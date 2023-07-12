PIF Proposed Yasir Al-Rumayyan To Gain Augusta National Membership
Documents show PIF wanted Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be considered for Augusta and R&A membership
Congress' hearing into the PGA Tour's framework agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund began on Tuesday and documents relating to the agreement have subsequently been released - including one that showed how a mediator suggested that PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan should be made an Augusta National member as well as a member of the R&A.
Al-Rumayyan is set to be chairman of the new entity if the PGA Tour's deal with PIF goes through.
In 'The Best of Both Worlds' presentation sent on 26th April by Amanda Stavely's PCP Capital Partners, operating on behalf of the PIF, a document outlined a number of 'Proposals for Consideration' in relation to the PGA Tour's deal with PIF.
One of those was related to His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan gaining an Augusta National Golf Club members' Green Jacket.
"HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan to become a Director of the International Golf Federation and to receive membership at Augusta and the R&A," one of the proposals stated. "As part of this, LIV is to review its senior management structure and Board composition."
Becoming a member of Augusta National is incredible difficult, with the club being arguably the most exclusive in the golf world.
Other proposals made in the specific Best of Both Worlds document included Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy owning their own LIV Golf teams and each playing in ten LIV events.
Another was the introduction of a minimum of two elevated PGA Tour events to be "branded under Aramco and/or PIF flags" with one proposed to be held in Saudi Arabia.
