GolfBuddy has plenty of high-tech rangefinders on the market, from lasers to watches and more...

Best GolfBuddy Rangefinders

GolfBuddy has fast become one of the top brands to look at when trying to find the best golf GPS devices.

Here we talk you through the range of products on offer from one of the major players in the rangefinder market, to help you pick out which model is best for you.

What is important to think about is what you are looking for in a GPS device. Do you want the convenience of a GPS watch or the pinpoint accuracy of a rangefinder? Or would you prefer a large screen which gives a lot more detail? If so, a GPS device might be the way to go.

Whether you’re looking for the best golf laser rangefinders or the best golf GPS watches, GolfBuddy has you covered with lots of different options at various price points, which is why we created this guide on the best Golfbuddy rangefinders to help you narrow your search.

Additionally, if you’ve always used a Bushnell, we have a guide on the best Bushnell golf rangefinders that might be more to your fancy.

GolfBuddy Aim L10V Rangefinder

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer.

This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen. Additionally, it comes with a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations.

We couldn’t fault it during testing and think it provides an excellent alternative to the more established brand offerings.

GolfBuddy Laser Lite

Offering fast measurement of 0.5 seconds, this entry-level laser vibrates when the target is locked, provides slope-adjusted distances and boasts three modes (Normal, Scan, Pin) for different situations.

It weighs just 143 grams and also offers IPX4 Level water resistance, making it one of the best laser rangefinders on the market given the modest price tag.

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

The Laser 1 and Laser 1S provide laser-measuring performance at a lower price point. Both models are lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design. They offer 6x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements, and feature three different targeting modes: standard, scan, and pin.

With a vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target.

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Golf Watch

The W11 comes charged and ready to go out the box, and once we got going, we really enjoyed the performance on offer. On first impression, it feels and looks quite bulky but it doesn’t take too long to get used to and didn’t distract us while playing.

It comes preloaded with some 40,000 courses worldwide and finds your location very quickly, which is useful. We also found the yardages provided to be accurate and genuinely shot-saving. It also looke quite stylish, with the ceramic bezel a definite upgrade on the previous model.

One button on the side coupled with the touchscreen ensures it is simple and straightforward to navigate through all the functions although we did find it could get a bit laggy when swiping left and right.

GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch

The Aim series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.

In terms of innovation, features include a full-colour 1.3” touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent zoom in/out functions around the green.

Golf Buddy VTX GPS

Pre-loaded with over 38,000 courses, the Golf Buddy VTX handheld GPS comes with a number of handy features, including voice audio and Bluetooth connectivity. Distances are clearly displayed to the front, middle and back of green, as well as hazards, giving golfers a thorough picture of what lies ahead on every hole.

It helped us plot our way around virtually any course we teed it up on, with the main distances well covered. When we strayed offline, GolfBuddy’s Dynamic Green View adjusted to provide an accurate yardage, so there was no guesswork involved or uncertainty when we stood over the ball.

GolfBuddy Voice 2 Golf GPS

The Voice2 offers audio distances to the front, middle and back of the green. At just 4.5cm square, it can be easily clipped to a belt or cap, or kept in your pocket. It’s water resistant, has a 14-hour battery life and also shows yardages on the screen.

Simple and effective.

Golf Buddy Aim V10 Voice Handheld GPS

Offering up yardages on over 40,000 courses, the Aim V10 Voice offers Bluetooth for wireless automatic course updates and the ability to cast your yardages to any Bluetooth enabled smart device. It gives both visual and audio distance readings to the front, centre and back of the green and has up to 12 hours battery life in golf mode.

For those who don’t like wearing a watch or the hassle of a rangefinder, we would recommend this easy-to-use handheld device that didn’t lead us astray during testing.

GolfBuddy WTX Golf GPS Watch

If you want lots of functionality at a non-premium price point, the WTX is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

GolfBuddy BB5 GPS Wrist Band

The world’s first golf GPS band is slimmer and lighter than a watch and displays its front, middle and back yardages via a tickertape-style LED dot display. Using the BB5, golfers can also measure their shot distances, record the number of steps they take and tell the time.

