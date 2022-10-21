PGA Tour Files Lawsuit Against Saudi Investment Fund Backing LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The continuing golfing battle being played out in the courtroom took another twist with the PGA Tour filing a federal lawsuit against Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan.

Although many are imploring LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to sit down and thrash out some sort of way of working together, it seems the two parties will continue to trade legal punches instead.

Court records show the complaint was filed under seal in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

ESPN are reporting (opens in new tab) that lawyers for the latest PGA Tour suit are trying to get Al-Rumayyan to be deposed for another federal suit involving LIV Golf, which is based in California.

The new motion would also mean that the PIF, which is funding the huge outlay into LIV Golf, would have to release documents to the PGA Tour for discovery purposes in the case.

Al-Rumayyan is also chairman of Premier League club Newcastle United after their takeover, and holds the same position with Saudi-owned petroleum company Saudi Aramco, which is a huge sponsor in women’s golf.

The court proceedings are all part of a tit-for-tat filing of suits, with LIV Golf filing a federal antitrust lawsuit on 3 August against the PGA Tour – accusing them of using their monopoly to prevent any competition.

11 LIV Golf players were named in the original lawsuit, but eight of them, including Phil Mickelson, have since asked to have their names removed as plaintiffs.

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein remain as names on the antitrust suit, which was countered by the PGA Tour with a suit of their own on 29 September.

The PGA Tour claim LIV Golf interfered with its contracts with players when they were lured away to play in the 54-hole event for huge sums of prize money.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended over 30 players for going to play in LIV Golf events, while the US Department of Justice is investigating allegations surrounding how the Tour dealt with LIV Golf and their players.