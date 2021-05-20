Cheap v Expensive Laser Rangefinder Test

A laser rangefinder can be one of the most expensive investments you make in your golf equipment. The best laser rangefinder models will often cost a few hundred pounds. In this video, Neil Tappin tests out a less expensive option to see how it performs against a more premium option from the leading brand.

The Inesis 900 golf laser rangefinder costs just £129.99 and comes with slope compensation, which should help you find all the key yardages you need on the golf course. But how well does it work in practice? Our cheap golf laser tested video should reveal the answer.

Conversely, the Bushnell Tour V4 laser rangefinder comes in at more than double the price and isn’t even the most expensive laser Bushnell make – that crown goes to the Pro XE laser rangefinder, which has an eye-watering RRP of £475.

Unboxing

Before heading to the course we wanted to show you what you get when you order the Inesis 900 laser.

Inside the box you get a very sturdy case which is really nicely made. You also get some instructions, a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 battery and a clip that allows you to attach the laser to your bag.

Accuracy Test

Accuracy and ease of use are huge components for laser rangefinders.

In a test at the London Club the Bushnell delivered in both aspects and we had no problem in totally trusting the yardage given at any time.

In terms of the Inesis, it was giving exactly the same yardage and it took no longer as well.

Both rangefinders gave a very good yardage, took a matter of seconds to use and we felt totally confident in both models.

Features

Let’s look at some of the features of the Inesis 900.

The first thing to notice is that despite the modest price tag it also has slope functionality which can be hugely beneficial to players in practice rounds because it gives a yardage taking into account whether you are playing uphill or downhill.

On the Inesis, slope functionality is easy to turn on by pulling out a small yellow ring where the eye piece is but remember to turn this off during competition!

Getting a yardage is simple with the Inesis. If you have a very clear view of the flag, then you can simply press the yellow button on the top of the laser to get a number.

Whereas if your view is not clear, if you have trees behind the flag for example, we recommend holding this yellow button down and scanning the horizon.

This will give a series of yardages to the trees and then you will eventually hit the flag which will mean a totally different number will pop up.

It also has a vibration functionality however this was not as good as the Bushnell because it buzzes whenever you get any yardage.

Some other features to mention include a 6x magnification so you get a very clear view through the viewfinder. You can also set it up in metres or yards and finally it comes with a 2-year guarantee.

When you add all of this together, you are getting quite a lot for your money.

Slope Test

Both the Bushnell and Inesis gave pretty much the same yardage when testing each models slope function at the London Club.

The Inesis also performed excellently in a long-range test too as it was providing the right yardages time after time in a variety of scenarios.

Verdict

The Bushnell is a confidence inspiring product that you can trust every time on the course there is no doubt about that. One thing it does has over the Inesis is that in the display it gives you the battery life which is important. The display was also a touch sharper and clearer, but not drastically different to the Inesis 900.

Initially, we were hesitant with some of the yardages given by the Inesis purely because of the price of the rangefinder. But in the test against the Bushnell it delivered time after time.

It is really nicely made, sits well in the hand, it’s easy to operate and it has the right weight to it. Only time will tell if it has the durability golfers expect but all in all, it offers excellent value for money for those people who want a rangefinder that isn’t going to set them back hundreds of pounds.

In terms of practical and tangible differences between the two models, they were negligible – especially when considering the factors golfers look for from a laser – speed, ease of use, functionality and accuracy.