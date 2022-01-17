Best Golf Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis

Pain of any sorts in your feet can be incredibly distracting during a round of golf. For those who suffer with plantar fasciitis - an intense stabbing pain felt in the heel of the foot - flare ups and constant pain can ruin a round of golf and potentially stop you from playing the sport altogether.

However, the perfect pair of golf shoes can both help alleviate pain and make the long walk around a golf course a much more pleasant experience. With any luck they'll help you play better golf too.

The best golf shoes for plantar fasciitis have incredibly soft midsoles and insoles that cushion your feet. They have especially good padding around the heel area and offer excellent support around the ankle so your foot doesn't move around too much. We've also selected shoes that are fairly lightweight too so your feet and legs can be under minimal stress on course.

While it must be stressed that we at Golf Monthly aren't podiatrists and our recommendations below are strictly our golf knowledge rather than medical, we do know a seriously comfortable golf shoe when we test one. Below, we have collated a mixture of the best spiked shoes and best spikeless shoes for those with plantar fasciitis. It's worth noting we've included more spikeless shoes in this list as they tend to be the more comfortable of the two styles of golf shoe.

You can also check out our guides on the best golf shoes for wide feet and best golf shoes for walking for even more golf shoes that are easy on your feet.

Spikeless Models

Ecco is well known for producing comfortable golf shoes, and the Biom Hybrid 4 is no different. The comfort comes from the Fluidform Technology which promotes a process by where specialised fluid materials form around the foot to deliver an unparalleled balance of cushioning and rebound.

Furthermore, the upper is both breathable and waterproof, while the X-Tensa TPU element enhances the comfort as a result of the midsole stability it provides.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 shoe review

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes Specifications Sizes: 6.5-11 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: Yes Colors: 4 Men's (White, Black, Grey, Green) 2 Women's (White, Black) Reasons to buy + Super comfy and provides excellent grip + Lots of performance for the price Reasons to avoid - Quite garish in certain colorways

The popular Codechaos shoe has been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course and it is seriously comfortable to wear too thanks to full length Boost cushioning across the entire midsole, creating energy rebound and putting a spring in your step.The upper is made of a multi layer mesh, making it lightweight, flexible and breathable.

It also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean.

Read our full Adidas CodeChaos shoe review

Definitely one of the most versatile shoes on the list, the FootJoy Stratos offers no shortage of comfort.The StatoFoam midsole enhances the comfort provided by the PU FitBed that sits above to deliver an extremely soft feel underfoot that rebounds with each step.

There’s also plenty of grip available thanks to an outsole that is packed with multi-directional nubs, while the soft leather upper rounds out the shoe in style.Importantly there are also four color choices for both men and women which is good thinking from FootJoy.

Read our full FootJoy Stratos shoe review

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No Colors: 1 (White) Reasons to buy + Provides a snug fit that boosts comfort and support + Impressive levels of grip Reasons to avoid - Lack of color choice

The 3D moulded footbed of the Spieth 5's create a fit that feels like it has been tailored to your foot because it wraps over the inside and top of your foot which certainly feels unique.

In our testing we thought it felt a little strange at first but once we got used to it there was renewed confidence and comfort. The HOVR midsole also plays a key role in the comfort as well.This, as well as the compression mesh energy web and Clarino microfibre upper, makes this an extremely comfortable shoe. The main negative we found was the lack of color choice because it is only available in white.

Read our full Under Armour Spieth 5 SL golf shoe review

These are an extremely comfortable pair of shoes. As you’d expect from one the best golf shoes, the traction levels are also very impressive, and the premium leather feels as good as it looks and the textured pebble grain finish is eye catching and easier to clean than I thought they'd be.

The cushioned footbed that features lots of small raised 'nubs' provides a wonderful massage – a sensation that takes a little getting used to, but after a short while you really begin to appreciate it. Not everyone will be a fan of the versions with bold outsoles and the in your face Skull and Ts emblem but, for those who like their golf shoes to have premium classic styling and have 'attitude', then the Gallivanter can be beaten.

Read our full G/FORE Gallivanter golf shoe review

Payntr X001 F Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No Colors: 3 Men's (White, Grey, Black) Reasons to buy + Soft and comfortable while offering excellent grip and stability + Modern, sporty styling looks the part too Reasons to avoid - Sizing comes up small.

A new entry to the list this year is the Payntr X001 F shoe. The sports footwear performance brand has already turned heads in the golf world, with its shoe that is said to give golfers a competitive advantage thanks to a unique 3D traction system specifically designed to prevent rotational slippage.

There is also a Responsive Power Plate and midsole cavity that make it easier to utilise ground reaction forces, while the underfoot cushioning and PMX foam midsole provide all-day comfort that is breathable and waterproof. Visually, this shoe will turn heads because there are lots of elements to catch your eye such as the color blocks and laces. Overall it is an impressive debut by Payntr in the world of golf but there is one thing to remember – we found these shoes to come out on the small side, so you might want to opt for a half a size bigger than you normally would.

Read our full Payntr X 001 F Golf Shoe review

Skechers GoGolf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: No Colors: 3 Men's (White, Grey, Black) Reasons to buy + Outstanding grip and waterproofing + The best-looking model from Skechers' 'Elite' series Reasons to avoid - Perhaps won't wow you like some of its competitors

Fully waterproof and featuring a durable grip outsole that provides a whopping 236 points of contact with the ground, the new Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL shoe is not to be overlooked in this list. The low-drop design ensures golfers will feel close to the ground, but that doesn’t come at the cost of comfort, which is provided for thanks to the lightweight Ultra Go cushioning and Goga Max insole.

The combination of the insole, UltraFlight cushioning and the flexible outsole make these incredibly easy to wear. They offer trainer-like comfort but with enough structure to provide you with a stable base to hit from.

Read our full Skechers GoGolf Elite Tour SL Shoes review

Inesis Summer Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 5.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: No Colors: 6 Men's (White, Blue, Black, Snow, Grey, Brown) 4 Women's (White, Blue, Snow, Sepia) Reasons to buy + Four unique colours + Awesome value Reasons to avoid - Sole can get scuffed easily

Much like a lot of the current Inesis range of golf products, this Summer shoe fits into the bracket of good performance with excellent value.

The EVA sole gives cushioning which is vital when you're doing 7 or 8 km on the course. Importantly this material is then spread over the entire foot, especially on the heel, for maximum comfort. They are breathable and well ventilated too thanks to the mesh material.

Read our full Inesis Summer golf shoes review

Spiked Models

Specifications Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA Option: Yes Colors: 4 Men's (Grey, Blue, Black, Grey) 2 Women's (Black, Grey) Reasons to buy + All-day comfort + Extremely versatile shoe Reasons to avoid - Textured upper so difficult to clean

The new HyperFlex shoe has quickly become not just one of the best FootJoy golf shoes out there, but one of the best on the market in any category.

Underfoot it feels really soft, making it a very pleasant shoe for walking 18 holes and beyond and there’s more than enough grip on offer thanks to seven specifically placed spikes. The Wrapid fastening system in the BOA model completely eliminates pressure points for excellent fit, while there is also a laced model for those who take a more traditional approach. We tested the BOA option and FootJoy has done a pretty good job at concealing the mechanism and the laces.

When we turned the dial we noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot instantly. In other shoe tests we found when laces are tied the top of the shoe remains tight but the front of the shoe is loose, but with the HyperFlex it felt pleasantly spread out. Finally the looks are very modern and almost trainer-like which we definitely are a fan of.

Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoe review

Ecco’s Biom G3 model utilises a range of technologies to deliver performance that will last round after round, while hard-wearing Ecco Yak leather uppers and a waterproof Gore-Tex construction keep feet dry and comfortable in even the wettest weather. Although durable, we really enjoyed the soft feel of the Yak leather, as well as the natural motion last upon which the shoe is built that provides ample space in the right areas. For those with wide feet, the insole can also be removed, which is a feature that will no doubt be popular.

Across several testing rounds, we were, as always, impressed by the excellent comfort on offer. It's something that's expected from Ecco and once again it is delivered in spades. In particular, the neoprene collar around the heel feels lovely. It's also a one-piece shoe, so there is no glue or stitching binding the outsole to the midsole and that means it is that little but more flexible and lightweight.

Read our full Ecco Biom G3 Shoe Review

Adidas Tour360 XT Shoes Specifications Sizes: 6.5-12 Colors: 2 (White/Silver and Black) Reasons to buy + Adidas Boost cushioning, as always, delivers loads of comfort + Traction system gives stability throughout the swing Reasons to avoid - Dirt can gather easily in the outsole cavity

The Tour360 XT from adidas is easily one of the best-looking golf shoes and it doesn’t skimp on performance either. Thanks to the X-shaped traction system and eight cleats, we were provided with great multi-directional grip and a stable base for our stance and feet.

In testing, we also loved the combination of the predominantly leather uppers and clean toe section with the modern Boost cushioning underneath. It's just a very well-rounded and reliable shoe that performs well in every area.

The only downside for the clean freaks out there is that we found the outsole gathers dirt quite easily, meaning they might need a once over when you're finished depending on the course conditions.

One of the most traditional golf shoes to be launched in 2021, The Legend by Cuater offers golfers a technology-packed, classic golf shoe that can be worn all year round. It's got to be said that this simple, clean design isn't seen as often in golf shoes anymore as brands constantly try to find the 'new' look to capture a golfer's eye. Alongside the FootJoy Premiere Series line of shoes, we think The Legend is probably the most 'classic' looking brogue you can currently buy.

Premium materials are used throughout and you can feel the quality of The Legend immediately when you pick them out of the box and again as soon they are on your feet. The Legend features what Cuater call its Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System, which is used in the midsole to great effect.

Read our full Cuater The Legend golf shoe review

Mizuno Nexlite GS Spiked Golf Shoes Specifications Sizes: 8-11 Colors: 3 (White/Silver; White/Navy; Black/Blue) Reasons to buy + One of the most lightweight models + BOA system provides really stable feel Reasons to avoid - Limited colour options

Delivering stability in all conditions, the spiked edition of the Nexlite GS is well worthy of its place on our list. The EVA midsole gave us the support and feel of a running shoe, while the Kuraray upper was soft across the top of the foot.

It's a fully waterproof shoe and when fastened with Mizuno’s BOA system, feels like it has been tailored to your foot. This also aids the stability on offer as the locked-in attribute supports the foot really well. At just 280 grams per shoe, it’s also one of the lightest models we've ever tested.

Despite being so light, it still delivers good grip thanks to Mizuno’s IG5 spike design. All in all, we found this to be a great product that also comes in at a good price point, offering good value for money.

How We Test Golf Shoes

As we said at the top of this piece, we're not podiatrists but we do know a seriously comfortable and supportive shoe when we try one. The golf shoes above represent the cream of the crop when it comes to overall comfort and support that should alleviate any symptoms of plantar fasciitis. If you have specially made insoles to help stave off symptoms, they should also fit into these shoes to add further comfort.

At least one member of the Golf Monthly team has tested every golf shoe in this list and worn them for at least one round of golf to determine the comfort, grip, durability and waterproofness of the shoe.

We also attend product presentations with the respective brand's R&D departments to get a better understanding of the technology that goes behind the creation of a golf shoe and how that technology can benefit you on the course.

What To Consider

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes especially if you have plantar fasciitis. Let's take a look at them.

Comfort - Once you know the right size to go for, comfort is the next factor to be aware of. If a shoe isn't comfortable, you aren't going to wear it so we recommend trying on different models before you buy.

When you are trying shoes on, listen for a 'whoosh' sound which should indicate air leaving the shoe which usually suggests a good fit. Walk around in the shoes too so you can feel any pinching and whether your feet are moving around inside them. A correctly fitted shoe should so neither of these things.

This is important because if your feet slide around inside, or you get rubbing and blisters, you won't wear them again and they could damage your feet and performance.

Waterproofing - Waterproofing is always important in a good golf shoe. Us golfers are outside all day sometimes and that means the occasional bit of rain is inevitable, and your shoes need to be able to deal with this. Therefore always check if a model is waterproof.

Some shoes are 'water-resistant' where they will survive in a short shower but will struggle to keep the water out in significant rain.

Budget - Finally be aware of your budget because you can find a golf shoe at any price point.