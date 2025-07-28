Lottie Woad What's In The Bag?

Following an outstanding collegiate career at Florida State University and representing England and GB&I, Lottie Woad has turned professional, making an immediate impact.

After winning the KMPG Women's Irish Open as an amateur and then coming T-3rd at the Evian Championship, the Surrey native won the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open in what was her first start as a professional. Below, we take a look at the equipment used by the English superstar.

Driver

What Driver Does Lottie Woad Use?

Lottie Woad uses a Titliest TSR3 driver (Image credit: Future)

At the top end of the bag, Lottie Woad uses a Titleist TSR3 9° driver with a Fujikura Ventus Red TR 6S shaft.

While Woad is now a Titleist staff player and will have access to the likes of the new GT2 and GT3 drivers, her TSR3 is something she has seen a lot of success with and clearly feels comfortable with. While it may be tempting to switch into a newer model, the 21-year-old is sticking with what she knows as she makes the switch and enters the professional game.

Fairway

What fairway wood does Lottie Woad use?

Lottie Woad uses the Titleist GT2 fairway wood (Image credit: Future)

Lottie Woad has one fairway wood in the bag and it's the Titleist GT2 15° 3-wood. This is powered by a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 63 S shaft.

The GT2 is one of three fairway wood models in the GT family and is designed to produce a high flight with plenty of power. It's a slightly larger head than the GT3 fairway wood, offering a slightly further back CG placement for ease of launch and additional forgiveness.

Hybrid

What hybrid does Lottie Woad use?

Lottie Woad uses the Titleist TSR2 hybrids (Image credit: Future)

While hybrids have been regarded as a club dying out on tour, there's every chance Woad's dominance could see that trend change. While many golfers have opted for lofted fairway woods such as Scottie Scheffler putting a 9-wood in play, Woad chooses to play two Titleist TSR2 hybrids.

Her strongest option is an 18° head, which is then followed by a 21° head. Both of these hybrids are fitted with the popular Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80hy shafts. Similar to the GT2 fairway wood she games, the TSR2 hybrids are the slightly larger and more forgiving model out of the two TSR2 hybrid options. These heads promote a high launch with good levels of forgiveness thanks to a longer blade length.

Irons

What Irons does Lottie Woad use?

Woad uses the new Titleist T150 irons (Image credit: Future)

While a lot of Lottie's bag is still made up of equipment she has been using for a couple of years as an amateur, she has chosen to put the new Titleist T150 5 iron in play. The new T-Series irons as a whole have proven extremely popular on tour since their release, especially the T100 and T150 models.

She uses the 2023 Titleist T150 irons from 6-PW and plays them all with KBS Tour 120 stiff shafts.

Wedges

What wedges does Lottie Woad use?

Lottie Woad uses Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges (Image credit: Future)

Woad uses the popular Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges, which are often regarded as the best wedges on the market. She carries three wedges that follow on from the pitching wedge in her T150 irons set - a 50.08F, 54.10S and 58.06K.

Where a lot of golfers will use the same model of shafts in their wedges as in their irons just in a softer flex, Woad moves from KBS to Nippon N.S. Pro 950 GH S shafts. As is the case with most golfers, Woad will likely change out the grind and bounce of her 54° and 60° wedge as she plays on different turf conditions.

Putter

What putter does Lottie Woad use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being under contract with Titleist, Woad continues to use her Odyssey White Hot Rossie that has been a constant in her bag for a few years now. This putter is fitted with the Odyssey Stroke Lab shaft and features what appears to be a 'tour only' Odyssey corded pistol grip.

Odyssey putters consistently rank among some of the best putters on the market and have an extremely strong tour presence.

Ball

What golf ball does Lottie Woad use?

(Image credit: Future)

Moving onto the golf ball, Woad uses the Titleist Pro V1 which is widely regarded as the gold standard when it comes to premium golf balls.

The Pro V1 is the lower launching and spinning sibling of the Titleist Pro V1x and offers a much softer feel off of the clubface. The Pro V1 is also the choice of Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau.

What Shoes does Lottie Woad wear?

Lottie Woad wears the FootJoy HyperFlex golf shoes (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Woad wears the FootJoy HyperFlex women's golf shoes, which we found to provide complete comfort and stability while swinging.

It seems more and more players are opting for performance-based footwear rather than fashion-focused footwear, and with the likes of Justin Thomas making the switch to Hyperflex in the men's game and now Lottie in the Women's game, this is a trend we expect to continue.

Lottie Woad WITB: Full Specs