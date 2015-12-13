Lee Westwood
Stars line up for British Masters
Alex Noren defends at Close House and Rory McIlory is in the field
Donaldson ends year with Thailand triumph
Jamie Donaldson finished his year perfectly with a victory in Thailand
By Fergus Bisset •
Graeme McDowell going for French hat-trick
McDowell is aiming for three in a row at the Alstom Open de France
By Fergus Bisset •
Lee Westwood ready for US Open glory
The Englishman is looking to win his first major.
By Will Medlock •
Lee Westwood Masterclass app launched
The Lee Westwood Masterclass app lets you swing side-by-side with the Englishman
By Jake O'Reilly •
Lee Westwood opens new Close House Academy
Lee Westwood recently opened the new Close House Academy
By Tom Clarke •
World’s best ready for Match Play showdown
Jason Day defends WGC-Cadillac Matchplay, could we see a Rory/Jordan final?
By Fergus Bisset •
Can we expect a shock Masters winner?
We look at the pointers as to who might triumph this year
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: Maybank Malaysian Open
Golfers and monkeys had much to consider at Kuala Lumpur G&CC
By Roderick Easdale •
Maybank Malaysian Open: Day three report
Bernd Wiesberger shoots a career-best round to go two shots clear
By Roderick Easdale •
Maybank Malaysian Open: Day two report
Defending champion Lee Westwood continues as joint leader in Kuala Lumpur
By Roderick Easdale •
Maybank Malaysian Open: Day One
Defending champion Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell are tied for the lead
By Roderick Easdale •
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: day 3
Rory McIlroy shoots 66 to extend his lead to four shots
By Roderick Easdale •
Lee Westwood teams up with Your Golf Travel
Lee Westwood has joined forces with Your Golf Travel and will act as its PGA Tour brand ambassador as the company prepares to take on the North American market
By Nick Bonfield •
Lee Westwood wins Maybank Malaysian Open
By Fergus Bisset •
Lee Westwood hails Golf School graduate
Lee Westwood has spoken of his pride after a student from his golf school, Megan Taylor, wins a scholarship to Wingate University, North Carolina
By Golf Monthly •
Open Championship 2013 blog: Lee Westwood's time
Golf Monthly editor-at-large Bill Elliott gives his latest Open Championship blog installment from Muirfield
By Bill Elliott •
Macdonald Hotels Sponsor Lee Westwood Golf: Family Knockout
The Lee Westwood Golf- Family Knockout competition has announced Macdonald Hotels as its major sponsor.
By Golf Monthly •
Lee Westwood launches 2013 golf tour
The Lee Westwood Golf Tour, designed for under-21s, will make its debut in 2013
By Golf Monthly •
Bushnell signs Lee Westwood
Bushnell Outdoor Products has revealed a two-year sponsorship agreement with current world number four Lee Westwood
By Nick Bonfield •
Breaking 70: Lee Westwood Day
Un update on John Boag, who is attempting to break 70 for the first time
By Golf Monthly •
Breaking 90: Lee Westwood Day
An update on Rob Edwards who is attempting to break 90 for the first time
By Golf Monthly •
Macdonald Portal to host Lee Westwood Junior Open
Young golfers will be heading to one of Cheshire’s premier golf venue to play in Lee Westwood Golf School’s first Junior Open in August
By Golf Monthly •
Lee Westwood: What's in the bag
Lee Westwood won last week's Nordea Masters with a new set of clubs, find out what he was using here
By Tom Clarke •
Lee Westwood wins Nordea Masters
England’s Lee Westwood won the Nordea Masters at Bro Hof Slott by five shots from countryman Ross Fisher. It was Westwood’s 22nd European Tour victory.
By Fergus Bisset •
Bioflow celebrates win with Lee Westwood
Bioflow, one of the world's leading suppliers of magnetic wrist products, is celebrating after staff player Lee Westwood won the 2012 CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters
By Golf Monthly •
Lee Westwood wins Indonesian Masters
Lee Westwood has responded to his Augusta disappointment earlier this month by successfully defending his Indonesian Masters title in Jakarta
By Golf Monthly •
Lee Westwood wins Thailand Golf Championship
After Ian Poulter’s win in the Australian Masters, Lee Westwod made it an English double this weekend by claiming victory in the Thailand Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok.
By Fergus Bisset •
Lee Westwood wins Ballantine’s Championship
England’s Lee Westwood confirmed his status as the World’s Number 1 golfer by winning the European Tour’s Ballantine’s Championship in South Korea by a single stroke from Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain.
By Fergus Bisset •
Lee Westwood's rise to world number one
By Tom Clarke •