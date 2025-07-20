Oliver Lindell Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
A rundown of 10 things you may not know about the Finnish pro
Finnish player Oliver Lindell had a standout career as an amateur before turning professional and eventually earning his DP World Tour card.
However, it was in his maiden Major appearance, at the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush, where he made a name for himself, reaching the weekend with ease and remaining in contention for a top-10 finish ahead of the final round.
Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.
Oliver Lindell Facts
1. Oliver Lindell was born on 29th September 1998 in Porvoo, Finland.
2. He had a successful amateur career, including being named Junior Golfer of the Year three years in a row.
3. He played for his country at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics, finishing fifth.
4. He claimed the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy in 2015 and, in the same year, won the Master Promo Championship on the Nordic Golf League.
5. Lindell turned professional in 2016 and began competing on the Nordic Golf League.
6. His first two wins as a pro came on the circuit later that year, first with the Kitchen Joy Championship and then with the NorthSide Charity Challenge. Those titles helped him earn a Challenge Tour card.
7. One of the early highlights on the Challenge Tour was a hole-in-one at the 2017 Magical Kenya Open, an achievement that won him a car.
8. At the pro-am ahead of the 2018 Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, he made an eagle, 11 birdies and seven pars for a 13-under 59.
9. He earned his DP World Tour card for the 2025 season, with one particularly impressive performance in his maiden season coming at the Italian Open, where he placed T10.
10. His Major debut came at the 2025 Open after surviving a play-off in Final Qualifying.
Born
29 September 1998 - Porvoo, Finland
|Row 0 - Cell 2
Turned Pro
2016
|Row 1 - Cell 2
Former Tours
Challenge TourNordic Golf LeagueDanish Golf TourFinnish Tour
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Current Tour
DP World Tour
|Row 3 - Cell 2
Professional Wins
4
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Nordic Golf League
2015 Master Promo Championship (as an amateur)
-12 (three strokes)
Nordic Golf League
2016 Kitchen Joy Championship
-13 (two strokes)
Nordic Golf League
2016 NorthSide Charity Challenge
-18 (one stroke)
Finnish Tour
2020 Finnish Tour IV
-10 (two strokes)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
