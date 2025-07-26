Hamilton Coleman Facts: 13 Things To Know About The American Amateur Golfer
Get to know American amateur, Hamilton Coleman, a bit better via these facts...
Despite still being a teenager, Hamilton Coleman has enjoyed a successful amateur career that includes winning The Junior Players Championship. Get to know the young American better with these facts below.
Hamilton Coleman Facts
1. Hamilton Coleman was born in Augusta, Georgia.
2. He was introduced to the game of golf by his dad, who bought him a set of plastic clubs as soon Coleman could walk. He upgraded to a real set when he turned four.
3. Coleman plays his golf at West Lake Country Club in Georgia. He is coached by Doug Spencer in Charlotte, North Carolina.
4. In April 2022, he made his first hole-in-one at the age of 14.
5. Of all the courses Coleman has played, his favorite course is Tobacco Road, although his favorite course of all time is Augusta National.
6. Outside of golf, his hobbies include fishing, while Coleman is also a supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. As a junior, Coleman played in multiple Drive, Chip and Putt Championships, qualifying for the final at Augusta National in 2022.
8. His favorite golfer is Rickie Fowler, with Coleman claiming his dream fourball would be Jack Nicklaus, Fowler and Justin Thomas.
A post shared by Hamilton Coleman (@hammygolf)
A photo posted by on
9. In 2024, Coleman won the 18th edition of The Junior Players Championship. Shooting rounds of 72, 68 and 70, the American then defeated Blades Brown in a two-hole playoff.
10. One of his best results as an amateur, was when he finished T4 at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, shooting rounds of 70, 75 and 74.
11. His first American Junior Golf Association win came in July 2023, when Coleman won the Auburn Opelika Junior All-Star.
12. Prior to his Junior Players Championship win, Coleman committed to the University of Georgia for 2026.
13. At the US Junior Amateur, Coleman managed to reach the final. Firing a one-under total in the stroke play portion; the American then defeated Isaiah Igo at the seventh playoff hole. What followed were 4&3, 2&1, 2&1 and 5&4 victories to reach the final.
Hamilton Coleman Amateur Wins
- 2023 Auburn Opelika Junior All-Star
- 2024 The Junior Players Championship
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.