Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection

Scotty Cameron is known for producing some of the best putters money can buy and whenever a new collection gets released, golf fans sit up and pay attention. 20 years on from the brand's original GSS-inserted Studio Style line, Scotty Cameron has launched the 2025 range which includes 12 models - some refined versions of timeless classics and others completely new to the market.

The 2025 Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 (Image credit: Acushnet)

While some classic Scotty Cameron head shapes remain, new materials and milling techniques form a big part of the revamped design. The one thing that instantly jumps out when looking at the 2025 Studio Style line up is the new Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) face insert that is formed using a chain-link design, similar to that of the one we have seen on recent limited edition Scotty Cameron Putters.

The Studio Carbon Steel chain-link face on the 2025 Scotty Cameron Studio Style putters (Image credit: Future)

Tour player feedback is extremely valuable when it comes to manufacturers designing new clubs and this is no different for putters. The sound and feel of a putter is crucial and the new face on this Scotty Cameron lineup is designed to provide the soft feel that many players desire, while the electroless nickel plating process helps with durability and the wearing process that typically occurs with carbon steel putters.

Some of the new blade models in the 2025 Scotty Cameron Studio Style lineup (Image credit: Acushnet)

“For the new Studio Style putter line, our team has worked tirelessly, with tour input, to develop a unique method of tuning sound and feel with the development of the Studio Carbon Steel insert. It has a greater damping capacity than Teryllium, stainless steel and aluminum.” Senior Director of Putter R&D at Scotty Cameron, Austie Rollinson, explains.

“By adding a milled texture called chain-link face milling to further soften the sound at impact, we are introducing a next-generation blade and mid-mallet putter family with new technology and methods of alignment, all designed to maximize feel and enhance performance.”

While the new SCS insert is certainly eye-catching the main body of the putter is still crafted with precision. All of the heads are soft milled within the USA before the inserts and aerospace-inspired vibration dampening technology is added for even better feel and feedback.

The 2025 Studio Style putter lineup includes a traditional Newport model (Image credit: Acushnet)

The same blade models that you expect remain in the 2025 Studio Style lineup such as the Newport, Newport 2 and Newport Plus models but it will be the mid-mallet designs that will get the juices of putter enthusiasts flowing. The Fastback and Squareback models are notably different from the prior iterations thanks to a new ‘ring weighted’ design for increased MOI and stability. These putters do feature some new multi-material visual technology too, similar to that we have seen on some of the best mallet putters released over the past year, ideal for those seeking additional help on squaring the clubface up at address.

The new mid-mallet Fastback Studio Style putter (Image credit: Acushnet)

All of the new 2025 Scotty Cameron Studio Line putters, including the two new mid-mallet options that will also be available in Scotty Cameron’s new counterbalance Long Design variant, will be in shops and available worldwide as of the 14th March 2025. While the standard models will come to retail at £449, the Long Design models will be priced at £499.