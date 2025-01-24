Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection
How new technology and the refinement of timeless head shapes has led to the creation of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter range
Scotty Cameron is known for producing some of the best putters money can buy and whenever a new collection gets released, golf fans sit up and pay attention. 20 years on from the brand's original GSS-inserted Studio Style line, Scotty Cameron has launched the 2025 range which includes 12 models - some refined versions of timeless classics and others completely new to the market.
While some classic Scotty Cameron head shapes remain, new materials and milling techniques form a big part of the revamped design. The one thing that instantly jumps out when looking at the 2025 Studio Style line up is the new Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) face insert that is formed using a chain-link design, similar to that of the one we have seen on recent limited edition Scotty Cameron Putters.
Tour player feedback is extremely valuable when it comes to manufacturers designing new clubs and this is no different for putters. The sound and feel of a putter is crucial and the new face on this Scotty Cameron lineup is designed to provide the soft feel that many players desire, while the electroless nickel plating process helps with durability and the wearing process that typically occurs with carbon steel putters.
“For the new Studio Style putter line, our team has worked tirelessly, with tour input, to develop a unique method of tuning sound and feel with the development of the Studio Carbon Steel insert. It has a greater damping capacity than Teryllium, stainless steel and aluminum.” Senior Director of Putter R&D at Scotty Cameron, Austie Rollinson, explains.
“By adding a milled texture called chain-link face milling to further soften the sound at impact, we are introducing a next-generation blade and mid-mallet putter family with new technology and methods of alignment, all designed to maximize feel and enhance performance.”
While the new SCS insert is certainly eye-catching the main body of the putter is still crafted with precision. All of the heads are soft milled within the USA before the inserts and aerospace-inspired vibration dampening technology is added for even better feel and feedback.
The same blade models that you expect remain in the 2025 Studio Style lineup such as the Newport, Newport 2 and Newport Plus models but it will be the mid-mallet designs that will get the juices of putter enthusiasts flowing. The Fastback and Squareback models are notably different from the prior iterations thanks to a new ‘ring weighted’ design for increased MOI and stability. These putters do feature some new multi-material visual technology too, similar to that we have seen on some of the best mallet putters released over the past year, ideal for those seeking additional help on squaring the clubface up at address.
All of the new 2025 Scotty Cameron Studio Line putters, including the two new mid-mallet options that will also be available in Scotty Cameron’s new counterbalance Long Design variant, will be in shops and available worldwide as of the 14th March 2025. While the standard models will come to retail at £449, the Long Design models will be priced at £499.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
