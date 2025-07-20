Who Is Chris Gotterup’s Girlfriend?
PGA Tour pro Chris Gotterup is rapidly making a name for himself in the game, and away from the course he has the support of partner Samantha Rae
Chris Gotterup has made rapid progress in the professional game in recent years.
The former University of Oklahoma player only left the amateur game behind in 2022, but two years later he had his maiden PGA Tour win at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, and he secured an even more impressive victory at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, beating Rory McIlroy by two to take the title.
That was the perfect preparation for his maiden appearance at The Open, and he didn’t disappoint at the Royal Portrush Major either, remaining in contention for victory into the final round.
There is no doubt that the 26-year-old’s career is surging, and cheering him on as he continues to make strides in the game is his girlfriend Samantha Rae.
She regularly posts updates on her life on Instagram, among them her attendance at various big events where her other half has competed, including the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and the US Open at Oakmont, where Gotterup placed an impressive T23 in his maiden appearance at the Major.
Samantha also posted an entry to her Instagram Stories following Gotterup’s big win over McIlroy, demonstrating that her support for Chris has never been stronger. She wrote: “You are incredible! This win is so well deserved.”
It’s not just golf-related events where Samantha has offered a glimpse into the pair’s relationship. Another post shows the couple attending an Oklahoma Sooners football match, while one post two days after Valentine’s Day in 2025 features an image of the couple in front of a heart-shaped display, which she captioned “Love loving you.”
Despite Samantha’s willingness to document key moments in the pair’s relationship, she otherwise has a low profile with little other information available about her or how the pair met. However, as demonstrated by her regular Instagram updates, Gotterup could barely have a bigger supporter.
