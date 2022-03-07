Ping PLD Anser Putter Review

The Ping PLD Anser putter forms part of the 2022 Ping PLD range, which stands for Putting Lab Design. Ping has used this designation for a few custom models in the past, but now they are releasing a range of four models that includes the Ping PLD DS 72 mallet we review as well.

What makes the PLD range different? It is classic models milled from 303 Forged Stainless Steel to give a high premium feel and finish to match the high premium price. This means that the best materials are used to create a putter that not only looks good but feels good too.

No Ping range would be complete without an Anser model and father of the modern blade does not disappoint with two models in the range, the satin finished Anser 2 and the original Anser reviewed here.

Everything about the Ping PLD Anser putter takes you back to the original with a long head counterbalanced with heel and toe weights and the plumb neck offset hosel. This gives the putter about a 45° toe hang and therefore will suit players with a slight arc in their stroke.

As you can see, the PLD take on this Anser is the matte black finish that not only covers the head and hosel, but also permeates up the shaft which is proprietary Ping graphite shaft. When putting you don’t really notice the shaft is graphite and it doesn’t shout out that it is either, so it’s just another example of the understated quality of the Ping PLD Anser putter.

There are no alignment lines or dots on the top of the putter, which reflects the design of the original Anser, so if you need a visual aid then the PLD Anser 2 would be the one to go for. On the clean looking Anser it does feel a little odd given the proliferation of lines on putters and balls these days, This is more a putter for the purist who can roll their rock by trusting their stroke and there is a lot to be said for this more simplistic style.

The only hint of technology is on the 3° face which uses Ping’s Deep AMP aggressive milling pattern to give the putter a softer feel by reducing the number of contact points with the ball at impact.

The Ping PLD Anser comes with a PP58 Mid-size blackout grip which is flat fronted and has some interesting contouring around the top of the tacky pistol style grip that makes the Anser sit perfectly in your hands.

Will the Ping PLD Anser hole more putts for you than a standard Ping Anser? Probably not, but it is how you feel about your Anser that matters with the Ping PLD version. It is premium but you get what you pay for in a beautiful looking putter with excellent feel.