The PGA Tour, LIV Golf And PIF Saga - A Timeline Of Events From 2023

As good as the golf was on the course in 2023, events off it continued to capture the headlines as the protracted saga over the sport's future provided plenty of talking points.

More big names swapped the PGA Tour for the riches of the LIV Golf League, players had plenty to say on both sides, and there was that momentous twist in the tale when Jay Monahan performed a huge U-turn to do a deal with the Saudi PIF.

A deal that cost Monahan the trust of a lot of the PGA Tour players, and a deal we're still waiting to see signed. So let's take a look at how we got to this point, with a glance at the major events of this saga in 2023...

January

LIV Golf announce TV deal:

LIV Golf confirmed its first-ever US broadcast television and streaming agreement, announcing a multi-year partnership with The CW Network.

The news was made official after much speculation and saw the 14-event 2023 LIV Golf League aired live on TV and via the network's app in America.

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights," said Greg Norman, CEO and LIV Commissioner. "The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.

February

Legal issues continue:

Legal battles continued with LIV Golf failing in a bid to delay a discovery hearing in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which meant lawyers of the two parties could set about digging into each other in this bitter legal dispute.

A northern California U.S. District Court judge denied the request to delay the discovery hearing by legal representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who fund LIV Golf.

Lawyers for Al-Rumayyan and the PIF wanted the scheduled hearing to be put back to allow them more time to deal with what is a complicated process of discovery considering it’s against a foreign sovereign wealth fund.

March

PGA Tour reveals designated event model:

In response to the vast sums of guaranteed money on offer in LIV Golf, the PGA Tour made sweeping changes by introducing their Designated Event Model for 2024.

It announced selected events would have reduced fields of between 70 to 80 players with no cut, to offer stellar tournaments and improve the quality of the full-field events that will run in between them in the schedule.

Rory McIlroy was key in implementing the changes and said that there are "some angry players" after the changes were confirmed, but also admitted that they've been made to keep the star players in tournaments for all four days to keep sponsors happy. Max Homa also went on a passionate rant in defence of the changes.

April

Phil Mickelson became the oldest runner-up at the Masters in 2023, aged 52 (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV players shine at the Masters:

Much was made of the LIV golfers at this year's Masters with it being the first Major played since the big divide in golf - but for a few of the big names they showed they hadn't lost their edge at Augusta.

Brooks Koepka perhaps should have won, but ended up finishing second alongside Phil Mickelson, who at 52 became the oldest runner-up in the history of the tournament.

Former champion Patrick Reed finished in a tie for fourth Joaquin Niemann the other LIV golfer to finish in the top 20 as he ended up in T16.

May

Brooks Koepka won his fifth Major in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Venice meeting:

Jay Monahan and PIF boss Yasir al-Rumayyan hold a discreet meeting in Venice, Italy and hold talks that start the ball rolling for the huge merger news that would break just a month later.

European Ryder Cup legends resign:

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, officially resign from DP World Tour from the DP World Tour in a move that also effectively rules them out of contention for the Ryder Cup.

Westwood explained his decision to The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, saying: "I could not really see any other option with all the punishments hanging over me. I don’t agree with the direction Keith [DP World Tour CEO Pelley] and his board have taken and I want to move on.”

Brooks Koepka becomes first LIV Major winner:

After going close at The Masters, where he admitted he threw away the Green Jacket, Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill looking back to his brilliant best.

His third PGA Championship title saw him claim his fifth Major championship, as he surpassed the tally of Rory McIlroy and now sits only behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in terms of active players.

June

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan and PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan stunned the world with their deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

World of golf rocked by merger:

June 6 will go down in golfing history as almost out of nowhere Jay Monahan appeared on TV with Yasir Al-Rumayyan to shake hands on a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF.

After over a year of division, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf, via the Saudi Public Investment Fund that bankrolls it, announced a historic merger.

In a press release, it was revealed the three parties had come together to “unify the game of golf, on a global basis”.

A framework agreement was revealed with a date of December 31 put in place to make it official by signing a full deal.

July

Yasir Al-Rumayyan and R&A boss Martin Slumbers (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy would rather retire than play LIV:

Rory McIlroy says he'd rather retire than play in LIV Golf - as was suggested in recent documents released during the probe into the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

McIlroy was continually asked questions about LIV Golf and although he was trying not to answer many, he gave a typically honest response to recent talk about him and Tiger Woods being earmarked as captains.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth I would retire, that’s how I feel about it," McIlroy said at the Scottish Open.

LIV boss goes to the Open:

LIV Golf chairman and governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir Al-Rumayyan reported to be attending the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The chairman of Premier League side Newcastle United said to be at Royal Liverpool on the Wirral in a sign of the impending coming together of the golfing factions.

Senate hearing:

The first Senate hearing on the PGA Tour's proposed agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment fund took place, with the three hour hearing shedding plenty of light on the deal that shocked the golf world.

Among many others, one interesting point from a presentation that was examined was the hope for Yasir Al-Rumayyan to become an Augusta National member.

"HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan to become a Director of the International Golf Federation and to receive membership at Augusta and the R&A," it states. "As part of this, LIV is to review its senior management structure and Board composition."

August

Casey talks common sense on golf fans:

In among some backbiting and some rather childish social media exchanges between players and supporters of both sides, Paul Casey offered a rare moment of clarity on the entire topic when he called for more thought for the fans.

“More consideration needs to be given to the needs and wants of the fans,” Casey told John Huggan.

“That doesn't get talked about enough. And certainly not enough by those making the big decisions. All of this can’t be just about business.

"That frustrates me and probably many others. It doesn’t matter whether I am part of the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour or LIV, we are all part of the issue and so the solution."

September

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McDowell regrets Saudi comments:

Graeme McDowell lifted the lid on his tricky first LIV Golf press conference, as he regrets some of his comments - saying he'd been prepped to give answers to questions about sportswashing and Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

"Going back to Centurion and that first press conference, I was not a paid ambassador for Saudi Arabia human rights," McDowell told John Huggan's The Thing About Golf Podcast.

“I regret those answers, not that they were necessarily wrong; that was what we had been prepped to say by this golf tour that's paying me."

LIV players will miss Ryder Cup more than we'll miss them - McIlroy:

A lot of talk in the Ryder Cup build-up was about European stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia not being involved - but Rory McIlroy said they wouldn't be missed.

"I mean, it's certainly a little strange not having them around," said McIlroy at Marco Simone Golf Club.

"But I think this week of all weeks, it's going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here, and I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them."

October

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf denied ranking points

LIV Golf reacted angrily after the league had its bid for ranking points rejected by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) - saying that the decision left golf "without a true or global scoring and ranking system."

Peter Dawson, chairman of the OWGR board, responded: "We are not at war with them. This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical.

"LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them."

Mickelson says players keen to join LIV:

Phil Mickelson was stirring the pot again as he talked about more players joining LIV Golf, saying: “When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and the camaraderie and all the benefits that come with playing this tour.

“The reality is, I’ve been fielding calls, as we all have, from players who are free agents to PGA Tour players who want to come over. The question is, you know, how many spots are available? There are a lot more players that want to come than there are spots."

Watson calls for Major spots for LIV players:

Bubba Watson offers a different take on the Official World Golf Ranking points debate, saying LIV Golf players should get direct access into the Majors via their own money list.

"I've been saying since the beginning of LIV is that we shouldn't go after world ranking points," said Watson. "We should go after top 10, top 15 on the money list, our points list on LIV should get into Majors. Makes it easy."

November

Jay Monahan speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour looking at other investors:

Jay Monahan reveals "multiple parties" remain in the conversation for investment - as he also lifted the lid on his mental health issues by admitting he's still "a work in progress" after the stress of the situation took its toll.

Although the upcoming meeting with the PIF is the priority, Monahan insists other parties, reportedly including Fenway Sports Group and KKR & Co. investment firm co-founder Henry Kravis, remain in the frame.

“We’re having conversations with multiple parties,” Monahan said at the New York Time DealBook Summit. “The deadline for our conversations with PIF, as you know, is a firm target. I'll be with Yasir next week."

December

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Jon Rahm signs for LIV Golf:

Rumours had been circulating and in December it was confirmed that Jon Rahm had indeed decided to join LIV Golf in a blockbuster deal that could be worth as much as $500m.

Bagging the World No.3 was a massive blow for the PGA Tour and not only boosted LIV Golf but also strengthened the PIF's position in negotiations.

PGA Tour announce preferred outside investors:

In what may have been more posturing as a response to the Rahm news, the PGA Tour announced soon after the move that they had chosen Strategic Sports Group as a preferred outside investor.

The consortium of US-based professional sports team investors led by Fenway Sports Group was chosen as potential investors by the PGA Tour, which also said that it "also anticipates advancing our negotiations with PIF in the weeks to come."

So by the sounds of it, Jay Monahan wants to bring in both the Saudi PIF money but also US investment in the proposed new company to run the future of golf.

Angry PGA Tour pros demand answers:

Lawyers representing a group of 20 players - including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett - write to the PGA Tour 'demanding' to know the full details of any proposal made by potential investors after they raised concerns about the direction the Tour is heading in.

The angry players said: “We demand full disclosure of the details and analyses of any proposals by prospective capital partners, which should be shared properly with all tour players.

"We also demand a meeting with the independent directors on the Policy Board to understand the process that has been followed and will be followed going forward. Importantly, we seek assurances that all conflicts of interest will be disclosed and will not be permitted to colour the decision-making process.

“The PGA Tour players who have been kept in the dark about this process are the lifeblood of the tour. They deserve to know what is happening.”

Lowry reacts to Rahm:

Shane Lowry says he's "not surprised" by Rahm joining LIV Golf as he summed up the entire year by saying "I am not surprised by anything at the minute" - which is pretty much how every golf fan feels after another rollercoaster 12 months.