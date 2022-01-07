Our best armlock putters guide will outline the leading long shafted putters from the main manufacturers. If you struggle with your putting then as well as changing the offending weapon you can also change how you grip the club. One of these is the armlock method where the longer shaft of the putter is secured against your leading forearm and then you rock your shoulders like a normal stroke.

This method has been popularised by Matt Kuchar and more recently Bryson DeChambeau who have used it to great effect as it takes the hands out of the stroke to make it more consistent. Armlock putters are not normal putters with a longer shaft as the stroke requires a different lie angle. With shafts ranging from 38 to 42 inches, the grips are longer and the heads have to be weighted differently to provide a similar counterbalance and swing weight to a traditional model.

In addition they tend to have more loft on the face and the shaft leans towards the target more than a traditional putting stroke where it is usually vertically in line with the ball. Most manufacturers only carry one or two models in the range that have been modified to be armlock putters and in the main they tend to be larger face balanced mallets. Read on to find out which models should be on your list if you are in the market for an armlock putter.

SIK Golf Pro C-Series Armlock Putter The brand used by Bryson DeChambeau Specifications Length: 41 inches Loft: 7 degrees Reasons to buy + Stainless steel head + Milled face + Descending Loft Technology for better roll + Custom heads and length Reasons to avoid - Lower MOI than mallet style TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

With Bryson DeChambeau as the poster boy of armlock putters, then you would expect his chosen manufacturer SIK Golf to have the widest range and you would not be disappointed. As well as the C-Series face balanced Flo mallet and DW wide blade they have the Pro blade that Bryson uses on tour.

In common with the other models, it is made from stainless steel with a milled face that uses Descending Loft Technology to vary the loft on the face to create the right roll however you deliver it. The standard face varies from 4 to 7 degrees vertically upwards from the sole to the top line and the standard shaft is 41 inches, but as one of the leaders in this field, there are multiple options to customise your SIK Golf armlock putter on their website.

Evnroll V Series ER2v Midlock Putter The brand that produced our top model for 2021 Specifications Length: 39, 40 or 41 inches Loft: 4 degrees Reasons to buy + Midlock grip promotes less shaft lean + Variable length shafts + Milled steel head + Face grooves for better roll Reasons to avoid - Less face loft than most due to Midlock grip

Evnroll has adapted the armlock style with what they call Midlock. The shaft features a wider grip that pushes the shaft more towards the middle of the stance and therefore reduces shaft lean by 5 degrees. Therefore the optional 39, 40 or 41 inch shaft uses a heel/toe balanced face like the ER2v with only 4 degrees of loft.

The head is milled from 303 Stainless Steel and uses grooves on the face to get the ball rolling better. The ER2v head is a standard Anser style design with a wider sole at the back to increase forgiveness. If you prefer a face balanced mallet then there are another three EvnRoll models available with the Midlock set up.

Bettinardi Studio Stock SS28 Armlock Putter One of the first brands to produce an Armlock option Specifications Length: 40 inches Loft: 5 degrees Reasons to buy + Head milled from stainless steel + Choice of custom lofts and lengths + Grooves on face for better roll Reasons to avoid - Only available in blade style

Bettinardi were one of the first brands in the arm lock space thanks to their partnership with Matt Kuchar. The Studio Stock SS28 is their main model and offers a lot of customisation from 40 to 42 inch shafts to 3 to 7 degree lofts and 68 to 72 degrees of lie.

The standard model that Kuchar employed to great effect was the 5 degree, 40 inch model with the 303 stainless steel head that comes in a blade style. The whole head is milled from a single block of steel and the roll control face features grooves that get the ball rolling quicker for greater accuracy.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Armlock Putter For golfers seeking a forgiving, user friendly Armlock option Specifications Length: 40 or 42 inches Loft: 7 degrees Reasons to buy + Face balanced mallet + White Hot insert + Face Microhinges for better roll Reasons to avoid - Lines through 2-Ball may not appeal to all

The Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Armlock Putter takes the classic 2-ball style from the high MOI Ten range to create a high MOI mallet ArmLock putter. The 2-Ball design has been enhanced with a line through both circles to help you aim the club at address and the White Hot insert face features Micro-Hinges to get the ball rolling better. The face also has 7 degrees of loft at the end of a 40 or 42 inch shaft and there is also the option to vary the standard 385g head weight using the 2 adjustable screws on the sole.

Ping Heppler Piper Armlock Putter Offers striking looks and a face-balanced design for neutral strokes Specifications Length: 41.5 inches Loft: 6 degrees Reasons to buy + Relatively longer shaft + Multi-material steel/aluminium head Reasons to avoid - Heel/toe weighted head TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

With a wide range of heads to choose from in the Heppler range, Ping has gone for the mid-mallet Piper model for their armlock putter. With its low CG and high MOI, the heel/toe weighted head is ideal for the longer armlock shaft which is 41.5 inches long with a 21 inch grip. The copper coloured steel face has 6 degrees of loft as standard and combines with the black aluminium section on the back to increase the MOI and provide an alignment tool.

Cobra King 3D Printed Agera Armlock Putter The most forgiving, cutting-edge model on the market Specifications Length: 40.75 inches long Loft: 7 degrees Reasons to buy + Multi-material head + Face balanced mallet + Descending Loft Technology on face + Optional Arccos sensor in grip Reasons to avoid - Extremely large address profile

In Cobra’s 3D printed range there are a couple of models that feature armlock shafts. The high moi face balanced mallet pictured is the Agera, but you can also get the toe hang blade style Grand Sport with a 41 inch shaft too. The Agera features a steel chassis with a forged aluminium crown and tungsten weighting in the four corners of the sole to maximise stability on off-centre hits.

The aluminium face insert uses the Descending Loft Technology from the SIK Golf range to vary the loft vertically from 4 to 7 degrees across the face to get the best roll. The KBS CT Tour steel shaft is 40.75 inches long the grip has the option to come with an Arccos sensor in it to track your performance on the course.

PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Armlock Putter Ideal for golfers seeking easier alignment Specifications Length: 38 inches Loft: 7 degrees Reasons to buy + High MOI face balanced head + Multi-material head with tungsten weights Reasons to avoid - Shorter shaft than average

The PXG Battle Ready Blackjack putter comes with a choice of hosels so that it can be face balanced or toe hang depending on your preference. The light weight aluminium body features tungsten weights around the extremities of the head plus four adjustable sole weights to create a high MOI putter for maximum forgiveness. The heavier 405g head has 7 degrees of loft in the armlock set up and comes with a shaft length of up to 38 inches.

How To Hold An Armlock Putter

Holding an armlock putter is very straight forward. The idea is to 'lock' the longer shaft against your leading forearm to take your hands out of the stroke and promote a putting action where you rock your shoulders. When you place the shaft against your forearm, ensure that the end of the shaft does not go higher than your elbow. Picking the correct length of shaft for your armlock putters is therefore crucial.

The shaft should now lean forwards towards the target at address. The higher loft on the face of armlock putters offsets this shaft lean and will ensure that you get the ball rolling smoothly towards the hole.

