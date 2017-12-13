Bubba Watson
Latest
Bubba’s back, Watson wins Genesis Open at Riviera
Watson claimed his third Genesis Open title at Riviera and his 10th PGA Tour victory
-
David Cannon: My Favourite Golf Holes
Revered golf course photographer and Glenmorangie Ambassador David Cannon talks Golf Monthly through his 10 favourite golf holes
By Nick Bonfield •
-
-
Tiger Woods returns at Hero World Challenge
Tiger will start and Bubba Watson defends the title in The Bahamas
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bubba Watson headlines Shenzhen International
The World Number four headlines a strong field in China this week
By Fergus Bisset •
-
The five most exciting Masters playoffs
There have been 16 playoffs in the history of the Masters, here are five of the best
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Superb Scott comeback secures Cadillac
Adam won for a second straight week in Florida and moved to World No. 6
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bubba wins with G/FORE Gloves
By Golf Monthly •
-
Best Moments from Bubba's Northern Trust Win
By Golf Monthly •
-
Bubba wins after eventful week at Riviera
Bubba passed a kidney stone, met Justin Bieber, appeared on a TV show... and won
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bubba claims Hero title in the Bahamas
Bubba Watson won the Hero World Challenge by three shots from Patrick Reed
By Fergus Bisset •
-
US maintain narrow Presidents Cup lead
The US team go into the final day leading by 9.5pts to 8.5pts
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Jason Day wins RBC Canadian Open
Jason Day closed with three straight birdies to beat Bubba by one
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Travelers: Watson beats Casey in playoff
Bubba Watson defeated Paul Casey in a playoff for the Travelers Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
-
South Africans aim to press on at Travelers
Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace are in the field at TPC River Highlands
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Power Players: 10 through the ages
A look at 10 of the most powerful drivers of the golf ball over the last 100 years
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Bubba Watson hits the night lights in China
The two-time Masters champion takes in some unorthodox practice routines under floodlights in China
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Shenzhen International: Bubba’s China bound
Bubba Watson will be star attraction at the Shenzhen International
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Can we expect a shock Masters winner?
We look at the pointers as to who might triumph this year
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Gallery: WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale
The joyously raucous Phoenix Open had a distinct Superbowl flavour on 16
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Watson's win first for Titleist Pro V1x prototype
Bubba Watson produced a stunning finish to secure victory in the WGC-HSBC Champions in China and register a first triumph for the new Titleist Pro V1x prototype golf ball
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Bubba Watson wins WGC-HSBC Champions
Bubba Watson of the USA beat South Africa's Tim Clark in a playoff for the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Ping G30 range: product directory
All you need to know about the new Ping G30 driver, Ping G30 irons, Ping G30 fairway and Ping G30 hybrid, including stories, videos and galleries
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Ping G30 Driver: Bubba Watson fitting
Two-time major champion and Ping Staff Ambassador Bubba Watson is fitted for the new Ping G30 driver
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Open Championship 2014: The Field
Golf Monthly takes a look at the field for the 2014 Open Championship which will be played at Royal Liverpool from July 17-20.
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Travelers Championship Preview
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Masters 2014: Bubba Watson's Sunday highlights
An emotional Bubba Watson secured his second Green Jacket in the 2014 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia
By Nick Bonfield •
-
2014 Masters: Bubba Watson what's in the bag
By Jake O'Reilly •
-
Bubba Watson wins The Masters
Bubba Watson secured his second Green Jacket following a closing 69 in the 2014 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia
By Tom Clarke •
-
Masters 2014: Bubba three clear after second round
Bubba Watson shot a second-round 68 to move to the top of the leaderboard heading into the third round of the 2014 Masters at Augusta National
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Bubba Watson: what's in the bag?
Bubba Watson: what's in the bag? We take a look at the golf clubs Bubba Watson used to win the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club on Sunday
By Nick Bonfield •