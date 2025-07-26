Hamilton Coleman Facts: 13 Things To Know About The American Amateur Golfer

Despite still being a teenager, Hamilton Coleman has enjoyed a successful amateur career that includes winning The Junior Players Championship. Get to know the young American better with these facts below.

Hamilton Coleman Facts

1. Hamilton Coleman was born in Augusta, Georgia.

2. He was introduced to the game of golf by his dad, who bought him a set of plastic clubs as soon Coleman could walk. He upgraded to a real set when he turned four.

3. Coleman plays his golf at West Lake Country Club in Georgia. He is coached by Doug Spencer in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coleman during the US Junior Amateur Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. In April 2022, he made his first hole-in-one at the age of 14.

5. Of all the courses Coleman has played, his favorite course is Tobacco Road, although his favorite course of all time is Augusta National.

6. Outside of golf, his hobbies include fishing, while Coleman is also a supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs.

7. As a junior, Coleman played in multiple Drive, Chip and Putt Championships, qualifying for the final at Augusta National in 2022.

8. His favorite golfer is Rickie Fowler, with Coleman claiming his dream fourball would be Jack Nicklaus, Fowler and Justin Thomas.

9. In 2024, Coleman won the 18th edition of The Junior Players Championship. Shooting rounds of 72, 68 and 70, the American then defeated Blades Brown in a two-hole playoff.

10. One of his best results as an amateur, was when he finished T4 at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, shooting rounds of 70, 75 and 74.

11. His first American Junior Golf Association win came in July 2023, when Coleman won the Auburn Opelika Junior All-Star.

12. Prior to his Junior Players Championship win, Coleman committed to the University of Georgia for 2026.

13. At the US Junior Amateur, Coleman managed to reach the final. Firing a one-under total in the stroke play portion; the American then defeated Isaiah Igo at the seventh playoff hole. What followed were 4&3, 2&1, 2&1 and 5&4 victories to reach the final.

Hamilton Coleman Amateur Wins