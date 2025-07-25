What Drivers Are The Longest Hitters On The PGA Tour Using?

There’s no denying the modern game has shown a relentless pursuit for ball speed and driving distance, and very quickly, the mantra ‘drive for show, put for dough’ seems to be becoming a thing of the past. Golf is not all about power, and you’ll certainly need to be holing your fair share of putts if you’re going to win any golf tournaments, but the ability to wield a driver and overpower golf courses is becoming more recognized and utilized by the top players in the professional game.

While a lot of the power and ball speed these top players produce comes from intensive workouts during the off-season and while on the road, the drivers they are using have to be dialed in precisely in order to generate optimal launch and spin conditions. Extensive testing will be done with the brand's leading fitters to make sure that the players are using the best driver and best ball combination in order to maximize their performance from the tee.

With the length of the courses the players face each week on the PGA Tour seems to be ever lengthening, advancing the ball down a hole as far as possible seems to be the strategy many golfers are starting to take. Many players are realising that having less club from the rough is still giving them a better chance on the hole than hitting two clubs more in from the fairway on average - something Bryson DeChambeau exercised to great success en route to winning the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot.

The final major is over, so let's look at the PGA Tour's ten biggest bombers. Here's a detailed breakdown of the driver, shaft, and grip each one trusts to overpower the course. While you'll see some familiar titans, a few names on the list might surprise you.

1. Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter and his GT2 driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

The young South-African stud has been the standout longest hitter on the PGA Tour this season with a whopping average of 327.6 yards. With an average of just under 126mph clubhead speed, Potgieter often surpasses the 190mph ball speed number in tournament play and played a huge factor in him picking up his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Classic in July.

The 20-year-old phenom games a Titleist GT2 9° driver, powered by a ridiculously heavy and stout Fujikura Ventus Black 8X. While a lot of fast speed players may opt for the GT3 driver, the GT2 likely offers Potgieter just a touch more stability, considering his outrageous speed. All of his clubs are equipped with Golf Pride Z-Cord grips.

2. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and his Qi10 driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no surprise to see Rory towards the top of this list, somewhere he’s found himself ever since his emergence on the PGA Tour. Despite the release of the TaylorMade Qi35 driver at the start of 2025, McIlroy stuck with his Qi10 dot driver and famously completed the career grand slam, winning the Masters in April. Before the PGA Championship in May, McIlroy’s driver was deemed non-conforming by the USGA, and subsequently, he was forced to change heads.

The Northern Irishman switched into a backup TaylorMade Qi10 9° head (set at 8.25°), which remains in the bag and is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X tipped 1 inch. The 36-year-old has averaged 323.4 yards from the tee this year and is showing no signs of slowing down. He Rory has all of his clubs fitted with Golf Pride Multi Compound, black and white grips.

3. Jesper Svensson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In third place with an average of 319.4 yards from the tee and 184mph ball speed is the 29-year-old Swede, Jesper Svensson. He is a Cobra ambassador and uses a DS-Adapt LS 9° driver head, set at 8.25° and 0.75° upright. The Swede makes it three-in-three for Fujikura at the top of the leaderboard, sporting a Ventus TR Blue 6X in his driver.

Like McIlroy, he also uses a Golf Pride Multi Compound black and white grip. Svensson is currently playing his second season on the PGA Tour and has just finished 16th at Portrush in The Open, his lowest finish in a major championship.

T-4. Niklas Norgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked 123rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, Norgaard boasts a swing that screams effortless power. His 6’4” frame helps provide serious width and speed in his golf swing, producing 126mph clubhead speed and an average driving distance of 319.2 yards. The big-hitting Norwegian uses an older Titleist TSR3 10° driver model, once again with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X.

Despite his power from the tee, Norgaard has struggled to break through on the PGA Tour, with just one top-5 to his name this season and 9 missed cuts to his name in 15 events. The fact that he is ranked 4th in Strokes Gained from the tee and 110th in approach to the green suggests that it’s the 33-year-old’s iron game that needs some sharpening.

T-4. Michael Thorbjornson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Stanford alumnus found himself on the PGA Tour through his number 1 rank on the PGA Tour U program in 2024 and has racked up three top-10 finishes so far in 2025. Thorbjornsen uses an unconventional baseball (10-finger) grip to hold the club, but generates a lot of power from doing so.

He currently sits T-4th in driving distance with an average the same as Norgaard’s - 319.2 yards. The American’s longest drive of the season is 388 yards, and he used his TaylorMade Qi35 LS 9° driver to do so. His driver is also equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Velocore+ Black 7X and Golf Pride Multi Compound black and white grip.

6. Nicolai Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s pretty rare for two brothers to be playing on the PGA Tour together, let alone for both of them to be inside the top-10 in driving distance. Nicolai does pip his brother when it comes to power, averaging 318.4 yards from the tee. The 24-year-old currently sits 69th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the ability to hit the ball far and straight the standout feature in his game.

He is another player who never made the switch into the 2025 product and still uses his Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond + driver. He uses a 10.5° head and continues to add to the list of bombers using a Fujikura shaft. The Dane is using a Ventus Black TR 7X shaft with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip to generate an impressive 124.4mph average clubhead speed.

7. Kurt Kitayama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 32-year-old American may only stand at 5’7”, but he certainly knows how to step on the ball. So far this season, the Californian native has produced an average drive of 317.2 yards with a longest drive of 374 yards. He currently uses a Titleist GT3 11° driver, set at 10.25°.

Kitayama is the first player inside the top-7 players to not use a Fujikura shaft. Instead, he opts for a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7X - the same shaft as used by Tiger Woods and spent a long time in the bag of Justin Thomas.

T-8. Chris Gotterup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Gotterup as he travelled across the pond, where he won the Scottish Open, which in turn gave him an exemption into The Open, where he then finished 3rd and now sits in a really strong position to be selected for the US Ryder Cup team.



The American averages 317 yards from the tee and to do so uses a Ping G440 LST 9° driver lofted down to 8° with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 70 TX shaft. He also uses Golf Pride Z-Cord grips, which are widely regarded as some of the best grips on the market. Will his driving distance and recent form see him selected for a place at Bethpage Black? We’ll have to wait and see.

T-8. Rasmus Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second Hojgaard twin makes it into the top-9 in driving distance with an average ball speed of 187.5mph and and average driving distance of 317 yards. The Dane comes off a T-16th finish at The Open and sits just one spot off of the automatic qualifying places for the Ryder Cup in September.

The 76th ranked golfer in the world also uses last year’s Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 10.5° driver powered by a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 TX shaft. Rasmus is just another player using the popular Golf Pride Multi Compound black and white grips.

10. Will Gordon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the top-10 is 28-year-old American, Will Gordon who sends the ball on average 316.2 yards from the tee. The Vanderbilt University alum has a 124.3mph clubhead speed and has used his power from the tee to claim two top-10 finishes so far in 2025. He currently sits 137th on the FedEx Cup, so he’ll need to step on the gas towards the end of the season to maintain his playing privileges next year.

Gordon uses a Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond 9° head lofted down to 8° and games the popular Mitsubishi Tensei White CK 70 TX shaft. He is the first player in the top-10 in driving distance to use a Golf Pride BCT cord grip.