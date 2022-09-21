Best Asics Golf Shoes 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While Asics is best known globally for its running shoes, the company has been steadily growing its presence in the golf shoe market since partnering with Srixon in 2019. The collaboration has resulted in some impressive golf shoe releases, and in this guide we explore the best Asics golf shoes to help you decide if a particular model might be a great option for your game.

Asics are a world leader when it comes to producing cushioned running trainers, with their Gel technology helping athletes around the world compete at the highest level, without causing any damage to their feet. That technology is used in some of the best Asics golf shoes we have listed below and can help those who get sore knees and feet on the course by adding an additional layer of cushioning to your shoe.

But if you wanted to compare these Asics shoes to other brands available, you can also check out some of our other guides to help you through that process, including the best FootJoy golf shoes (opens in new tab), best adidas golf shoes (opens in new tab), and best Nike golf shoes (opens in new tab). We also have guides that you can reference that break down our picks for the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab), best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab), most comfortable golf shoes (opens in new tab), and best golf shoes for walking (opens in new tab).

Best Spiked Golf Shoes

Asics Gel-Ace Pro M Standard Golf Shoe Stylish and comfortable with performance to match Specifications Sizes: 7-12, 13, 14 Category: Spiked Waterproof: Yes Boa Option: No Colors: 2 (Black/Pure Silver, White/Black) Reasons to buy + Exceptionally comfortable + Impressive traction and support Reasons to avoid - Limited color options available Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Gel-Ace Pro M Standard is the golf shoe that Hideki Matsuyama wears on the PGA Tour, and it's an impressive new spiked option from Asics and Srixon. In our testing, the Pro M Standard offered incredible comfort right out of the box and it also proved to be supportive and stable on the course, both while swinging and walking between shots. It also offers the classic, traditional aesthetics that will appeal to golf purists.

Also of note, the Gel-Ace Pro M Standard is fully waterproof (opens in new tab) and we found that the shoe provided excellent breathability even on extremely hot days. It also cleaned up well after use. If there's one downside to the Pro M Standard it's that there are only two color options available but otherwise it's a great shoe, one of the most comfortable on the market and one of the best options in the spiked category.

Read our full Asics Gel-Ace Pro M Standard Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Asics Gel-Course Duo Boa Golf Shoe The most traditional Asics golf shoe Specifications Sizes: 7-12, 13 Category: Spiked Waterproof: Yes BOA Option: Yes Colors: 3 (White/Navy, Black/White, White/Peacoat) Reasons to buy + Excellent traction and stability + Comfortable right out of the box Reasons to avoid - Not those best option for those with wider feet Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the majority of the golf shoes that Asics has released since announcing its partnership with Srixon have been athletic-looking, spikeless golf shoe designs (opens in new tab), the Gel-Course Duo Boa offers more traditional golf shoe aesthetics. Most notably, its sole features soft spikes and it also offers a BOA closure system to help golfers dial in exactly what they’re looking for from a fit standpoint. Like other Asics golf shoes, however, comfort is one of the Gel-Course Duo Boa’s greatest attributes, especially the responsive, cushioning it provides.

Additionally, the Gel-Course Duo Boa is a fully waterproof shoe that also offers exceptional breathability. Its design also promotes not only traction while walking but excellent stability during the golf swing. In terms of fit and sizing, like some other Asics golf shoes, the Gel-Course Duo Boa might not be a great choice for golfers with wider feet given how it was designed. But in terms of length, it runs true to size and doesn't need breaking in after you've removed it from the box.

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes

The new Asics Gel-Kayano Ace is another strong addition to the spikeless golf shoe category. The Gel-Kayano Ace has a modern, athletic look, and while it’s a lightweight shoe it also offers impressive stability and support to golfers while walking the course. Those desirable attributes are the result of a design approach that is often used in top running shoes, most notably a wide toe box and snug-fitting midfoot and heel sections.

Equally impressive about the Gel-Kayano Ace is the traction it provides on the course. Asics designed the sole specifically for golf, strategically utilizing small rubber spikes and channels to maximize a golfer’s ability to maintain balance and stability during the golf swing, making it a great shoe for senior players (opens in new tab). Also noteworthy is that the Gel-Kayano Ace is fully waterproof, and it’s also available in four different color options for players to choose from.

Read our full Asics Gel-Kayano Ace Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Asics Gel-Course Ace Golf Shoe Superior comfort in a lightweight, athletic design Specifications Sizes: 7-12, 13 Category: Spikeless Waterproof: Yes BOA Option: No Colors: 3 (White/White, White//Silver, Charcoal/Grey) Reasons to buy + Comfortable straight out of the box + Performed well in wet conditions Reasons to avoid - Keeping clean requires some effort Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

A lightweight, spikeless design, the Asics Gel-Course Ace golf shoe excels when it comes to comfort. Of course, when it comes to shoes, comfort does not always equate to support. That is not the case, however, with the Gel-Course Ace, which utilizes a number of features to provide golfers with the support they need. Included on that list is an integrated quarter panel and an internal molded heel design, both of which help keep the foot securely in place during play.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, the Gel-Course Ace looks like a running shoe and offers a modern, athletic look like some of the trainers featured on our best golf sneakers guide (opens in new tab). But its spikeless sole was designed specifically for golf, providing more traction than one might expect when first examining the shoe. The Gel-Course Ace also features a waterproof upper and lining to prevent moisture penetration and its mesh upper provides exceptional breathability.

Read our full Asics Gel-Course Ace Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Asics Gel-Course Glide Golf Shoe Tremendous comfort and an excellent value Specifications Sizes: 7-12, 13 Category: Spikeless Waterproof: No BOA Option: No Colors: 3 (White/White, White//Silver, Charcoal/Grey) Reasons to buy + Exceptionally comfortable + Great value for the money Reasons to avoid - Not a great option for wider feet Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Like the majority of its golf shoe offerings, Asics designed the Gel-Course Glide to provide golfers with the type of comfort and stability that a serious runner would expect from their shoes. From an aesthetics standpoint, the Gel-Course Glide stays true to the Asics brand with a modern, athletic look. These are a very comfortable pair of shoes (opens in new tab) to wear, with most of that support coming from the FlyteFoam materials that are inserted into the shoe's sole which make this such a lightweight and well-cushioned shoe to wear but also very stable and responsive.

Also noteworthy is that while the Gel-Course Glide is a spikeless shoe, its outsole was developed specifically for golf and holds up well from a traction standpoint. The Gel-Course Glide is not waterproof, however, so it won’t be your best option in the rain or when conditions are wet. But it does breath extremely well, making it a great choice on hot, dry days. Additionally, from a fitting standpoint, players with wider feet might struggle with this model as it tends to run a bit narrow.

Asics Women’s Gel-Course Ace Golf Shoe Stylish, athletic looks and supreme comfort out of the box Specifications Sizes: 6-10 Category: Spikeless Waterproof: Yes BOA Option: No Colors: 2 (Grey/Pink, White//Silver) Reasons to buy + Strong combination of support and traction + Impressive from a comfort standpoint Reasons to avoid - Not the easiest to keep clean Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

In terms of its performance attributes, the Asics Women’s Gel-Course Ace golf shoe mirrors what the men’s version has to offer. It is headlined by an impressive combination of comfort, support, and traction which combine to give you a very smooth ride on the course. The support, which exceeds what might be expected given how light the Women’s Gel-Course Ace golf shoes are, comes from the use of an integrated quarter panel and internal molded heel design. Those design elements work together to keep the foot secure for golfers while walking and swinging.

As mentioned, the Women’s Gel-Course Ace golf shoes also deliver when it comes to comfort and there’s virtually no break-in period. Just put them on and go play. Stylistically, they look like high-end running shoes and there are two unique colorways that are available just for women, including an eye-catching pink and grey combination. The Women’s Gel-Course Ace is also fully waterproof and breathes well in all climates thanks to its mesh upper and is a fantastic women's golf shoe (opens in new tab) that will help you stay comfortable on the course.

How we test golf shoes

Our golf shoe testing methodology (opens in new tab) revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the shoes listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team while golf shoe testing is headed up by our shoes lead Dan Parker (opens in new tab). This is the best way of testing a golf shoe as using it in the real world over a number of weeks allows us to see how they perform when variables change like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies, and so on.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

What to consider when buying golf shoes

There are a vareity of factors to consider when purchasing your next pair of Asics golf shoes. As modern golf shoes are crammed full with technology, which can help improve comfort and your performance on the course, there is a lot to think about when buying your next pair of shoes and that can sometimes be quite overwhelming. But don't fret as below we've set out a handy list of tips that will help you find the right pair of shoes for your needs as a golfer.

1. Spiked or spikeless?

The best golf shoes above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

2. Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

4. Getting the right fit

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

5. Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

While Asics produce some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market, you may want to take a look at some of our other guides to shop around and find the right pair of golf shoes for you. For example, why not take a look at our guides on the best golf shoes for comfort (opens in new tab), the best waterproof golf shoes (opens in new tab) and the best golf shoes for winter (opens in new tab).

FAQs

Is Srixon owned by Asics? Asics and Srixon are Japanese brands and both are highly successful and popular around the world. But Asics does not own Srixon. Rather, the two brands joined forces in 2019, announcing a partnership to develop and distribute golf shoes in North America. The first collaboration between the two companies was the Gel-Course line, which was introduced late in 2019. Srixon and Asics have continued to develop new golf shoe models ever since, with the most recent offering, the Gel-Kayano Ace, having been released on April 1, 2022.

Do Asics golf shoes run small? In our testing, Asics golf shoes have run pretty true to size. For some golfers, however, the design of the shoe might give the impression that they run small and some models are on the narrower side. Asics golf shoes are constructed in much the same way that a high-end running shoe would be, as they feature wide toe boxes and snug-fitting midfoot and heel sections with the goal being to offer exceptional stability and support. The initial feel might be unique but it’s typically not a result of the shoes running too small. That said, if you’re a golfer who sometimes falls in between sizes, going up in size as opposed to down in an Asics shoe is probably the best option.