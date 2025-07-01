'If You're A LIV Golf Fan, I'd Have Very Little Concern To What's Happening' - CEO Scott O'Neil On Contract Renewals, New PGA Tour Boss And Timeline For Women's LIV Golf League

In January 2025, the LIV Golf League appointed it's new CEO, Scott O'Neil, with the American taking over the reins from Greg Norman.

Having been in the role for seven months, the American has seen a number of changes in the golf world, including a new boss arriving at the PGA Tour - Brian Rolapp.

Currently, LIV is nine events into its 2025 season and, with many players' contracts coming to an end over the next 18 months, many have asked what is happening to those who will shortly see their deals expire.

Speaking to Rick Shiels on the Rick Shiels Golf Show, O'Neil spoke at length about various topics and, according to the man himself, LIV Golf fans should "have very little concern to what's happening", in terms of player contracts and when they expire.

"In Miami, we had a lot of families come in. We have a very diverse talent pool - 19 countries - but a fair amount live in the US and Florida.

"We had a number of wives come up independently, and unsolicited, and say 'my husband has never been happier. Whatever you're doing, keep doing it.' It was a nice thing to hear."

O'Neil went on to add: "Of the players who have their contracts up this year, everyone wants to be back. We're having those conversations.

"Some are ending at different times, some 2024, some 25, 26, 27, 28 and even 29. It depends on the person and what the length is.

"If you're a LIV Golf fan, I'd have very little concern to what's happening. Conversations are going very well."

One of the League's biggest stars, Bryson DeChambeau, has been vocal about when his contract runs out at the end of 2026, with the two-time Major winner claiming he doesn’t intend to walk away from his LIV Golf career at the end of it.

Speaking at the US Open, DeChambeau stated: "Next year is when it ends. We're looking to negotiate end of this year, and I'm very excited. They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide, and I believe we'll come to some sort of resolution on that."

One big talking point that arose from the appointment of Rolapp to the PGA Tour CEO role in mid-June was his friendship with O'Neil, with the duo both attending Harvard Business School together.

"We're friends... We go to the same church and we're friends," explained O'Neil, who went on to state that "he's (Rolapp) great for the game of golf. Any fans of any sport should appreciate and love the fact that you get a smart, high integrity, extraordinary dealmaker, negotiator and wonderful person into the sport, and that's him.

"Are there opportunities for our golfers to play more golf together, absolutely. Is Brian going to help facilitate that at a faster pace, of course. I'm still a new guy at six months, Brian is a new guy at six minutes. Hopefully it leads to good things."

In fact, O'Neil even went as far as to say that he would invite the PGA Tour CEO to a LIV Golf League event, but he doesn't expect his friend to take him up on the offer.

"He's someone I know really well and have a lot of respect for. I doubt he'll come, it'll be too much of a news circus. I don't think I would encroach on his energy too. I imagine he'll come to The Open and we'll spend some time there."

Rounding off the interview, Shiels then asked about the possibility of a women's LIV Golf League which, since the circuit's inception in 2022, has been spoken about, even by LIV's former CEO, Norman.

The PIF Global Series, formally Aramco Team Series, provides five yearly events with considerably higher tournament purses than the Ladies European Tour average.

Funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the backers of the LIV Golf League, O'Neill, who is a father of four daughters, is hopeful that there may be a women's LIV Golf League in the near future, even claiming back in February he had a meeting planned with the LPGA Tour.

"I hope so. Fortunately, our Chairman (Yasir Al-Rumayyan) is a huge proponent of women's sports," explained the LIV Golf CEO.

"He's the Chairman of Aramco, the largest partner, and now through Golf Saudi, they'll become one of the biggest players in women's sports, and sports in general, around the world.

"I think in the next two-to-three years you'll see us enter women's golf and, fortunately, on a platform of incredible investment by the Kingdom and through Aramco and through Golf Saudi.”