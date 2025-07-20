Oliver Lindell Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Finnish player Oliver Lindell had a standout career as an amateur before turning professional and eventually earning his DP World Tour card.

However, it was in his maiden Major appearance, at the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush, where he made a name for himself, reaching the weekend with ease and remaining in contention for a top-10 finish ahead of the final round.

Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.

Oliver Lindell Facts

1. Oliver Lindell was born on 29th September 1998 in Porvoo, Finland.

2. He had a successful amateur career, including being named Junior Golfer of the Year three years in a row.

3. He played for his country at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, finishing fifth.

4. He claimed the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy in 2015 and, in the same year, won the Master Promo Championship on the Nordic Golf League.

5. Lindell turned professional in 2016 and began competing on the Nordic Golf League.

6. His first two wins as a pro came on the circuit later that year, first with the Kitchen Joy Championship and then with the NorthSide Charity Challenge. Those titles helped him earn a Challenge Tour card.

7. One of the early highlights on the Challenge Tour was a hole-in-one at the 2017 Magical Kenya Open, an achievement that won him a car.

Oliver Lindell played on the Challenge Tour between 2017 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. At the pro-am ahead of the 2018 Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, he made an eagle, 11 birdies and seven pars for a 13-under 59.

9. He earned his DP World Tour card for the 2025 season, with one particularly impressive performance in his maiden season coming at the Italian Open, where he placed T10.

Lindell made his Major debut at the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. His Major debut came at the 2025 Open after surviving a play-off in Final Qualifying.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oliver Lindell Bio Born 29 September 1998 - Porvoo, Finland Row 0 - Cell 2 Turned Pro 2016 Row 1 - Cell 2 Former Tours Challenge TourNordic Golf LeagueDanish Golf TourFinnish Tour Row 2 - Cell 2 Current Tour DP World Tour Row 3 - Cell 2 Professional Wins 4 Row 4 - Cell 2