts was an issue for me when I began using the putter, but this improved pretty quickly the more I used it. Much like the L.A.B., the performance is really helped by the visual package on offer thanks to how neutral this putter sits at address. Instead of worrying about my alignment, I was simply focusing on my target and rolling the rock which can really benefit those who lack confidence on the greens.

Given how popular the regular TaylorMade Spider and Spider Tour putters have been in recent years, I predict the Spider 5K-ZT to continue that momentum due to a level of performance that suits a wide range of abilities, not just the low men and women.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the L.A.B. MEZZ.1 MAX if...

- You want plenty of tech to help keep the face square through impact

- You don't mind venturing from a traditional mallet design

- You want plenty of customization

Choose the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter if...

- You want a zero torque putter that doesn't feel too dissimilar to a regular putter

- You want a stunning looking putter

- You want less shaft lean

