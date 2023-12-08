How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Jon Rahm?
The Spaniard is LIV Golf's biggest signing since launching in 2022, with reports stating his deal is worth well over $500m
Jon Rahm made the big money switch to LIV Golf and the reported figures show that the World No.3 is by far the rival league's most expensive signing yet.
The Telegraph states that Jon Rahm's LIV contract is worth "upwards of £450 million ($566.4m)", with the Spaniard signing on for multiple years and becoming a co-owner of one of the league's teams.
The same Telegraph story claims Rahm's "first £240 million ($302m) will be paid up front" while the remainder of the contract will be paid out via bonuses.
This will be separate from his tournament earnings, too, where a $4m first prize is available in each individual event and an $18m bonus goes to the league's individual champion - which was won by Dustin Johnson in year one and Talor Gooch in year two.
"Certain things are not going to be public, but this decision was made for many reasons," Rahm said after the move was confirmed.
“What I thought was best for me. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great deal. It was a great offer in front of me and it’s one of the reasons I took it. They put me in a position to think about it and that’s what I did."
The Masters champion is a huge gain for LIV, which now has three of the last five men's Major champions on its books. The league is backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investmend Fund, which reportedly has assets worth $620bn.
It spent $784m in year one according to a Sports Illustrated report, which included signing the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood.
Mickelson's LIV fee has been reported to be $200m, while Bryson DeChambeau confirmed that reports of a $125m were close. “I'm not gonna say the details, I mean for what's reported it's somewhat close,” he said. “It's a four-and-a-half year deal, I can definitely tell you that and a lot of it was upfront which is great."
Rahm joins LIV after a stunning season on the PGA Tour that included four victories including his second Major win at The Masters. On course he earned just over $30m thanks to $16.5m in tournament winnings, $9m from the Player Impact Program and $4m for topping the Comcast Business Top 10 (the top 10 before the FedEx Cup Playoffs).
His career earnings, which don't include FedEx Cup and other bonuses, are $51.5m. He is about to get a whole lot richer.
