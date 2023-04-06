LIV Golf Leaderboard After Day 1 At The Masters
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka shot a seven-under-par 65 on Thursday to hold the lead at Augusta National
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Much has been made of the LIV golfers at this year's Masters.
Do they play 'real' golf? Will they be rusty having played fewer tournaments? Just how badly affected have they been by missing out on the likes of Riviera, Bay Hill, TPC Sawgrass and Austin Country Club?
Well, as I said earlier in the week, it's ridiculous to rule them out. Day one saw some of them play badly, which happens to many players in Majors, and some of them play well - especially Brooks Koepka who carded a seven-under-par 65 to tie the round one lead.
Cameron Smith rallied the LIV troops by saying they need to play well, and the Aussie, Champion Golfer of the Year at St Andrews last July, did his part with a two-under-par 70. He is one of six LIVers under par with Reed, Mickelson, Niemann and Johnson all in at one-under.
There were a total of 18 LIV players in the field starting the day, but only 17 finished after Kevin Na withdrew following his front nine due to illness.
Take a look at day one's LIV Golf leaderboard below to see how they got on...
LIV Players' scores at the Masters
- -7 Brooks Koepka
- -2 Cameron Smith
- -1 Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson
- E Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III
- +1 Jason Kokrak
- +2 Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau, Mito Pereira
- +4 Louis Oosthuizen
- +5 Bubba Watson
- WD Kevin Na
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'You Can't Be Scared About Playing With Tiger' - Hovland In Buoyant Mood
Viktor Hovland was made up to be playing with his hero - and now he wants Major glory
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'Then I Remembered Seve's Quote' - Rahm Reveals Inspiration Behind Augusta Recovery
Rahm battled back brilliantly during his first round at The Masters, as he sits in a three-way tie for the lead
By Matt Cradock • Published