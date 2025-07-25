I Tested 5 Putting Aids. The Most Expensive One Blew Me Away (And It's Worth It)

If you want to improve quickly, practicing your putting is the way to go, yet many players still find it so difficult to drag themselves away from smashing balls on the driving range. The good news is that putting is more exciting than ever to practice thanks to creative companies designing engaging training aids that will keep you hooked and rolling putts day after day.

After researching what’s new in the world of the best putting aids, I selected a few along with some old classics that grabbed my attention and asked two of my regular clients to test them with me.

Meet The Testers

Charlotte was introduced to golf by her father at the driving range. As a teenager, she became a little more serious about the game and had regular lessons with her local pro. By the age of 17 other hobbies began to take over, mainly football, so golf fell to the wayside.

In 2024 and at the age of 35 she dusted off her clubs and got back out on the golf course and has been obsessed with improving ever since. Charlotte’s goal is to win her Club Championship and reduce her handicap from 20 to single figures within the next two years.

Stephanie is new to golf, having recently completed my 3 week New 2 Golf sessions. She is looking to build her confidence and work hard on improving and developing her knowledge of all areas of the game.

PuttOut Slim Putting Mat

PuttOut hit the market with a bang in 2017 with the launch of their innovative Pressure Putt Trainer and has gone from strength to strength designing new and exciting products every year. I decided to test one of their simpler, but by no means less effective, putting training aids, the slimline version of their highly regarded Putting Mat. The mat rolls at a 10 on the stimpmeter and has markings for up to 6ft putts.

Stephanie tries out the PuttOut mat (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Charlotte’s Verdict

I like that this is reasonably priced, slim and perfect for travelling. It feels good to putt on, with a nice smooth roll. I think this would work better as a training aid when you add in the PuttOut Pressure Putt training aid as there aren’t a lot of markings on the mat.

Stephanie’s Verdict

Good for a basic mat if you haven’t got much space, but it lacks any real features to be used on its own. I think I would get bored quite quickly. I also felt the ball ran a little slow.

Coaching Verdict

I really like this mat, for the price it’s very good. It’s small, compact and convenient, and perfect for unrolling to practice some putts while watching the TV. The lack of markings does make it slightly less engaging than other products out there, but for getting reps in for short putts it’s one of the best putting mats.

Available at: puttout.golf

Price £39.99

Why Golf Putting Thing

I first came across this training aid from an ad on Facebook, the algorithm clearly knows my love for golf gadgets! The Putting Thing claims to be three Tour-proven training aids in one portable aid, combining an element of putting gates, alignment/set-up guide and stroke training. It also has a built-in stimpmeter. It comes in a handy portable drawstring bag making it perfect for practice at home or out on the green.

Charlotte’s Verdict

A more expensively priced training aid, but this offers precision-based practice which will suit better, more experienced golfers. I don’t think I’d recommend it for those newer to the game. I like the challenge of the adjustable gates for the putter head and the ball. The challenge makes it addictive and my stroke felt steadier after using it.

The Why Golf Putting Thing has adjustable gates (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Stephanie’s Verdict

Feels like you aren’t getting a lot for your money and takes some getting used to. I found it quite tricky to use. I think my putting isn’t yet at the level where I would achieve the benefits this training aid offers. Could make a great present for a dedicated golfer.

Coaching Verdict

Like beauty, it would seem perceived value is also in the eye of the beholder. I do agree it seems a touch on the pricey side for what it is, but in terms of bang for your buck, you get a lot of features and tools for your money.

I like its portability, the grips on the bottom keep it in place for at home practice and there are holes to secure it on a real green with tee pegs. The small rubber strip to prevent your putter slipping is also a nice touch. I enjoyed the challenge of the gates and the putting stroke because as someone whose eyes at set-up often drift too far back, the alignment guide is very good. I can see myself using this when really trying to improve my putting.

Available at: whygolf.com

Price £59.99

Auto Putt Returner

As training aids go, this is as simple as it gets. Insert the double AA batteries, plonk the device down and putt away. If you putt the ball in and it rests on the sensor, the ball is then fired back to you. It has a return range of approximately 15ft. The Auto Putt Returner will always have a special place in my heart.

I grew up spending countless hours locked in epic putting showdowns with my dad in our hallway. My dad loves this training aid so much he delayed renewing the hallway carpet for a good five years due to it being the perfect speed to use it. It was clearly time well spent, as he’s still lethal from anything 8ft and under.

Charlotte’s Verdict

Amazing value for money and good fun to use. The fact it returns the ball to you makes it great for being able to keep the flow of your practice going without walking back and forth and needing to keep setting up. I really enjoyed using it for shorter 4-foot putts which I often get nervous about on the course. If I bought one of these, I’d likely buy one of the best putting mats to use it on.

Auto Putt Returner is a simple and effective aid (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Stephanie’s Verdict

I love this training aid! It’s affordable and very easy to set up and get going. I enjoyed the challenge of starting close and then trying to putt from further back. I think it is perfect for using at home as you could watch TV while you practice and hone your skills. Like Charlotte, I think it would be good to combine with other training aids like a putting mat or alignment aid.

Coaching Verdict

I think my introduction to this product makes clear my nostalgic love for it, but it is more than that. This is genuinely a great training aid for every ability. When practicing golf, it is all about getting the reps in and this product is perfect for that. If you get wobbly knees over 5-footers, set this up, pop some headphones in, or the TV on, and putt, putt putt. Those niggling doubts will be worked away through the repetitive practice.

Available at: amazon.co.uk

Price from: £12.99

WellPutt 13ft Mat

At 13ft this mat is a bit of a beast! The mat has been made to mimic a medium-to-fast putting green and reads at around 10/11.5 on the stimpmeter. There are a lot of alignment markings on this mat, which can look a little confusing at first, but once you take a closer look, they all become comprehensible.

Another fantastic feature is that Wellputt has created an accompanying app that offers 54 different exercises to ensure your practice has purpose and your progress can be tracked.

Charlotte’s Verdict

It is expensive and takes up a lot of room, but out of all the training aids this one kept me the most engaged. I particularly liked the feature that showed you how far back and through your stroke should go for different length putts. This was an eye opener, as I’d been taking too much backswing. I could see myself spending a lot of time with this, especially if I downloaded the app for all the different exercises. The only downside is that you can only practice flat putts.

WellPutt was a firm favourite for Charlotte (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Stephanie’s Verdict

At first I couldn’t get my head around the price of it and how much space you would need to have it at home, but after 5 minutes of using it, I had already decided where I would set it up in my house! I found the challenges addictive.

As someone newer to golf, learning about the good and bad putting zones around the hole was very interesting and it was practicing the pace of my putts that I felt benefitted me the most. I only got to grips with a few of the features as I was so taken with them, but I can really see how this mat could be a good investment. It offers something for every level of golfer.

Coaching Verdict

This is the Rolls Royce of putting mats. It really feels unlike anything I have ever practiced on. I could not get enough of it! If you find the space for it to lie flat, which I admit is a bit of a challenge, you will be rewarded with hitting the smoothest rolling putts. The games and alignments are so entertaining.

My favourite challenge was to set up a ball on each of the ball markings down the mat and then try to smoothly putt the ball into the hole stopping within the good zone. Like Charlotte, I also really like the putting stroke length guide.

Available at: wellputt.com/gb/

Price £149

Masters Drill Stix

I can still remember the day I first saw someone using alignment sticks in around 2009 and I’ve been a devoted user ever since. I refuse to do any training aid review where they are not featured because they are that good and so versatile. Who would have thought a humble pair of brightly coloured fibreglass sticks would enhance the practice routines of so many golfers.

Charlotte’s Verdict

Affordable and simple, I didn’t really see the potential usefulness of these until Emma enthusiastically demonstrated a few drills and now I’m sold on the versatility of them. I felt my stroke improved using them as guide rails.

Stephanie was impressed with Masters Drill Stix (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Stephanie’s Verdict

Simple but effective, these sticks can be used in a lot of different ways on putting mats or on the real green. I liked using them to create a zone to try and putt into, as again it is my longer and pace putts that need the work.

Coaching Verdict

There is a reason you will find a set of the alignment sticks in every Tour player’s bag. I have always enjoyed using them to practice putting. There is no quicker and easier way to tune in your stroke than using them as rails.

One of my favourite short putt drills is to place one stick just in front of the hole and to hit putts firm enough so the ball hops over the stick and in the hole, as it’s a great confidence boosting exercise.

Available at: amazon.co.uk Price £12.95

Final Thoughts

Charlotte’s Favourite

It has to be the Wellputt Mat, which I didn’t think I would be choosing when I first saw the size of it and the price, but it really does offer a lot of options for practicing your putting in a way that is enjoyable because it is challenging. When using it, I not only felt myself improving, but also learning more about how to hit good quality putts. Now I know it is available in smaller sizes, it is on this year’s Christmas list for sure!

For my second choice, I’ve gone for the Why Golf Putting Thing for the simple reason that it ticks a lot of boxes in a convenient package. I still think it is on the pricey side though, so I would wait until it is on offer.

The Wellputt Mat helped Stephanie learn about pace putting (Image credit: Emma Booth)

Stephanie’s Favourite

I agree with Charlotte, the Wellputt Mat was great. I could easily see myself getting lost in practice using it. I learnt so much about pace putting and was amazed how quickly I improved my stroke. I’m impressed by its premium feel and look compared to similar products I have tried.

Second for me was the Auto Putt Returner. I love the simplicity of it and with a great price point it’s a no brainer to treat yourself. Even though you can still hit it quite hard and get away with the ball staying in, I think there is still an element of needing to hit putts at the correct pace.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Coach's Verdict

I’m on the Wellputt Mat train too. I can still remember rolling it out in the shop for the first time and thinking wow! All the staff couldn’t wait to have a go on it. This mat really is the next level in terms of providing challenging tasks and drills. Yes, it is expensive but if you use it, you will see improvements.

Second for me is a close one as I do love the Auto Putt Returner but it has got to be the Masters Drill Stix, just for their versatility and for the simple fact I use them week in, week out.

You may not be sold on the idea that practice can be fun, but the above should surely provide some inspiration and I hope that you too can spice up your practice putting sessions if you find the right training aid that challenges you. And remember, practice doesn’t have to be for hours at a time, it can be as simple as 10 minutes here and there. Have a think about what aspect of your putting you’d like to improve and treat yourself to one of the above, your future self with lower putting stats will thank you.