Best High-Top Golf Shoes

Although intended to aid performance, golf shoes have become as much a fashion statement as anything else nowadays, especially among recreational golfers. But even in the professional game, we see a fairly wide variety of styles gracing our TV screens.

And as golf becomes more modern and laid back, one such style of shoe that has broken through is the high top.

More commonly known as a type of sneaker, some brands have released a golf shoe version of this popular street-style footwear.

There are some who won’t favour this look and prefer something more traditional like what’s contained in our guide to the best spiked golf shoes, but for those out there with a penchant for something a little more flamboyant, read on.

Puma Golf Ignite PWR Adapt Hi-Top Golf Shoes

+ Very lightweight

+ Seven cleats offer good grip

– Not waterproof

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: Three (Black; Quiet Shade H&L; Grey Violet)

Puma is a brand that has demonstrated plenty of willingness to go where many wouldn’t dare, whether that be in footwear or apparel. Its hi-top iteration of the popular PWR Adapt golf shoe is the latest example.

Built with a reinforced performance mesh upper and Evoknit collar, this shoe offers great support in a lightweight package. Additionally, there is plenty of comfort delivered across the whole foot thanks to the PWRADAPT technology that adapts to the way you move.

And in terms of grip, that is provided for in spades by seven Tornado cleats that feature on the outsole. The only downside is that it isn’t waterproof, but we would highly recommend it as a summer shoe.

Adidas Codechaos Primeknit BOA Golf Shoes

+ One of the most comfortable shoes we’ve tested

+ Lightweight and grippy

– Some of the colour options are a little garish at first

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Three (Core Black; Signal Green; Cloud White)

To go with the highly popular Codechaos golf shoe, adidas released a high-top BOA version that’s sure to split opinion. It features a fully waterproof Primeknit upper to shield golfers from the elements and locks the foot in place thanks to the Insite sockliner that also cushions the ankle and adds to the general comfort of the shoe.

Underfoot, the brand’s Boost foam technology delivers an excellent blend of cushioning and responsiveness that returns energy when swinging and makes it an extremely comfortable shoe to wear from start to finish.

We also found there to be plenty of grip from the rubber outsole that has a load of multi-directional traction nubs to minimise twisting and slippage.

From testing, we can’t fault the performance of the shoe. Where it’s less clear-cut is the styling. There is no doubt it won’t be to everyone’s taste but what we will say is that it certainly grows on you.

Under Armour Spieth 2 Mid Golf Shoes

+ Feels very well made

+ Offers tremendous performance

– Not as stylish as other models

Sizes: 6-15

Colours: Black only

There is no doubt that Under Armour is a brand that produces some of the most performance-laden golf shoes and this offering is no exception. Made from Clarino microfibre leather, the lightweight Smartweave upper provides support and durability in abundance, while the lacing system means golfers will feel secure in their footwear.

In addition, the fabric that extends over the ankle is comfortable and adds another layer of support to the foot. The shoe is also waterproof and therefore suitable for use all-year round if you’re the type who likes to get their golfing fix no matter the conditions.

Importantly, thanks to the EVA footbed and Rotational Resistance Spikes, this shoe is very comfortable and delivers outstanding traction – an area Under Armour always excels in. Despite the performance on offer, we weren’t blown away by the style of the shoe, which could be something that puts people off.

FootJoy Winter Boot BOA Shoes

+ Waterproof and keeps feet warm

+ Six spikes provide plenty of grip

– Simple design

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Black only

As always with FootJoy, you can expect quality. Not one of its more traditional looking shoes, this winter boot is made from soft leather to provide the same luxurious feel as has become a staple of its products.

It might not look it, but we really liked how lightweight this shoe was, while inside there is plenty of comfort on offer thanks to a responsive midsole. As it is designed for winter, it also kept our feet nice and warm, which makes it a great option for those who experience the four seasons.

The BOA fit system means this shoe is suitable for a wide variety of foot shapes and delivers plenty of stability, while it is also waterproof and comes with a one-year warranty. It’s certainly not the flashiest of models, but in terms of performance, this is not to be overlooked.

Adidas Climaproof Traxion Mid Shoes

+ Very stable

+ Provides excellent ankle support

– Quite a basic-looking shoe

Sizes: 6.5-13

Colours: Black only

Another from the brand that pushes the boat out more than most. The clue is in the name with this one as the climaproof is built to perform in any and all types of weather. And although it looks quite bulky, it’s actually a pretty lightweight shoe.

It’s also very stable thanks to the Powercage saddle that is connected to the BOA fit system for a locked-in feel and excellent stability. This is further enhanced by six spikes on the outsole that have been specifically placed to provide efficient grip from any lie.

We also found it to be really comfortable underfoot and around the ankle, which is mightily important given the demands that are placed on it during the swing.

Duca Del Cosma Stanford Black Golf Shoes

+ One of the most breathable shoes on the list

+ Memory foam insole provides an excellent feeling underfoot

– Spikeless outsole not as grippy as others

Sizes: 7-11

Colours: Black only

This shoe is a little more understated than what we’re used to from Duca del Cosma but we still really like it. One thing that hasn’t changed is that it has been made using premium materials.

In particular, the insole is memory foam covered with cow leather so, as you can imagine, it’s extremely comfortable. And unlike some other models on this list, this is a shoe that delivers good ventilation, making it versatile enough to be worn year-round.

Elsewhere, it is also waterproof and light, while we liked the subtle styling of the laces, which add a little something extra to the overall look. So, if you’re in the market for a high-top golf shoe, the Stanford Black ticks all the boxes.

Inesis Winter Grip Golf Shoes

+ Durable shoe that will last many years

+ Super comfy around the ankle

– Not really suited to summer wear

Sizes: 6.5-13.5

Colours: Two (Coconut Brown; Black)

As the name suggests, this is a shoe designed for winter wear but can be worn all-year round should you wish. With excellent grip from several focused traction nubs and a waterproof upper, you’ll be well protected in all conditions and secure on any terrain.

Additionally, it features a zip that enhances the secureness of the shoe around the top of the foot and also makes it easier to take off and put on.

The combination of the EVA sole and synthetic fur ensures the foot is well cushioned, which is a vital attribute when walking multiple miles at a time. This is further enhanced by the rubber outsole that allows the shoe to flex with your foot’s natural movement.

Overall, it’s a good shoe that comes in at decent value for money with the performance on offer.

Skechers Go Golf Torque Brogan Golf Shoe

+ Extremely comfortable

+ Durable and suitable for any conditions and terrain

– Looks more like a walking boot than a golf shoe

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Black only

Skechers doesn’t make uncomfortable shoes. Out-the-box comfort is its M.O. and in the Go Golf Brogan shoe, it’s delivered by an ultra-lightweight and responsive Resamax insole as well as the Ultra Flight cushioning. Being a high-top or boot-like design, there is also a padded collar and tongue to provide 360-degree ankle support.

As you can tell just by looking at it, the upper is mostly made from leather, with some mesh panels aiding ventilation, and comes with a two-year waterproof warranty. The lace system ensures your feet feel secure and this is further enhanced by a hook-and-loop strap at the entry to the shoe.

In terms of grip and stability, there is plenty of it thanks to the replaceable softspikes that minimise any slippage. The only drawback is the basic styling of this shoe as well as the limited colour options.

Stuburt Evolve Sport II Waterproof Spiked Golf Boot

+ Well made and ideal for winter conditions

+ Provides all-round comfort

– Feet can get a little sweaty in warm weather

Sizes: 6-13

Colours: Black only

Another we would class in the category of winter shoes, this is a quality product that comes in at a very affordable price. As can be seen, it is well suited for when conditions get tough and the ground underfoot is less than optimal.

We really enjoyed how much grip and traction we had in this shoe thanks to the combination of a snug fit and seven spikes on the outsole.

And as well as being waterproof, this is an extremely comfortable product with cushioning provided all over the foot. The only thing we’d say is that it can feel a little stuffy in warm weather and the no-nonsense style may not be to everyone’s liking.