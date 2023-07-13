'If LIV Golf Was The Last Place To Play Golf On Earth I Would Retire' - McIlroy Firm On LIV Stance

Rory McIlroy says he'd rather retire than play in LIV Golf - as was suggested in recent documents released during the probe into the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

McIlroy would rather not answer questions about LIV Golf in the build-up to the Open, but he gave a typically honest response to recent talk about him and Tiger Woods being earmarked as captains.

Draft proposals emerged as part of a US Senate hearing into the PGA Tour's framework deal with the PIF that had several bombshell proposals in them.

Top of the list was the thought to try an entice McIlroy and Woods to captain LIV Golf teams and play at least 10 events a year.

That would be some turnaround for McIlroy, who insisted he "still hates LIV" after the shock merger deal was announced, and he's staying true to his word.

After his opening round 64 at the Scottish Open, McIlroy was asked for the first time about those proposals, and his response was emphatic.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth I would retire, that’s how I feel about it," McIlroy was quoted as saying by on-site reporters.

"I’d play the Majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable."

Talking to media for the 1st time since the Senate hearing McIlroy was asked about offers from PIF to make him a LIV team capt.: “If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth I would retire, that’s how I feel about it. I’d play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable."July 13, 2023 See more

Back on the course, McIlroy started his build-up to the Open with a sparkling round of 64 at the Renaissance Club to make a strong start to the Scottish Open.

The four-time Major champion will then return to Royal Liverpool - the scene of his 2014 Open victory - in a bid to pick up the Claret Jug again and end a nine-year wait for another Major.

And he's hoping being back at Hoylake can be a lucky omen as he strives to claim a fifth Major.

"I've only been back to I think one Major venue that I've won season since, which was Kiawah back a couple years ago," McIlroy told Sky Sports after his round.

"Every time I see this, it gives me goosebumps. It will be really cool to go back there.

"I think playing links golf this week as well, definitely just helps me get acclimatised to conditions and the grass type and everything else.

"There's a lot of golf to be played before going down to Liverpool, and I want to play well the next three days."