We look through some of the best putters for left handers and where to get them from.

Best Left Handed Putters

If you’re a left handed golfer, you don’t need us to tell you that finding readily available stock of left handed golf clubs is a tough task.

We’re here to help though, and this list of the best putters for left handers will discuss what makes a good putter for a left hander, as well as discuss the all important availability of left handed putters.

The best TaylorMade putters, best Odyssey putters and best Ping putters will pretty much have most of the models in a left handed variant – when custom ordered – but you’ll find the best Scotty Cameron putters only have a handful of left handed options.

Most putters – including most of those featured in our best putters list – will be available in left handed versions, but these often require a custom fit and a long wait from a manufacturer.

It’s worth noting, the best putters for right handers can also be the best putters for left handers, and this post is here to guide you through some of the more common left handed putters on the market right now.

This guide will focus on a number of putters you can get custom fit for, but also some left handed putters that we’ve found that are readily available and in stock to get your hands on quickly.

We’ve included an excellent group of putters in this guide ranging in price and shape to suit all budgets and all putting strokes.

Best Putters For Left Handers

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Slant Putter

+ High MOI gives plenty of forgiveness

+ Toe hang is rare in a mallet putter – ideal for those who arc their putting stroke

– Black finish can chip off quickly if not taken care of

This iconic Spider head isn’t the latest TaylorMade Spider putter design on the market, but most importantly we regularly see this online and available in a left hand model.

It’s much cheaper than the current Spider range, but gives you pretty much all the features of the modern head in a sleek black finish.

The slant neck means this putter has a slight toe hang – a rarity in mallet putters – which is ideal if you tend you arc your putting stroke and often push your putts to the left. It also means you can see more of the putting face when at address so you can be sure the ball is lined up in the middle of the club.

The mallet head also provides plenty of forgiveness from off centre hits, with toe and heel strikes not losing as much pace as they would on a blade style putter.

The Pure Roll insert is excellent too, giving plenty of topspin on the ball to keep the it rolling smoothly.

All in all, its a premium putter at a less premium price that its younger sibling and – all importantly – it’s quickly available for left handers.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

+ Iconic face insert

+ Stroke lab shaft provides excellent feel on the greens

– Retro look isn’t the most eye catching

Odyssey is an excellent brand when it comes to having readily available left handed putters, and large swathes of the new White Hot OG range are available quickly and easily for left handed golfers.

We’ve featured the #1 putter here for its classic looks and sleek blade design, but we’ve seen the mallet style #7 and 2-Ball readily available in left handed options too for those who prefer the forgiveness of a mallet.

Odyssey brought back the iconic White Hot moniker for 2021 and the original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

Odyssey makes some of the best putters for left handers and have a huge range too so you can’t go too far wrong here.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12.5 Putter

+ Easy to align and very stable

+ Tour quality performance

– Larger wingback design is quite busy to look at

Scotty Cameron putters are notoriously difficult to find in left handed models, but luckily for us the latest Phantom range has plenty of options for lefties.

We’ve highlighted the Phantom X 12.5 for its ultra forgiving design.

The large wingback design and front perimeter waiting makes this one of the most forgiving putters in the Scotty Cameron range

The 12.5 is ideal for those who have an arc in their putting stroke, and we’d recommend the Phantom X 12 for those who have a more straight back, straight through stroke.

The hand crafted, premium nature of this putter means you might have to go through a custom fitting to get hold a left handed one, but it will be well worth the extra wait.

Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter

+ Soft feel with good speed

+ Lots of head and grip options

– Stock grip no longer adjusts shaft length

Ping is another great brand for supplying plenty of left handed putters and its newest 2021 range of putters is no different.

We’ve highlighted the Anser 4 model in the 2021 as its one of the best blade putters currently on the market and we’ve spotted plenty of these available in left hand models.

The Anser 4 is a pure blade with a short slant hosel that sets up really nicely behind the ball. The small white sightline really stands out and the soft feel off the face married with good speed and roll properties really impressed us when testing.

Ping has introduced a new dual-durometer Pebax face insert. The front layer is softer for precision on shorter putts while the back layer is firmer to provide good speed and distance control.

Versus other models on the market, this is one of the softer faces and ideal if you putt on really fast greens.

If you’re more of a mallet fan, we’d recommend the Fetch or Tyne 4 models from the 2021 range – also easily available in left handed options.

Cobra King 3D Printed Agera Putter

+ Extremely forgiving regardless of head size

+ Consistent distance and a solid feel

– Unusual shape to look down on

Frustratingly, the excellent Cobra King 3D printed Agera putter is quite hard to come by in a left handed specification so it looks like a custom fit through a PGA professional or retailer will be your best way to get ahold of one of these.

We had to include it in this list however as it is the most forgiving putter on the market from our testing this year.

Such is the level of stability in the Agera model, you barely feel anything through your hands when you strike the ball, even out of the heel or toe.

Forgiveness in this model is certainly helped by the SIK Face Technology, which uses descending loft to produce more consistent launch and we’ve found it to be a genuine asset in our testing so far.

As we said, its frustrating this model isn’t as readily available left handed, however it is available to order, it just might take a bit longer to get your hands on.

TaylorMade Spider SR Putter

+ Excellent stability through the ball

+ Plenty of forgiveness across the face

– Not ideal for those who arc their stroke

Another TaylorMade putter that has plenty of availability online in left handed dexterity, this Spider SR is one of the newest TaylorMade putters on the market and is a great addition to the Spider family.

We loved the wing design of this putter when testing it out on course and this design also gave us plenty of stability and forgiveness through impact.

It’s also very soft off the face thanks to the TPU Pure Roll face insert. This softness is ideal if you play on quick greens and should allow you to improve on rolling your putts at a consistent pace.

It’s a face balanced putter, so ideal if you have a very slight arc in your putting stroke or simply go straight back, straight through.

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

+ Impressive performance at a lower price

+ Clear and practical alignment aids

– Large and busy head which won’t suit all

Wilson’s impressive Infinite range has been giving golfers of all abilities premium performance at a cut price.

We’ve picked out the Buckingham head in this instance because it is our favourite in the range and we’ve seen it readily available as one of the best putters for left handers online.

It mimics TaylorMade’s iconic Spider design and the performance matches it too, with plenty of forgiveness across the face.

It’s also got a slight toe hang, which is ideal for golfers who have a strong arc and want the benefits of a mallet putter at the same time.

What makes this putter stand out from the rest for us is the alignment aids. The three white lines stand out so clearly from the black finish on this putter that they line up wonderfully with the line on your golf ball.

The Infinite range is available in a number of other head shapes too if this one is a bit busy for your eye.

Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter

+ Sits nice and square behind the ball

+ Excellent, high quality stock grip

– Creates a clicky noise at impact

Cleveland’s impressive Frontline range, much like Wilson, offers golfers across the handicap spectrum a premium performing putter well under £200.

The Frontline Elevado is a mid-mallet shape with a number of hosel options to help you create the exact balance you like in a putter.

The fangs that extend back frame the ball nicely and there’s a short white line marking the centre of the clubface. There isn’t a lot going on in terms of alignment aids, but the putter naturally sits very square at address and that simpler look will appeal to someone who likes their putters to look more traditional but could benefit from the added forgiveness of a larger head than a blade.

The Elevado head is the only one we’ve seen readily available for left handers, so if you like the look of any other models in the range you might have to order directly though Cleveland.

Inesis Golf Mallet Putter

+ Yes, seriously, it’s not a typo, it really is just £15

+ Fang shape provides forgiveness and alignment aids

– Doesn’t come with a head cover

We promised at the start of this guide that we’d cover all budgets for the best putters for left handers and here we have one of the cheapest new putters we can find on the internet.

If you’re unfamiliar with Inesis, they also make one of the best golf sets for beginners on the market and this putter is an extension of the range which provides great value for money for those just starting out in the game.

The fang shape of this putter is renowned for its stability, meaning putts out of the toe or heel shouldn’t stray drastically far off line.

The fang shape also gives you a few alignment aids to make sure the ball is coming out of the centre of the face.

The materials and grip certainly feel like they’re worth the £15 you’ll spend on this putter and unfortunately it doesn’t come with a headcover.

However, if you’re just starting out or just want a cheap and easy to use putter, look no further than this.

What to consider when buying a new putter?

When it comes to arguably the most important golf club in the bag, you need to think about what you want and what you like to use when it comes to the putter. Whether you are right or left handed, the same rules apply and working through these steps can help you whittle down a short list of putters you like the look of.

A confidence-inspiring design that suits your eye and suits your stroke can save countless shots on the greens and a good flatstick is often a quick way of bringing the handicap down. So then what are the things you need to mull over before purchasing?

Head Design

Putters come in a traditional blade, mid-mallet or a mallet design. All three styles have positives and negatives to them for every player and luckily lots of brands implement technologies across all three.

Mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This helps in a number of ways. A lot of the time most of the weight in a mallet putter can be found in the club face however because of its design, weight can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilise your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the club-head offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

Mallet putters tend to also have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the club-head also helps here because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Additionally if you struggle with alignment, a mallet putter could be the way to go. Alignment plays a crucial part in putting because it is all about accuracy and a mallet putter can be beneficial here by helping your eyes line up the putt.

A blade putter is a lot simpler in terms of design and will suit the traditionalists among you a lot more than some of the mallet putters pictured above. Blade putters also tend to suit players with an arc in their putting stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the club-head.

Feel

Here, we’re talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face but how the putter feels in your hands.

A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can’t be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls, where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

Looks

You should get a putter that you like the look of as the aesthetics can play a role in inspiring or diminishing confidence on the greens.

Blades won’t offer as much alignment assistance, but are still popular because of how they feel and the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Mallet putters have more real estate, and can therefore provide more help to set the face squarely. Mid mallets are somewhere in the middle, offering a decent level of assistance without looking too cumbersome.

Value

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value. All putters will propel the ball towards the hole, but they do it in different ways. If performance is more important than looks or feel, there are lots of cut-price options out there that will do a good job and you can spend more money on other areas of your bag.